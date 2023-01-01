Main picView gallery

Pizzeria Salvy

review star

No reviews yet

1800 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

FOOD

SMALL PLATES

ANTIPASTO

$24.00

Assorted Meats, Cheeses, Vegetables

RANCHOVY

$16.00

Market Vegetable, Market Greens

ESCAROLE

$14.00

Market Vegetable, Market Greens

MEATBALLS

$15.00

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Taglio

ASPARAGUS

$15.00

Market Vegetable

PROSCIUTTO & MELON

$15.00

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Alla Palla Bread

BURATTA

$18.00

SLICES

SLICE MARG

$5.00

SLICE GENOA

$6.00

Sausage, Tomato, Fresh Mozzerella, Parmesan

SLICE ZUCCHINI

$7.00

Zucchini, Zucchini Crema, Parmesan, Black Pepper

12" PIZZAS

SP MARG 12"

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil, Tomato Sauce

SWEET ONION 12"

$22.00

Onion, Gruyere, Parmesan Fonduta

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS 12"

$21.00

Pecorino, Parmesan, Black Pepper

MARINARA 12"

$18.00

Meatball, Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

CLAM 12"

$23.00

Clams, Cream, Cheese, Parsley

ZUCHINNI 12"

$22.00

Greens, Mozzarella, Provolone, Black Pepper, Olive Oil

SHROOMS 12"

$23.00

Market Vegetable, Local Cheese

DESSERT

FIOR DI LATTE GELATO

$4.00

Sorbet

ALMOND SORBETTI

$4.00

Gelato

BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO

$9.00

Dessert

RAINBOW CAKE

$10.00

Dessert

STRAWBERRY GELATO

$4.00

BAR

COCKTAILS

SPRITZ

$16.00

TOMASSO COLLINO

$16.00

NEGRONI

$16.00

MARGARITA

$16.00

RAMONA LIMON

$12.00

RAMONA BLOOD ORANGE

$12.00

WHITE WINE

SCARPETTA BIANCO

$13.00+

SB VERDICCHIO

$16.00+

MARCHESE CARLO

$16.00+

RED WINE

SCARPETTA ROSSO

$13.00+

LAMBRUSCO

$14.00

SB ROSSO PICENO

$15.00+

LISINI SAN BIAGIO

$18.00+

AZELIA DOLCETTO

$17.00+

SPARKLING/ROSE WINE

ROCCHINA PROSECCO BRUT

$13.00+

TB MOSCATO D'ASTI

$15.00+

LA SPINETTA ROSE DI CASANOVA

$17.00+

BEER

SAL'S PILS

$6.00

TONEWOOD FRESHIES

$8.00

DOGFISH 60 MIN

$8.00

DFH SEAQUENCH

$8.00

SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

SP LEMON

$5.00

SP ORANGE

$5.00

FT GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$6.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

COFFEE

$4.00

MERCH

T-SHIRTS

WHITE SHIRT

$25.00

BLACK SHIRT

$25.00

ZIP HOODY

$50.00

SWEATSHIRTS

BLACK SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

RASH GUARD

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
