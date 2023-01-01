A map showing the location of Pizzeria 131 131 Cottage StView gallery

Pizzeria 131 131 Cottage St

review star

No reviews yet

131 Cottage St

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Fries

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Six golden brown mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara sauce

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$10.00

Three Bavarian pretzels served with sweet and spicy mustard or beer cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

House made buffalo chicken dip topped with bleu cheese crumble and tortilla chips

Meatballs & Cheese

$9.00

Nachos

$12.00

Onion, corn, jalapeno, and Monterey Jack baked over a bed of tortilla chips topped with beer cheese and served with sour cream

Soup & Salad

House Chili

$6.00

A cup of chili topped with onion, jalapeno, sour cream, Monterey Jack & bacon

Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00

House made beer cheese soup topped with bacon

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and croutons

Bacon Bleu Salad

$12.00

Romaine, onion, black olive, bacon, bleu cheese crumble served with house made maple balsamic dressing

Wings & Tenders

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Crispy jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Tenders

$12.00+

Hand tossed to order chicken tenders fried crispy golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce

Burgers

Our Burgers are made with fresh 3.5 oz beef patties. Pile them up!

Build a Burger

$10.00+

131 Burger

$18.00

Three 3.5 oz burger patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, sriracha mayo and cheddar cheese

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

A double patty burger with lettuce, onion, bacon, a fried egg and American cheese

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$16.00

A double patty burger with grilled mushroom, grilled onion, Swiss cheese and a dash of BBQ sauce

Pizza & Calzones

Pizzas are 14" and can be made into a calzone

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizzas and Calzones start with sauce and cheese. Add any other toppings for additional charges

Margherita

$18.00

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, minced garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, coarse grain salt

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Meat Wagon

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, hamburger, and ham

Farmers Market

$19.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olive, minced garlic

Deluxe

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, onion, green pepper

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

BBQ marinated chicken, bacon, onion and corn

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Dessert

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Club Soda

Powerade

$2.75

Sweet Tea Bottle

$3.50

Blueberry Soda

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Signature Cocktails

Signature Margarita

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Painkiller

$9.00

131 Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$9.00

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Coconut Margarita

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Drafts

Allagash

$7.00+

Atlantic - Bluberry

$7.00+

Atlantic - Real Ale

$7.00+

Bud Light

$4.00+

Ghegan Blonde Ale

$7.00+

Irish Bastard

$7.00+

Kona - Big Wave

$7.00+

Maine Beer Lunch IPA

$9.00+

Sam Adam's Seasonal

$7.00+

Tubular IPA

$9.00+

Line Pine Allen Stout

$7.00+

Lone Pine Time & Temp

$7.00+

Bottles

Bud Bottle

$3.75

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Corona Bottle

$4.75

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.75

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.75

Heineken Bottle

$4.75

Heineken 0.0 Bottle

$5.00

Space Dust IPA Bottle

$6.00

Stella Bottle

$5.00

Carlson's Honey Crisp - Cider

$8.00

High Noon - Black Cherry

$8.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff - Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff - Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff - Citrus

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli - Raspberry

$7.00

Three Olives - Berry

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan's

$7.00

Gosling's

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Pusser's

$7.00

Tequila / Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

1800 Coconut

$7.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal - Apple

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jack Daniel's - Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Macallan

$13.00

Oban 14

$13.00

Cordials

Allen's Coffee Brandy

$6.00

Allen's Amaretto

$6.00

Creme de Cacao

$6.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St Elder - Blood Orange

St Elder - Elderflower

$7.00

White Wine

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$9.00+

J Lohr Chardonnay

$11.00+

Zonin Prosecco 187ml

$11.00

Wycliff Brut

$6.00+

Red Wine

Angeline Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Columbia Crest H3 Merlot

$11.00+

J Lohr Cabernet

$11.00+

Gabbiano Chianti

$9.00+

Bousquet Malbec

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 Cottage St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mount Dessert Bakery
orange star4.7 • 311
122 Cottage Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Langosta - 37 Cottage St
orange starNo Reviews
37 Cottage St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Siam Orchid
orange starNo Reviews
30 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Side Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 6,608
49 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor - 33 Cottage St
orange starNo Reviews
33 Cottage St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 548
51 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bar Harbor

Side Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 6,608
49 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
McKays Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,245
231 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Salt & Steel
orange star4.5 • 1,086
321 Main St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 548
51 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Reel Pizza Cinerama
orange star4.6 • 345
33 Kennebec Pl Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bar Harbor
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston