Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizzeria Lola

966 Reviews

$$

5557 XERXES AVE S

Minneapolis, MN 55410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

MY SHA-RONI!

MY SHA-RONI!

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, natural-casing pepperoni, fennel sausage

KOREAN BBQ

KOREAN BBQ

$23.00

beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, soy-chili vinaigrette

OLD RELIABLE

OLD RELIABLE

$15.00

red sauce, pecorino, mozzarella


Starters

SPECIAL: PEAS & BURRATA

SPECIAL: PEAS & BURRATA

$15.00

toasted baguette, basil mint pesto, smashed english peas, burrata, pea tendrils

PANANG WINGS

PANANG WINGS

$16.00

panang curry sauce (contains shellfish), pickled fresno peppers, lime leaf, cilantro, lime wedge

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$14.00

feta, romaine, red onion, cucumber, garbanzo, castelvetrano and kalamata olives, red bell pepper, pepperoncini, sicilian oregano, greek vinaigrette

KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$14.00

lacinato kale, watermelon radish, carrot, scallion, golden raisin, ricotta salata, toasted panko breadcrumbs, miso vinaigrette (cannot be made gluten free)

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$16.00

italian red sauce, parmesan, crostini

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$13.00

lemon, calabrian chili, parsley

CAESAR

CAESAR

$13.00

romaine, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, soy pickled egg

MARINATED OLIVES

MARINATED OLIVES

$7.00

the french, spanish and greek all gettin' along!

JAR OF KIMCHI

JAR OF KIMCHI

$12.00

a 16 oz jar of our beloved housemade napa kimchi for your fridge.

CRUST WITH EVOO/SALT

$5.00

Pizzas

LOLA SUPREME

LOLA SUPREME

$23.00

house red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fennel sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, castelvetrano olives, black olives, garlic, oregano (served with a side of ranch)

KOREAN BBQ

KOREAN BBQ

$23.00

beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, soy-chili vinaigrette

SWEET ITALIAN

SWEET ITALIAN

$20.00

red sauce, fennel sausage, mozzarella, provolone, red onion, peppadew

MY SHA-RONI!

MY SHA-RONI!

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, natural-casing pepperoni, fennel sausage

OLD RELIABLE

OLD RELIABLE

$15.00

red sauce, pecorino, mozzarella

MARINARA

MARINARA

$12.00

italian red sauce, garlic, olive oil, sicilian oregano

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$16.00

italian red sauce, fior di latte, olive oil, basil

LA CREME

LA CREME

$16.00

Italian red sauce, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, cream, olive oil, basil

SUNNYSIDE

SUNNYSIDE

$19.00

cream, pecorino, leeks, guanciale, 2 sunnyside eggs, pepper

TAVERN PIE

TAVERN PIE

$20.00

house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey

LADY ZAZA

LADY ZAZA

$21.00

zaza sauce, kimchi, sakura pork, scallion, sesame

FORAGER

FORAGER

$20.00

crimini, shiitake, and portabella mushrooms, taleggio, fontina, tarragon, parsley

BOISE

BOISE

$19.00

potato, gruyere, cream, caramelized onion, olive oil, rosemary

XERXES

XERXES

$19.00

sauteed spinach, sheep's milk feta, mozzarella, kalamata olives, almonds

IOWAN

IOWAN

$20.00

la quercia proscuitto, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, arugula

HAWAII PIE-O

HAWAII PIE-O

$19.00

applewood smoked bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, provolone, cream, serrano peppers

Frozen Pizzas

FROZEN MY SHA-RONI!

FROZEN MY SHA-RONI!

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage

FROZEN OLD RELIABLE

FROZEN OLD RELIABLE

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

FROZEN KOREAN BBQ

FROZEN KOREAN BBQ

$23.00

beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, soy-chili vinaigrette

FROZEN TAVERN PIE

FROZEN TAVERN PIE

$20.00

house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey

Desserts

COOKIES TOGO

COOKIES TOGO

$7.00

three fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies

CHOCOLATE BUDINO TOGO

CHOCOLATE BUDINO TOGO

$8.00

decadent chocolate pudding with fresh whipped cream (gluten free)

Side of Sauce

RANCH!

$3.00

HOUSE RED SAUCE

$3.00

ITALIAN RED SAUCE

$3.00

KOREAN BBQ SAUCE

$3.00

Beverages

Housemade Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino 500 Ml

$7.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$5.00

Cheerwine

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Korean immigrant, inspired by the pure love of food, joy, and her mother’s own delicious cooking, quits her day job, opens an artisan pizza pie place and names it after her dog. There’s no need to be overly patriotic here, but is there anything more American than that? Yep, sometimes dreams do come true.

Website

Location

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Directions

Gallery
Pizzeria Lola image
Pizzeria Lola image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fireside Foundry
orange starNo Reviews
6736 Penn Ave S Richfield, MN 55423
View restaurantnext
McCoy's Public House - 3801 Grand Way, St Louis Park, MN
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Grand Way Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
View restaurantnext
Cafe Fusion - 8300 Norman Center Drive Suite 130
orange star4.7 • 211
8300 Norman Center Drive #130 Bloomington, MN 55437
View restaurantnext
DeLeo Bros. Pizza - 123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
orange starNo Reviews
123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurantnext
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria - Bloomington
orange star4.5 • 1,347
521 W 98th St Bloomington, MN 55420
View restaurantnext
EaTo
orange starNo Reviews
305 S Washington Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Broders' Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,113
2308 West 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Victor's 1959 Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,180
3756 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55409
View restaurantnext
Broders' Pasta Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,494
5000 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
orange star4.5 • 1,242
5416 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Tap Society
orange star4.6 • 1,062
4555 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston