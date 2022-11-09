Pizzeria Sul Lago - Lake Oswego

Restaurant info

We savor our relationships with local farmers and our ability to shop right outside our doors during the summer months when the Northwest’s best bounty is available at the L.O. Farmer’s market. Pizzeria sul Lago honors each ingredient and it’s simplicity, bringing quality Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, pasta and exceptional salads to Lake Oswego! Come enjoy the delicious and perfectly-charred pizzas from our Mario Acunto wood-fired pizza oven. Pizzeria sul Lago is open daily for lunch through dinner. Gather with friends and family in the restaurant or take a seat to watch the action at the pizza bar. Enjoy a sunset, a pizza, and an Italian cocktail on our lakeside patio, opening this spring!

