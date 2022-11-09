Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Sul Lago - Lake Oswego

review star

No reviews yet

315 1st Street, Suite 101

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LA ITALIA
CLASSIC MARGHERITA
MIXED GREENS

PIZZA

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

$17.00

with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

LA ITALIA

LA ITALIA

$20.00

with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, house made fennel sausage, and basil

WHITE PIZZA

WHITE PIZZA

$17.00

with a garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, hazelnut pesto and ricotta

LA VERDURA

LA VERDURA

$19.00

with a garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, spinach, Mama Lil's Peppers and shaved red onions

SWEET AND SPICY KALE PIE

SWEET AND SPICY KALE PIE

$17.00

with tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, mozzarella, topped with Mike's Hot Honey

SOPPRESSATA SALAMI

SOPPRESSATA SALAMI

$19.00

with tomato sauce, soppressata salami, mozzarella, oil-cured green and kalamata black olives, and Calabrian chili. A nice spiced salami pizza.

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$19.00

with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, and red onion

VEGAN ROASTED MUSHROOM

VEGAN ROASTED MUSHROOM

$19.00

garlic puree, Good Planet vegan 'mozzarella', mushrooms, artichoke hearts, jalapenos, finished with sweety drop peppers, sundried tomatoes and an Agrumato lemon oil

VEGAN ITALIAN 'SAUSAGE'

VEGAN ITALIAN 'SAUSAGE'

$20.00

spinach with tomato sauce, Good Planet ‘mozzarella’, Italian ‘sausage’ and pepperoncini

VEGAN MARGHERITA

VEGAN MARGHERITA

$17.00

with tomato sauce, Good Planet ‘mozzarella’, basil and extra virgin olive oil

VEGAN 'LA ITALIA'

VEGAN 'LA ITALIA'

$20.00

A twist on our classic sausage pizza. Tomato sauce, basil, Good Planet 'mozzarella', vegan sausage and pepperoni.

PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

$20.00

Creamy pesto sauce, herb grilled chicken, mozzarella, and artichoke hearts. Topped with crumbled feta and sundried tomatoes.

Cubano Pizza

Cubano Pizza

$22.00

whole grain mustard and garlic sauce, topped with mozzarella, mojo pork, speck, caramelized onions, and smoked mozzarella. Garnished with dill pickles.

HALF N HALF PIZZA

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

Our Classic 3 Cheese Pizza

CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA

CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.00

Classic wood fire style Pepperoni Pizza with our 3 cheese blend mix.

Raw Dough

$5.00

Raw GF Dough

$6.00

SALADS

MIXED GREENS

MIXED GREENS

$12.00

With Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Shaved Honey Crisp Apples, Pickled Apples, Candied Pistachios, and Feta

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$11.00

House Made Caesar Dressing, Nuts & Seeds and Grana Padano

ROASTED BEET SALAD

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$14.00

Roasted beets on top a whipped herb goat cheese spread, topped with an arugula and fennel salad. Dressed with a champagne hazelnut vinaigrette and spiced hazelnuts.

PASTA

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$17.00

with two house made meatballs, spiced marinara, whipped ricotta, and a fried basil leaf.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$20.00

crispy herb crusted chicken thigh with spaghetti tossed in a spiced marinara

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE

$19.00

with herb marinated grilled chicken thigh, alfredo sauce, English peas, spinach, topped with grana padano

BOLOGNESE

BOLOGNESE

$18.00

Pappardelle tossed with a creamy lamb and pork bolognese

SPAGHETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA

SPAGHETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA

$16.00

Spaghetti alla puttanesca with a spiced marinara sauce, anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, and fresh cherry tomatoes

CRISPY PORK SHANK AND CREAMY POLENTA

CRISPY PORK SHANK AND CREAMY POLENTA

$21.00

Crispy braised pork shank on top a creamy kale polenta.

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

with your choice of Parmesan Garlic sauce, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, or Frank's Red hot sauce, served with house made ranch dressing

FRIED MOZZARELLA

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$11.00

with marinara sauce

PORK MEATBALLS

PORK MEATBALLS

$10.50

with an arrabbiata sauce, pickled peppers, ricotta, and toasted breadcrumbs.

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$10.50

with a brown butter puree, pine nuts golden raisin chutney, and fried capers

PROSCIUTTO WRAPPED ASPARAGUS

PROSCIUTTO WRAPPED ASPARAGUS

$12.00

14 Month Cured Italiano Prosciutto, Pine Nuts, Sweety Drops, Balsamic Reduction, Basil Oil

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$9.00

served with warm marinara

KIDS

RADIATORE RED PASTA

RADIATORE RED PASTA

$8.00

with marinara

RADIATORE WHITE PASTA

RADIATORE WHITE PASTA

$8.00

with cream sauce

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL

$8.00

with a meatball

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA 6"

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA 6"

$9.00

with tomato sauce

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA 6"

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA 6"

$9.00

with tomato sauce

DESSERTS

ZEPPOLE

ZEPPOLE

$8.00

Fried Doughnuts with Nutella

GIANT BROWNIE

GIANT BROWNIE

$5.00

Fresh baked Giant Brownie

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Special Occasion

SIDES

Side Ranch

$0.50

Add 1ea Meatball

$3.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.50

N/A BEVERAGES

20oz Coke-Togo

20oz Coke-Togo

$3.50

20 oz

20oz Diet Coke-Togo

20oz Diet Coke-Togo

$3.50

20 oz Diet Coke

20oz Sprite-Togo

20oz Sprite-Togo

$3.50
20oz Barq Rootbeer-Togo

20oz Barq Rootbeer-Togo

$3.50
Bottle Water Togo

Bottle Water Togo

$3.00

20 oz Bottle Water

DR. PEPPER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We savor our relationships with local farmers and our ability to shop right outside our doors during the summer months when the Northwest’s best bounty is available at the L.O. Farmer’s market. Pizzeria sul Lago honors each ingredient and it’s simplicity, bringing quality Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, pasta and exceptional salads to Lake Oswego! Come enjoy the delicious and perfectly-charred pizzas from our Mario Acunto wood-fired pizza oven. Pizzeria sul Lago is open daily for lunch through dinner. Gather with friends and family in the restaurant or take a seat to watch the action at the pizza bar. Enjoy a sunset, a pizza, and an Italian cocktail on our lakeside patio, opening this spring!

Website

Location

315 1st Street, Suite 101, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego
orange star4.6 • 1,007
380 First St Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Five Spice Seafood + Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
315 1st Street. Suite 201 Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Duke's Public House - 506 A Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
506 A Avenue Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,109
333 S. State St., Suite M Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Milwaukie Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
13239 SE McLoughlin Milwaukie, OR 97222
View restaurantnext
Breakside Brewery - Lake Oswego
orange starNo Reviews
120 A Avenue Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Oswego

La Provence - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,700
16350 Boones Ferry Rd Lake Oswego, OR 97035
View restaurantnext
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,109
333 S. State St., Suite M Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego
orange star4.6 • 1,007
380 First St Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Oswego
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston