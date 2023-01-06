Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Vetri

review star

No reviews yet

150 Main St

King Of Prussia, PA 19406

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita (Small)
Maurizio (Small)
Pepperoni (Small)

Antipasti

Rotolo

Rotolo

$6.00

pizza dough, mortadella, ricotta, pistacchio pesto

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley

Neapolitan Breadsticks

Neapolitan Breadsticks

$6.00

served with Frantoia extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto & Burrata Board

Prosciutto & Burrata Board

$16.00

Lioni burrata, 15-month aged Italian prosciutto, breadsticks, Frantoia extra virgin olive oil

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$12.00

butter-roasted garlic, parmesan, parsley, bread crumbs

Golden Beets

Golden Beets

$9.00

robiolina, pistachios, parsley

Olives

Olives

$6.00Out of stock

aged balsamic, anise seed, mixed herbs

Salads

Winter Veg

Winter Veg

$14.00

brussels sprouts, carrots, parsnips, sweet potato, apples, chives, walnut romesco, red wine vinaigrette

Sesame Heirloom Salad

Sesame Heirloom Salad

$13.00

baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette

Italian Caesar Salad

Italian Caesar Salad

$11.00

greens, parmesan, egg, anchovy, pizza croutons

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.00

coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette

Calzones

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$14.00

toasted fennel seed, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce

Loaded Potato Calzone

Loaded Potato Calzone

$15.00

smashed russet potato, crispy prosciutto, chives, fontina

Wood-Fired Pizza

Truffle Cauliflower (Small)

Truffle Cauliflower (Small)

$20.00

cauliflower, black truffle, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon, parsley

Maurizio (Small)

Maurizio (Small)

$14.00

mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt

Crudo (Small)

Crudo (Small)

$20.00

prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano

Spinach (Small)

Spinach (Small)

$16.00

baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmigiano, chili flake.

Shroom (Small)

Shroom (Small)

$16.00

roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives

Eggplant (Small)

Eggplant (Small)

$15.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, eggplant, stracciatella, oregano

Fennel Sausage (Small)

Fennel Sausage (Small)

$18.00

fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni (Small)

Pepperoni (Small)

$18.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Margherita (Small)

Margherita (Small)

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Marinara (Small)

Marinara (Small)

$14.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, oregano, garlic

Truffle Cauliflower (Large)

$38.00Out of stock

cauliflower, black truffle, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon, parsley

Maurizio (Large)

Maurizio (Large)

$26.00

mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt

Crudo (Large)

Crudo (Large)

$38.00

prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano

Spinach (Large)

Spinach (Large)

$30.00

baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmigiano, chili flake

Shroom (Large)

Shroom (Large)

$30.00

roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives

Eggplant (Large)

Eggplant (Large)

$28.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, eggplant, stracciatella, oregano

Fennel Sausage (Large)

Fennel Sausage (Large)

$34.00

fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni (Large)

Pepperoni (Large)

$34.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Margherita (Large)

Margherita (Large)

$30.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Marinara (Large)

Marinara (Large)

$26.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, oregano, garlic

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

oven-baked with marshmallow

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

ricotta, candied citrus, chocolate, pistacchio

Tiramisu

$9.00

mascarpone, espresso, ladyfingers, cocoa

Side Of Nutella
$2.50

$2.50

Olive Oil Cupcake
$10.00

$10.00

Bundles

PV Family Bundle
$60.00

PV Family Bundle

$60.00

Catering

SMALL: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas + 2 Salads

$165.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas and your choice of up to two salads. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

SMALL: 5 Metro Pizzas + 2 Salads

$165.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of up to two salads. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

MEDIUM: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$190.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas with your choice of two salads and two desserts. Deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery available upon request.

MEDIUM: 5 Metro Pizzas, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$190.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of two salads and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

LARGE: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas, 1 Antipasti, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$215.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas with your choice of one antipasti, two salads, and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

LARGE: 5 Metro Pizzas, 1, Antipasti, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$215.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of one antipasti, two salads, and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

Pizza Kits

Pepperoni Pizza Kit (Adult)

Pepperoni Pizza Kit (Adult)

$18.00

Kit includes dough ball, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperonis, and fresh oregano.

Margherita Pizza Kit (Adult)

Margherita Pizza Kit (Adult)

$16.00

Kit includes dough ball, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

150 Main St, King Of Prussia, PA 19406

Pizzeria Vetri image
Pizzeria Vetri image
Pizzeria Vetri image

