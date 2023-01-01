Main picView gallery

Pizzeria La Sorrentina

review star

No reviews yet

3000 se 164th Ave Suite 107

Vancouver, WA 98683

FOOD

Pasta

Scarpariello

$16.00

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$16.00

Vongole

$18.00

Scoglio

$20.00Out of stock

Antipasti

Focaccia Napoletana

$4.00

House

$9.00Out of stock

Caesar

$10.00

Insalata di mare

$18.00

Montanarine

$12.00

Burrata & Prosciutto

$14.00

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Pizza Bianche

Salsiccia Festa

$16.00

Terra Mia

$16.00

Honey Formaggi

$17.00

Primaverata

$17.00

Prosciutto e Rucola

$18.00

Pizza Rossa

Marinara

$11.00

Margherita

$13.00

Puttanesca

$14.00

DOC Margherita

$15.00

Sausage & Onion

$16.00

Smoky Cotto

$16.00

Pepperoni

$16.00

Diavola

$17.00

Capricciosa

$17.00

Mr. Prosciutto

$18.00

Calzone Ripieno

$17.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.50

Kids Tomato Spaghetti

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Dessert

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$3.00

Torta Caprese

$6.00

Basque Cheesecake

$6.00

Angioletti

$10.00

Nutella Calzone

$13.00

Sides & Misc.

Baguette

$3.50

Dough Ball

$4.00

Gluten Free Dough Ball

$7.00

Pizza Sauce Side

$2.00

Ragu Sauce Side

$3.00

Oil & Balsamic Side

$1.50

Pesto Side

$1.00

Caesar Dressing Side

$1.00

Honey Side

$1.50

Spicy Oil

$1.00

Calamari Sauce Side

$1.00

Fresh Parm Side

$1.50

Butter

$1.00

Olive oil side

$0.75

Side of Meatballs

$6.00

Pickled Veggies

$10.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Marinara

$8.00

HH Margherita

$10.00

HH House Salad

$6.00

HH Caesar Salad

$6.00

Lunch Pepperoni & Caesar

$15.00

Lunch Sausage & Caesar

$15.00

Lunch Margherita & Ceasar

$15.00

Lunch Pepperoni & House

$15.00

Lunch Margherita & House

$15.00

Lunch Sausage & House

$15.00

Slices

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Mushroom & Onion Slice

$3.50

Margherita Slice

$3.50

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Flavored San Pellegrino

$3.50+

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso (Single)

$2.50

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Affogato

$5.75

Espresso (Doppio)

$3.00

Shakerato

$3.00

Shakerato Con Disaronno

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Nutella Cappuccino

$5.75

Beer

Bavik Draft

$6.50

Brothers Ipa

$6.50

Super Pills

Trap Door IPA

$6.50

Little Beast Flemish Gold

$6.50

Cider

$5.00

Peroni

$4.50

Ex Novo Eliot IPA

$4.50

Red Wines

House Red

$9.00+

Chianti

$10.00+

Zinfandel

$36.00

Nero d'Avola

$38.00

Primitivo

$40.00

Piedirosso

$45.00

Irpina Aglianico

$45.00

Brunello

$90.00

Radici Taurasi

$100.00

Lambrusco

$36.00

Col d'orcia Toscana IGT

$45.00

Etna Rosso Bottle

$38.00

Occams Blend

$40.00

White Wines

HouseWhite

$9.00+

Sicilian Chardonnay

$10.00+

Arneis

$38.00

Salenova Bianco

$42.00

Falagina

$48.00

Fiano de Avellino

$42.00Out of stock

Moscato

$8.00

Rose Wines

Jean-Luc Colombo

$10.00+

Sparkling Wines

Marca Oro Prosecco

$10.00

Bortoromio miol Prosecco

$35.00

Boizel Reserve Brut

$80.00

Garganega Frizzante

$10.00+

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

MERCH

Headwear

Old

Beanie

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

T Shirt

Brown

$20.00

Blue

$20.00

Orange

$20.00

Red

$20.00

Caputo

Long Sleeve

Red

$27.00

Blue

$27.00

Hoodie

Red Hoodie

$40.00

Kids Shirts

Red

$18.00

Blue

$18.00

MISC

Bag Charge

$0.10

Sorrentina Tumbler

$10.00

Fior Di Riso

$15.00

Tomato Paste Rega

$15.00

Cherry Tom. Ciliegini

$3.00

Paneangeli

$5.00

Caputo 00 Flour

$6.00

Pomodori Pelati Italiani

$9.00

Dry Spaghetti

$3.50

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$30.00

Gluten Free Flour

$20.00

Corking Fee

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3000 se 164th Ave Suite 107, Vancouver, WA 98683

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

