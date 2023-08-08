Popular Items

Kali Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Kalifornia Roll topped with Hamachi, Salmon, Tuna, & Avocado.

Shaggy Shrimp

$16.00

Butter Toast Crunch Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo roll topped with Kanikama and Black Garlic Soy.

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon

Salad

Rancher

Rancher

$14.00

Thick cut bacon, tomatoes, cucumber over lettuce blend topped with Asiago cheese potato sticks. (Truffle Ranch dressing)

Brutus

$13.00

Romaine, grated parmesan cheese, anchovies, croutons, shattered parmesan crunch. (Yuzu Caesar dressing)

Panzanella

$14.00

Marinated grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and garlic knots over lettuce blend with arugula and fresh basil, served with a balsamic dressing.

Poke Salad

$15.00

Lettuce blend topped with edamame, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrot, jalapeno, red peppers, Daikon spirals, crunchy shallots, served with black garlic soy sauce and our honey miso dressing.

Apps

Appetizers

Kani, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Celery, Carrots Tossed In Crunchy Chili Dressing. Topped With Crunchy Bean Sprouts, Crispy Shallots, And Cilantro.
Garlic Knots

$8.00

Tossed in butter, fresh garlic, and herbs, parmesan cheese, served with a side of tomato sauce.

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Fresh baked bread topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese served with your choice of tomato sauce, garlic butter, hemp pesto, or truffled ranch.

Rice Balls

$12.00+

Sushi rice wrapped around a togarashi mayo and scallion filling with your choice of fish.

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00+

Whole Bibb and romaine lettuce leaves, edamame guacamole, shaved cucumber, Daikon spirals, pickled carrots, chili peanuts, fresh mint and basil, lemongrass & coconut dressing along with our honey miso dressing.

Edamame Guacamole

$9.00

Edamame Beans Pureed with Avocado, Jalapeno, Citrus and Fresh Herbs. Served with Fresh Bread or Tortilla Chips.

Sides

Chili Garlic Green Beans

$7.00

Pickled green beans with chili garlic oil.

Wild Mushroom Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Roasted mushrooms & seaweed tossed in a sesame chili dressing.

Naked Edamame

$7.00

Out of the shell seasoned edamame served with black garlic soy sauce.

Sticky Rice

$8.00

One quart of our cooked, seasoned sushi rice.

18 oz. Doughball

$4.00

Our famous fermented dough ready for you to stretch, top, and cook at home.

10 oz. Small Dough Ball

$3.00

PM Topped Knots

Garlic-Garlic Parmesan Knots

$9.00

Roasted garlic and chopped fresh garlic, herbs, butter Parmesan and mozzarella.

Red Hot Knots

$9.00

hot sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, scallions.

Upside-Down Knots

$10.00

Parmesan, ricotta, tomato-vodka sauce, and mozzarella.

Honey Bacon Serrano Knots

$10.00

Cheese Steak Knots

$10.00

Crab Rangoon Knots

$12.00

Desserts

Green Tea Cake drizzled with Green Tea Syrup and layered with Citrus Mascarpone Cream.
Sampler - Get a variety of 3 jars!!

Sampler - Get a variety of 3 jars!!

$16.00
Nutty Cookie Jar

Nutty Cookie Jar

$6.00

Nutter Butter crushed cookie crust, chocolate ganache, peanut butter creme, chopped peanuts.

Triple Vanilla Cheesecake Jar

Triple Vanilla Cheesecake Jar

$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar Knots

Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$8.00

Buttered knots tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of brown butter caramel sauce for dipping or drizzling!

Blackberry Yuzu Jar

$6.00

Blackberry jam and cheesecake layered with Yuzu scented cookies.

Beverages

Deer Park Water

Deer Park Water

$2.00
Boylan Sodas

Boylan Sodas

$3.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.75
Humankind Iced Teas

Humankind Iced Teas

$3.75
Mash

Mash

$3.00

sparkling fruit drink

Pizza

Medium Pizzas

Bayside Crab & Shrimp 12"

$18.00

Old Bay Alfredo cream sauce topped with mozzarella and Swiss cheeses, scallions, crab, shrimp, fresh garlic, and shredded Asiago.

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 12"

$17.00

Chopped steak, caramelized onions, Cooper sharp, mozzarella, and provolone cheese on garlic confit and drizzled with beer cheese.

Philly Phanatic 12"

$16.00

Spicy tomato sauce and pepperoni on top of mozzarella (upside down).

Cheese 12"

$14.00

Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.

White 12"

$16.00

Garlic confit, sweet ricotta, fresh and shredded mozzarella.

Tri Color 12"

$14.00

Tomato, vodka, and pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Vodka 12"

$16.00

Vodka cream sauce on top of sliced mozzarella cheese. Upside down pie.

Margherita 12"

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, evoo, fresh basil finish.

Veggie 12"

$17.00

Roasted mushroom medley, bitter greens, red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Asiago finish.

The Standard 12"

$19.00

Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Hot Honey 12"

$16.00

Ricotta, honey, chopped Philly style hot cherry peppers, shredded mozzarella.

The Royale 12"

$17.00

Brandied mushroom cream topped with roasted mushroom medley, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, and fried shallots.

Buffalo Chicken12"

$19.00

Creamy Buffalo sauce topped with spicy marinated chicken, scallions, Korean chili flakes, fresh and shredded mozzarella. Served with a side of truffle ranch.

No Cheese Pizza 12"

$10.00

Large Pizzas

Bayside Crab & Shrimp 16"

$24.00

Old Bay Alfredo cream sauce topped with mozzarella and Swiss cheeses, scallions, crab, shrimp, fresh garlic, and shredded Asiago.

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 16"

$23.00

Chopped steak, caramelized onions, Cooper sharp, mozzarella, and provolone cheese on garlic confit and drizzled with beer cheese.

Philly Phanatic 16"

$21.00

Spicy tomato sauce and pepperoni on top of mozzarella (upside down).

Cheese 16"

$19.00

Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.

White 16"

$21.00

Garlic confit, sweet ricotta, fresh and shredded mozzarella.

Tri Color 16"

$21.00

Tomato, vodka, and pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Vodka 16"

$21.00

Vodka cream sauce on top of sliced mozzarella. Upside down pie.

Margherita 16"

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, evoo, fresh basil finish.

Veggie 16"

$23.00

Roasted mushroom medley, bitter greens, red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Asiago finish.

The Standard 16"

$25.00

Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Hot Honey 16"

$21.00

Ricotta, honey, chopped Philly style hot cherry peppers, shredded mozzarella.

The Royale 16"

$22.00

Brandied mushroom cream topped with mushroom medley, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, and fried shallots.

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$25.00

Creamy Buffalo sauce topped with spicy marinated chicken, scallions, Korean chili flakes, fresh and shredded mozzarella. Served with a side of truffle ranch.

No Cheese PIzza 16"

$13.00

Tomato Pie

Large Oval Pie topped with Tomato sauce lots of fresh basil and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Large Oval Tomato Pie

$11.00

Large oval pie topped with tomato sauce, lots of fresh basil, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Sushi

Chef's Specialties

Bluefin Fatty Tuna Nigiri Traditional (2 Pcs)

$17.00
Bluefin Fatty Tuna Sashimi (2 Pcs)

$17.00
Truffled Bluefin Fatty Tuna Pressed Nigiri

$20.00

Pressed Bluefin Fatty Tuna, Nigiri Style with Black Tobiko and a truffled black garlic soy glaze. Served with fresh wasabi.

Bowls

Sweet Green Bowl

$12.00

Greens, rice, kale, seaweed-mushroom salad, avocado, cucumbers, red peppers, asian pear, edamame, sesame seed garnish. miso ponzu & truffle ranch.

Fire and Rice Bowl

$14.00

PM Classic Bowl

$12.00

Greens, Rice, Cucumbers, Avocado, Seaweed Mushroom Salad, Pickled Red Onions, Edamame, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger & Wasabi. Black Garlic Soy & Togarashi Mayo.

Maki

Bluefin Fatty Tuna Roll

$18.00

Big Eye Tuna Roll

$9.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna and togarashi mayo.

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked Salmon and Masago Whipped Cream Cheese

Crab and Avocado Roll

$13.00

Lump crab and Asparagus.

Shrimp and Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Shrimp and Cucumber

Yellowtail and Scallion Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail and Scallion

Tuna Avocado Roll

$11.00

Tuna and Avocado

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon

Kalifornia Roll

$9.00

Kanikama, cucumber, avacado

BBQ Eel and Cucumber Roll

$9.00

BBQ eel, cucumber

Roasted Mushroom Medley Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Roasted Mushroom Medley, Cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Roll with just cucumbers.

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Roll with just Avocado

Oki Maki

The Boss Shrimp

$17.00

Boston bibb lettuce and shrimp roll topped with tuna, edamame guacamole, and a yum yum drizzle.

Golden Crab

$17.00

Ebi shrimp, edamame guacamole, and kani roll topped with lump crab, yum yum sauce, black garlic soy, gold dusted bonito flakes, and scallions.

Yellowtail Al Pastor

$17.00

Chili seared yellowtail, pickled onion, and cilantro roll topped with pineapple, yellowtail, serranos, & chili pineapple glaze. Finished with a tequila mist.

Sparkly Salmon

$16.00

Smoked salmon, avocado , cucumber, & caper aioli roll topped with fresh salmon, gold dusted bonito flakes, and yum yum drizzle.

Kali Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Kalifornia Roll topped with Hamachi, Salmon, Tuna, & Avocado.

Yummy Tuna Roll

$18.00

Tuna and avocado roll topped with scallop, tobiko, and yum yum sauce.

Shaggy Shrimp

$16.00

Butter Toast Crunch Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo roll topped with Kanikama and Black Garlic Soy.

Everything Bagel Yama

$15.00

Smoked salmon and masago cream cheese roll topped with salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion, everything bagel chip dust. Served with caper aioli.

Tuna Poke Yama

$16.00

Tuna & edamame guacamole roll topped with tuna, cucumber, scallions, pickled carrots, Daikon spirals, and crunchy shallots. Served with miso honey ponzu.

Thai-Dye Crab

$16.00

Crab, serrano pepper, basil and cilantro roll topped with a shrimp and creamy coconut lemongrass glaze, chili peanuts.

Crabocado Yama

$18.00

Blue crab and avocado roll topped with cucumber, kanikama, avocado, scallions, old bay potato crunch. Served with yuzu Caesar.

Tuna Volcano

$17.00

Butter crunch coated spicy tuna & avocado roll topped with a spicy tuna, kanikama, and red tobiko salad.

Pressed Nigiri

Tuna Pressed Nigiri

$10.00

4 piece

Salmon Pressed Nigiri

$8.00

4 piece

Smoked Salmon Pressed Nigiri

$8.00

4 piece

Yellowtail Pressed Nigiri

$9.00

4 piece

Kanikama Pressed Nigiri

$6.00

4 piece

Octopus Pressed Nigiri

$9.00

4 piece

BBQ Eel Pressed Nigiri

$10.00

4 piece

Ebi Shrimp Pressed Nigiri

$8.00

Roasted Mushroom Medley Pressed Nigiri

$6.00

4 piece

Scallop Nigiri

$14.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

3 pieces

Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

3 pieces

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

3 pieces

Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.00

3 pieces

Ebi Shrimp Sashimi

$7.00

6 pcs.

Octopus Sashimi

$9.00

3 pieces

BBQ Eel Sashimi

$10.00

3 pieces

Scallop Sashimi

$14.00

Monster Boxes

PM Omakase Monster Box

$110.00

1 Each: Shaggy Shrimp & Krazy Kali 1 Each: Spicy Tuna, Kalifornia, Philly 2 Each: Hamachi, Tuna, & Salmon Sashimi 1 Each: Shrimp & Smoked Salmon Nigiri

PM Omakase MEGA Monster Box

$170.00

1 Each: Crunchy Crab, Goddess, Shaggy Shrimp & Krazy Kali 1 Each: Spicy Tuna, Kalifornia, Philly, Yellowtail and Jalapeno, Crab & Asparagus, Salmon roll 3 pcs Each: Hamachi, Tuna, Octopus & Salmon Sashimi 1 Each: Shrimp, Eel, Tuna & Smoked Salmon Nigiri

CYO Monster Box

$115.00

Choice of: Any 2 Oki Rolls, Any 3 Maki Rolls, Any 3 Sashimi (2 pcs each), Any 2 Nigiri

CYO Mega Monster Box

$175.00

Choice of 4 Oki Rolls, 6 Maki Rolls, 4 Sashimi (three pcs each), and 4 orders of Nigiri.

Monster Maki Box

$110.00

Pick 3 Oki Maki and 5 Maki Rolls and we will build you a custom box!

Mega Monster Maki Box

$170.00

Choice of 6 Oki Maki and 10 Maki Rolls

Sandos

Four mini "sandwiches" made of nori and sushi rice folded around avocado, cucumber, and your choice of filling. Served with crispy potato crunch, black garlic soy, spicy mayo, ginger and wasabi.

Sando

$16.00

Four mini "sandwiches" made of nori and sushi rice folded around avocado, cucumber, and your choice of any fish or seafood. Served with crispy potato crunch, black garlic soy, spicy mayo, ginger and wasabi.

Just The Sauce

Sushi Sauces

Gluten Free Soy Packet

Low Sodium Soy Packet

Truffle Ranch

$2.00+

Caper Aioli

$2.00+

Crunchy Chili Vinaigrette

$2.00+

Miso Honey Ponzu

$2.00+

Togarashi Mayo

$2.00+

Yuzu Caesar

$2.00+

Black Garlic Soy

$2.00+

Hoisin Sauce

$2.00+

Yum Yum Sauce

$2.00+

Pizza Sauces

Truffle Ranch Sauce Cup 3.25

$3.00

Garlic Butter Cup 3.25 oz

$3.00

Tomato Sauce Cup 3.25

$2.00

Hemp Pesto Cup 3.25 oz

$4.00

Vodka Sauce Cup 3.25 oz

$2.00