WATER OPTIONS

Please Select Your Water Preference

FILTERED WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$2.00

BEVERAGE MENU

BEER

PERONI

$5.00

European Pale Lager, Nastro Azzurro, 5.1% ABV, 12oz. bottle

BIRRA MORETTI

$5.00

European Pale Lager, Birra Moretti, 4.6% ABV, 12oz

BIRRATIVO KETTLE SOUR

$6.00

Session Style Kettle Sour Lager brewed with Meyer Lemons and Bay Leaves St. Boniface Brewing, Ephrata-PA 3.6% ABV, 16oz. draft

PIZZETTA ITALIAN LAGER

$6.00

Italian Lager, Dewey Beer Co., Dewey-Delaware, 5% ABV, 12oz can · 6

STELLAR PHASE PALE ALE

$6.00

NE Pale Ale, South County Brewing Co., Fawn Grove-PA, 5.0% ABV, 16oz. draft

BROOKLYN BROWN LAGER

$5.00

Brooklyn Brewery, 12 oz can

HAZY LITTLE THINGS IPA

$5.00

Sierra Nevada, 12 oz can

UP AND OUT IPA

$6.00

2SP Brewery, 16oz draft

NON-ALCOHOLIC OFFERINGS

COCA COLA

$2.00

DIET COCA COLA

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGERALE

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

BABA'S bucha: 'Flower Power' A fermented, sparkling tea beverage. This unique blend perfectly balanced with lavender, rose petals, tulsi basil and hibiscus flowers.

CASAMARA CLUB ‘COMO’ AMARO SODA

$5.00

ALPINE-INSPIRED, INVIGORATING, HERBAL AND FRESH

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ESPRESSO, REGULAR

$3.00

NECESSARY COFFEE - Lancaster, PA Dark Roast Tastes Like: Bittersweet Cocoa, Molasses

ESPRESSO, DECAF

$3.00

NECESSARY COFFEE - Lancaster, PA "Never Gonna Wake You Up' Tastes Like: Chocolate, Maple Syrup

AMERICANO, REGULAR

$3.00

Espresso with hot water NECESSARY COFFEE - Lancaster, PA Dark Roast Tastes Like: Bittersweet Cocoa, Molasses

AMERICANO, DECAF

$3.00

Decaf Espresso with hot water NECESSARY COFFEE - Lancaster, PA "Never Gonna Wake You Up' Tastes Like: Chocolate, Maple Syrup

CAPPUCINO, REGULAR

$4.00

Espresso with steamed milk NECESSARY COFFEE - Lancaster, PA Dark Roast Tastes Like: Bittersweet Cocoa, Molasses

CAPPUCINO, DECAF

$4.00

Decaf Espresso with steamed milk NECESSARY COFFEE - Lancaster, PA "Never Gonna Wake You Up' Tastes Like: Chocolate, Maple Syrup

NON-ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILS & BEER

KOMBUCHA SPRITZ

$8.00

KOMBUCHA SPRITZ

$8.00

STRAIGHT-EDGE NEGRONI

$8.00

N/A SAN BITTER APERITIF SODA, JUNIPER TEA, DEMERARA SYRUP, ORANGE PEEL

DEEP FAKE

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic IPA, Flying Dog Brewery, Frederick-MD 12oz. can -Must be 21 yrs of age to order

WEIHENSTEPHANER

$6.00

N/A Bavarian-style Pilsner, Munich-Germany 12oz. Bottle -Must be 21 yrs of age to order

WINES BY THE GLASS - BOTTLES

PIZZA WINE' BIANCO

$30.00

Friulano, Scarpetta, Friuli - Italy

PIZZA WINE' ROSSO

$30.00

Sangiovese, Scarpetta, Tucany - Italy

ROSE

$30.00

GRENACHE/CINSAULT, FRANCE

PROSECCO

$37.00

‘Serata’, Tenuta Giol, Treviso-Italy (organic) A simple and versatile sparkling white wine, this wine is made from sustainably farmed vineyards in the foothills of the Dolomites and features a clean and crisp flavor profile with a dry finish.

LAMBRUSCO DI SORBARA

$39.00

‘Nicchia’, Famiglia Carafoli, Modena-Italy This classic Lambrusco is a crowd favorite and for good reason: bright, balanced and cheerful with notes of red cherries and ripe plums, it is ideal with Salumi or Fritti and will be at home with nearly any pizza.

SPARKLING BOTTLES

PET NAT

$45.00

‘Set e Mez’, Mariotti, Emilia Romagna-Italy (organic) This natural wine from Emilia Romagna is lightly-sparkling and features the Fortana grape. It is playful and easy- drinking with notes of black cherry, wild strawberry and savory herbs.

PROSECCO

$54.00

‘Doro’ Alice (organic) This single-vineyard Prosecco from Alice is hand-crafted by two female winemakers from the Valdobbiadene. It is an extraordinary expression of Prosecco and can be enjoyed as an Aperitivi or throughout the meal.

ROSE BRUT

$42.00

Conti di Buscaretto, Marche-Italy This charming sparkling rose from the Marche region is made from the indigenous red wine grape called Lacrima. Made in the Prosecco style, it has a delightful pink hue with notes of rose petals, tart cherry with a pleasant dry finish.

PET NAT

$40.00

‘Monterosso Val D’Arda’, Saccomani, Piacenza-Italy (organic) This four-grape natural frizzante wine comes from Emilia Romagna and is made by old-school methods with new school verve. Organically farmed and naturally made with notes of savory tropical fruit, yellow citrus and minerality.

GRAGNANO

$43.00

Monteleone, Campania-Italy (organic) This medium-bodied, sparkling red wine from Campania is a fruity yet dry alternative to Lambrusco. Made from the Piedirosso grape with notes of black cherry and violets,, this is a classic pizza pairing in Southern Italy.

VINO ROSSO FRIZZANTE

$45.00

‘Malmostoso’, Vigne del Pellagroso, Lombardia-Italy (Biodynamic) The ‘Wild Card’ of the sparkling wines, this is a funky and fun frizzante-style red wine from Lombardia that features ripasso-style winemaking, expect dark berry notes, savory herbs, a dose of earthiness and a ride on the wild side.

WHITE BOTTLES

GRILLO

$35.00

Ottoventi, Sicily-Italy (organic) This aromatic and expressive white wine from Sicily is full of stone fruit and citrus notes rounded out with wonderful texture and a salinity-driven acidity. A great alternative to Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay.

SKIN-CONTACT PINOT GRIS

$39.00

Pullus, Stajerska-Slovenia (organic) This light-skin contact white wine with a delicate pink hue is fresh and exciting–fruit forward with notes of nectarine and melon, it exhibits enhanced texture balanced with vibrant acidity and is the epitome of a versatile wine.

ORANGE CATARRATTO

$44.00

‘CALA’ Fuso, Sicily-Italy (organic) A great introduction into the world of Orange wine with this aromatic and approachable Cataratto from northwest Sicily. Dry and structured with notes of dried stone fruit, melon, citrus peel with pleasantly saline-driven finish.

ROSE

$40.00

Bosco di Medici, Pompeii-Italy (organic) A delightfully elegant and engaging Rose from volcanic soil around Pompeii which presents focused aromatics of tart cherry and red raspberry with fresh, fruit-driven flavors on the palate and elegant acidity.

PINOT GRIGIO

$33.00

Colterenzio, Alto Aldige-Italy This classic Pinot Grigio from the Italian Alps is medium-bodied with notes of citrus blossom, white peach and apple with balanced acidity.

ROSE

$50.00

Rose, Cirelli, Abruzzo-Italy (organic) This deep-hued rose is made from Montepulciano d’Abruzzo and presents the wonderful dark-side of Rose. Organically farmed and bursting with pomegranate, red raspberries and youthful energy.

GAVI

$38.00

Marchese Luca Spinola, Piedmont-Italy (organic) This lively and refreshing white wine from Liguria features the Cortese grape and is a natural alternative to Sauvignon Blanc. It is brimming with aromas and flavors of fresh citrus, apple and subtle minerality–always a great choice.

PINOT BLANC

$48.00

BRAND, Pflaz-Germany (organic) This delightfully zippy wine is made from Pinot Blanc and presents loads of crisp apple, floral citrus blossoms and a vibrant freshness that makes it delightful on its own or with food–slightly off-dry yet well balanced and delicious.

VIOGNIER

$30.00Out of stock

RED BOTTLES

RED BLEND

$39.00

Halozan, Stajerska-Slovenia 1L (organic) This fruit-forward red blend from Slovenia is medium-bodied and full of juicy-bright fruits and subtle spice. Easy-drinking and packaged in a Liter bottle for a crowd, this bottle will be at home on every table in the restaurant.

LANGHE ROSSO

$49.00

Vajra, Piedmont-Italy (organic) This elegant red wine from Piedmont is a blend of four regional grapes and provides layered aromas and flavors of tart red berries, tobacco, and spice. Medium-bodied yet well structured by its core of Nebbiolo, a classic Northern Italian expression.

BARBERA D'ALBA

$38.00

Cascina Pace, Alba-Italy (organic) A straightforward and unfussy expression of Barbera organically farmed in Alba. Medium-bodied and silky, it is full of juicy dark cherries, plums and subtle earth tones–easy to drink, easy to love.

CHIANTI CLASSICO

$43.00

‘Lamole’ I Fabbri, Tuscany-Italy (organic) A high-elevation expression of Chianti made from the Sangiovese grape, this wine possesses clarity and brightness in flavors and acidity–tart sour cherry with quint-essential Chianti savory herbs and earth.

CORVINA

$38.00

Cantina de Negrar, Verona-Italy A lesser-known red grape from Northeastern Italy, Corvina produces a lighter-bodied red wine flush with floral red fruits, currants and tart plums–this wine is bright, fruity and a great alternative to Pinot Noir.

NERO D'AVOLA

$55.00

Biscaris, Sicily-Italy (organic) This biodynamic red wine is a medium-bodied expression of this classic Sicilian varietal with bright and elegant aromas of rose, crushed red fruits, spice and wild herbs. Lightly-structured and fresh with excellent balance.

ETNA ROSSO

$50.00

‘Barbazzale’ Cottanera, Sicily-Italy A volcanic red wine from Mt. Etna in Sicily made from an indigenous grape called Nerello Mascalese, this rustic, earthy, red wine has an intense dark fruit, savory herbs and earthy profile.

CABERNET/MERLOT BLEND

$58.00

San Felo, Maremma,Tuscany-Italy This full-bodied blend comes from the Tuscan coastal region of the Maremma and benefits from hot days and lots of sun. Rich blackberry and currants, toffee and tobacco, this wine gives and gives while still maintaining a balanced tension.

MONTEPULCIANO d'ABRUZZO

$35.00

Capogiro, Abruzzo-Italy This is a medium-bodied red wine from Abruzzo which demonstrates the freshness and approachability of the Montepulciano grape. It is casual, fruit forward and easy drinking; a natural pairing for anything with tomato.

MALBEC

$48.00

Magna Montis While Malbec can often be overbearing, this wine is made with restraint and offers a full-bodied experience that is balanced with elegance and refinement. Rich dark plums and cherries are complemented by balanced structure and acidity that keep this Malbec light on its feet.

Lampo RED BLEND

$32.00Out of stock

Aulus CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$46.00Out of stock

LUNCH & DINNER MENU

SPUNTINI - SMALL NIBBLES TO START YOUR MEAL

GIARDINIERA

$5.00

Classic Pickled Vegetables, Sicilian Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (GF, DF, V)

WARM OLIVES

$7.00

Five Olive Blend, Bay Leaf, Orange Peel, Dried Chili, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (GF, DF, V)

SCOPA

$9.00

Giardiniera, Provola Cheese, Castelvetrano Olives, Mortadella, Salame, Pickled Peppers (GF)

ANCHOVIES

$10.00

Cantabrian Anchovies with Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon (GF, DF)

BURRATA

$10.00

Creamy Mozzarella, ‘Pianogrillo’ Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Trapani Sea Salt (GF,V)

FOCACCIA

$6.00

‘Slow-Fermented’ Focaccia, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (DF, V)

LUCA GRISSINI

$2.50

House Made Breadsticks, Organic Bolted Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (DF, V)

FRITTI - TRADITIONAL CRISPY-FRIED PIZZERIA SNACKS

ARANCINI

$8.00

Crispy Four-Cheese Rice Balls with Calabrian Chilies (V)

OLIVE FRITTE

$9.00

Crispy-Fried Giant Olives Stuffed with Spicy N’duja Salame

FRITTATINE

$9.00

‘Cacio e Pepe’ Style Pasta Fritters, Pecorino Cheese, Black Pepper (V)

MOZZARELLA FRITTA

$12.00

Crispy-Fried Smoked Mozzarella Cheese, Truffle Honey, Chives (V)

SALUMI - ARTISAN-CURED SALUMI & HAM

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$11.00

Black Label Cured Parma Ham, San Michele Salumificio (GF)

SPECK

$11.00

Spiced & Lightly-Smoked Prosciutto from the Italian Alps, Recla (GF)

MORTADELLA

$12.00

Cured, Lightly Spiced, Finely Ground Pork Salame, Salumeria Biellese (GF, DF)

WILD BOAR 'CACCIATORINI

$15.00

Smoked Wild Boar Salame, Olli Salumeria (GF, DF)

SPICY SOPPRESSATA

$11.00

Spicy Pork Salame, Alps Salumi (GF)

SALAME TOSCANO

$15.00

Fennel Seed & Black Pepper Pork Salame, Salumeria Biellese (GF, DF)

ABONDANZA

$30.00

Accompanied with Grissini, Giardiniera & Tomato Mostarda

INSALATE - PIZZERIA LUCA'S SALAD SELECTIONS

'CINQUE VERDE' SALAD

$11.00

Local Lettuces, Herbs, Parmigiano, White Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF, DF, V)

CHOPPED SALAD

$13.00

Radicchio, Soppressata, Pecorino, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Chickpeas, Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette (GF)

PIZZA CLASSICO - TRADITIONAL PREPARATIONS AND FLAVOR COMBINATIONS WE KNOW & LOVE

MARGHERITA

$18.00

Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes, Caputo Brothers ‘Fior Di Latte’ Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil (V)

SEMPLICE

$17.00

Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Provola & Parmigiano Reggiano Cheeses (V)

CINQUE FORMAGGIO

$20.00

Taleggio Crema, Parmigiano, Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Provola & Pecorino Cheeses, Saba (V)

PEPPERONI

$19.00

Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, ‘Ezzo’ Pepperoni

PIZZA GINA

$19.00

Taleggio Crema, Garlic, Mozzarella & Fontina Cheeses, Wild Oregano, Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil (V)

SALSICCIA

$22.00

Bianco Tomatoes, Garlic, Mozzarella & Provola Cheeses, Red Onion, Oregano, Pork Sausage, Aleppo Chili, Pecorino

BIANCO ROSSO

$18.00

Mozzarella, Savory Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Profumo Di Luca, Pecorino & Grana Padana Cheeses (V)

STELLINA

$22.00

Star-Shaped ‘Classic Margherita’ Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil (V) *This Pizza is not available as Gluten Free

ROSA

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Profumo di LUCA, Sicilian Oregano, Aleppo Chili, Anchovy, Pecorino Romano

PIZZA MODERNO - UNCONVENTIONAL COMBINATIONS & FLAVOR PROFILES

PICCANTE

$22.00

Savory Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Mozzarella & Pecorino Cheeses, Spicy Soppressata, Aleppo Chili, Hot Honey

CACIO E PEPE

$20.00

‘Cacio e Pepe’ Crema, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella & Provola, Black Pepper, Pecorino, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (V)

DIAVOLA

$21.00

Spicy Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella, Spicy N’duja Salame, Provola, Dried Oregano

NORCIA

$22.00

Taleggio Crema, Thyme, Mozzarella & Grana Padana Cheeses, Pancetta, Black Truffle

DOPPIO MARGHERITA

$24.00

Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes, Corbari Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Double Basil, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella & Burrata Cheeses (V)

SANDRO

$22.00

Taleggio Crema, Garlic, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella & Gouda Cheeses, Basil Pistachio Pesto

TONALI

$21.00

Garlic Crema, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Pancetta, Castelvetrano Olives, Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

PUTTANESCA

$21.00

Corbari Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Cilento Olives, Pantelleria Capers, Oregano, Anchovies

CANNAVARO

$22.00

Garlic Crema, Smoked Mozzarella, Marinated Shallots, Pork Sausage, Calabrian Chili

PIZZA STAGIONALE - HYPER-SEASONAL PREPARATIONS THAT HAVE BECOME CULT CLASSICS

VERDURE

$18.00

VEGAN PIZZA, Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes, Marinated Shallots, Olives, Basil, Garlic. (DF,V)

FIG & PROSCIUTTO

$25.00

Taleggio Crema, Garlic, Grana Padana & Mozzarella Cheeses, Thyme, Proscuitto di Parma, Torn Figs, Saba

ADDITIONAL SIDES

SIDE OF OLIVE OIL

$1.00

SIDE OF HOT HONEY

$2.00

SIDE OF GRATED CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE OF CHILI FLAKES

$0.25

SIDE OF OREGANO

$0.25

SIDE OF 'ALLA NONNA' TOMATO SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE OF SPICY TOMATO SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE OF BRUNO SAUCE

$2.00



DOLCI - DESSERT

HOUSEMADE SOFT-SERVE: FIOR DI LATTE

$5.00

'Sweet Cream' soft serve, 6oz, portion (GF,V)

HOUSEMADE SOFT-SERVE: SALTED DARK CHOCOLATE

$6.00

Valrhona dark chocolate, sea salt (GF,V)

‘LA DOLCE VITA’

$9.00

Fior Di Latte Soft Serve, Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Wildflower Honey, Trapani Sea Salt, Fennel Pollen (GF,V)

‘ROCOCO’

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Soft Serve, Toasted Hazelnuts, Chocolate Crisps, Trapani Sea Salt, Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil (V)

LUCA COOKIE PLATE

$7.00

Rainbow Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Three per Order (V)

AFFOGATO, REGULAR

$8.00

Choice of Soft Serve with Hot Espresso Shot (GF,V)

AFFOGATO, DECAF

$8.00

Choice of Soft Serve with Hot Decaf Espresso Shot (GF, V)

