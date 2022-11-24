Restaurant info

At Pizzeria Credo, we bake delicious Italian pizzas Napolitano style made with homemade mozzarella and imported tomatoes. If you are craving pasta, our team makes it fresh homemade daily. We make classic dishes such as Linguini Alfredo, Penne Carbonara, Pasta del Bolognese and more. Customers love Jacques's signature salads prepared with a beautiful mixture of local organic greens, fresh cheeses, fruits, nuts, and flowers.

