Pizza

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

138 W Lancaster Ave

Suite 140

Devon, PA 19333

Antipasti

Rotolo

Rotolo

$6.00

pizza dough, mortadella, ricotta, pistachio pesto

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley

Neapolitan Breadsticks

Neapolitan Breadsticks

$6.00Out of stock

served with frantoia extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto & Burrata Board

Prosciutto & Burrata Board

$16.00

lioni burrata, 15-month aged italian prosciutto, bread sticks, frantoia evoo

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$12.00Out of stock

butter-roasted garlic, parmesan, parsley, bread crumbs

Golden Beets

Golden Beets

$9.00

robiolina, pistachios, parsley

Olives

Olives

$6.00

aged balsamic, anise seed, mixed herbs

Salads

Fall Veg

Fall Veg

$14.00

brussels sprouts, carrots, parsnips, sweet potato, apples, chives, walnut romesco, red wine vinaigrette

Sesame Heirloom Salad

Sesame Heirloom Salad

$13.00

baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette

Italian Caesar Salad

Italian Caesar Salad

$11.00

greens, parmesan, egg, anchovy, pizza croutons

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.00

coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette

Calzones

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$13.00

toasted fennel seed, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce

Squash Calzone

Squash Calzone

$15.00

butternut squash, truffle pâté, parmesean, mozzarella, sage

Wood-Fired Pizza

Spicy Sausage (Small)

Spicy Sausage (Small)

$19.00

calabrian chili sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan

Maurizio (Small)

Maurizio (Small)

$14.00

rosemary, mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt

Crudo (Small)

Crudo (Small)

$20.00

prosciutto crudo, bufala mozzarella, parmesan

Spinach (Small)

Spinach (Small)

$16.00

onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmesan, chili flakes

Shroom (Small)

Shroom (Small)

$16.00

roasted seasonal mushrooms, baby onions, mozzarella, black garlic aioli, chives

Eggplant (Small)

Eggplant (Small)

$15.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, stracciatella cheese, oregano

Fennel Sausage (Small)

Fennel Sausage (Small)

$18.00

roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Pepperoni (Small)

Pepperoni (Small)

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano

Margherita (Small )

Margherita (Small )

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Marinara (Small)

Marinara (Small)

$14.00

house-made marinara, oregano, sea salt, garlic-infused olive oil

Spicy Sausage (Large)

$36.00

calabrian chili sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan

Maurizio (Large)

Maurizio (Large)

$26.00

rosemary, mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt

Crudo (Large)

Crudo (Large)

$38.00

prosciutto crudo, bufala mozzarella, parmesan

Spinach (Large)

Spinach (Large)

$30.00

onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmesan, chili flakes

Shroom (Large)

Shroom (Large)

$30.00

roasted seasonal mushrooms, baby onions, mozzarella, black garlic aioli, chives

Eggplant (Large)

Eggplant (Large)

$28.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, stracciatella cheese, oregano

Fennel Sausage (Large )

Fennel Sausage (Large )

$34.00

roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Pepperoni (Large)

Pepperoni (Large)

$34.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano

Margherita (Large)

Margherita (Large)

$30.00

tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella

Marinara (Large)

Marinara (Large)

$26.00

house-made marinara, oregano, sea salt, garlic-infused olive oil

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

oven baked with marshmallow, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

ricotta, candied citrus, chocolate, pistachio

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00Out of stock

mascarpone, espresso, ladyfingers, cocoa

Milk Chocolate Budino

Milk Chocolate Budino

$10.00

milk chocolate polenta budino, whipped peanut butter mousse

Catering

SMALL: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas + 2 Salads

$165.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas and your choice of up to two salads. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

SMALL: 5 Metro Pizzas + 2 Salads

$165.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of up to two salads. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

MEDIUM: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$190.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas with your choice of two salads and two desserts. Deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery available upon request.

MEDIUM: 5 Metro Pizzas, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$190.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of two salads and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

LARGE: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas, 1 Antipasti, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$215.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas with your choice of one antipasti, two salads, and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

LARGE: 5 Metro Pizzas, 1, Antipasti, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$215.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of one antipasti, two salads, and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

Pizza Kits

Pepperoni Pizza Kit (Adult)

Pepperoni Pizza Kit (Adult)

$18.00

Kit includes dough ball, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperonis, and fresh oregano.

Margherita Pizza Kit (Adult)

Margherita Pizza Kit (Adult)

$16.00

Kit includes dough ball, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

138 W Lancaster Ave, Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333

