Pizzeria La Rosa 12 Russell Ave

review star

No reviews yet

12 Russell Ave

New Rochelle, NY 10801

Margherita Pizza
Classic Chicken Parm
Vodka Pizza

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.50

homemade mozzarella, red sauce, basil

White Pizza

White Pizza

$21.50

homemade mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino, caramelized onions, sesame seed crust

Vodka Pizza

Vodka Pizza

$21.50

vodka sauce with essence of smoked bacon, homemade mozzarella, basil

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$23.00

homemade mozzarella, red sauce, ricotta, pat la frieda meatballs

Fried Eggplant Pizza

Fried Eggplant Pizza

$23.00

homemade mozzarella, red sauce, ricotta, basil, crispy eggplant

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$23.00

homemade mozzarella, red sauce, fresh rotating vegetables

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$20.00

our classic margherita pie made with numu vegan mozzarella cheese

Pesto Pizza

$23.00

Vegan Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Salad

Romaine Large

$12.00
Romaine Family

Romaine Family

$20.00

oven roasted cherry tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Ricotta

Roasted Beet & Ricotta

$15.00

red and gold beets, arugula, ricotta, pistachio, pickled onion in a red wine vinaigrette

Small Plates

Arancini

Arancini

$11.00

classic italian rice balls - arborio rice, peas, pecorino, homemade mozzarella, red sauce

Charred Broccolini

Charred Broccolini

$10.00

fresh broccolini, garlic breadcrumbs, belissi pepperoni, lemon wedge

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.00

sliced eggplant, seasoned ricotta, homemade mozzarella, red sauce

Grandma's Meatballs

Grandma's Meatballs

$13.00

pat la frieda beef, grandma sauce, pecorino, focaccia on the side

Pasta Side

Pasta Side

$8.00+

rigatoni with choice of red sauce, garlic & oil, or butter; perfect for kids

Seasonal Veggies

Seasonal Veggies

$10.00

our rotating favorites

Pickled Eggplant

$3.00

Panelle Fries

$8.00

Plates

Classic Chicken Parm

Classic Chicken Parm

$16.00

24 hour brine organic chicken thigh, not-too-spicy sauce, homemade mozzarella; can also add a side of pasta

Stacked Eggplant Parm

Stacked Eggplant Parm

$15.00

layers of eggplant, not-too-spicy sauce, homemade mozzarella; can also add a side of pasta

Creamy Rigatoni Vodka

Creamy Rigatoni Vodka

$15.00

vodka sauce with essence of smoked bacon, peas, served with focaccia, gluten free option available

Aglio E Olio

$14.00

Orechiette Pesto

$14.00

Dessert

Zeppolis

Zeppolis

$8.00

lemon ricotta, vanilla, a classic italian donut made from our grandma's recipe

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Extra Sides

Red Sauce

$2.00

Arugula Dressing

$1.00

Romaine Dressing

$1.00

Beet Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Italian Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Athethic Brewing Ipa Nonalcholic Beer

$7.00

Tea

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Pellegrino Water

$5.00

Soda Pitcher

$8.00

Seltzer Pitcher

$5.00

Cocktails

Basil Vodka Lemonade

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Paloma

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Southside Gin

$12.00

La Rosa Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Fall Negroni

$12.00

Skrewball Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cappeletti Spritz

$12.00

Rosemary Fizz

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Beer

Athletic N/A

$6.00

Singlecut Kim Sour

$7.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Pipeworks Ninja V Unicorn

$8.00

Lawson Sip Of Sunshine

$8.00

Bitburger Pils

$6.00

Run & Hide Remember Your First Beer?

$6.00

Threes There You Are

$9.00

Threes Brewing Table Beer Saison

$7.00

Left Nitro Stout

$7.00

Special

Delicata Squash

Delicata Squash

$10.00

twice cooked seasonal squash topped with pecorino, pistachios, crush pepper breadcrumbs and honey

Fall Pie

$22.00

Vegan Fall Pie

$26.00

Mac And Cheese

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Russell Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Directions

