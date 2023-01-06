Pizzeria Vetri
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
Location
150 Main St, King Of Prussia, PA 19406
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
No Reviews
160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397 King Of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurant
Epicurean Feast @ First Quality King of Prussia - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
No Reviews
601 Allendale Road King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in King Of Prussia
The Melting Pot - King of Prussia PA
4.7 • 5,054
244 Mall Blvd King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurant
More near King Of Prussia