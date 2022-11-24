Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Credo

review star

No reviews yet

4520 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Alla Sasa Pizza
Focaccia
Margherita Pizza

Salads + Appetizers

Spring Green Mix

$7.95

Local Organic Greens with Champagne Vinaigrette

Credo Salad

$9.95

Local Organic Greens, Walnuts. Sliced Apples, Fontina Cheese and Apple Vinaigrette dressing

Caprese

$12.95

Sliced fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes and Basil Seasoned with Salt and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Beet Salad

$13.95

Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese and Pistachios with Orange Reduction

Burrata Salad

$15.95

Buratta Salad over Arugula and Prosciutto di Parma with Champagne Dressing

Caesar

$11.95

Classic Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

Bruschetta Tomatoe

$8.95

Grilled Bread rubbed with Garlic and topped with Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil and Parmigiano Reggiano

Meat Balls al Forno

$12.95

Homemade Meat Balls in Marinara Sauce

Charcuterie Board

$17.95

Our finest selection of Cured Meats and Cheeses

Manila Clams

$14.95

Clams cooked in White Wine Chorizo Tomato Concasse Broth

Portobello al Forno

$15.95

Focaccia

$4.95

Stuff with Goat Cheese, fresh tomato, and a drizzle of balsamic.

Brushetta Proscuitto

$13.95

Shrimp al Forno

$13.95

Pasta

Linguine Alfredo á la Sophia

$17.95

Linguine in Classic Alfredo Sauce

Baked Penne Vodka á la Allie

$16.95

Penne in Savory Vodka Sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara á la Anais

$17.95

Pancetta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Onion, Cream and Egg

Farfalle Arrabbiata á la Dante

$14.95

‘Little Bow Ties’ in Delicious, Spicy Marinara Sauce

Tagliatellee Bolognese á la James

$18.95

Italy’s most famous Meat Ragu served on Wide Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs á la Brad

$17.95

Tossed with Marinara and Meatballs

Creamy Pesto Gnocchi

$16.95

Potato Gnocchi in Creamy Pesto Sauce

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$19.95

Pancetta Onions in a Red Tomato Sauce.

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Marinara Pasta

$14.95

Gnocchi Vodka á la Fernanda

$16.95

Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$14.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Herbs De Provence, Sliced Garlic and Parmigiano Reggiano

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce and Basil

Biancoverde Pizza

$17.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Ricotta and Arugula

Alla Sasa Pizza

$18.95

Half Margherita Pizza, half Calzone, stuffed with Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta and Sausage

Con Carne Pizza

$20.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni and Chorizo

Del Golfo Pizza

$21.95

Shrimp, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Red Chili Flakes and Pesto

Puttanesca Pizza

$18.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Calamata Olives, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Anchovies and Capers

Parma Pizza

$18.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Arugula and Prosciutto di Parma

Parma con Uovo Pizza

$21.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Arugula and Prosciutto di Parma topped with an Organic Egg cooked Sous Vide

Finocchiata Pizza

$18.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Caramelized Fennel, Leeks, Mozzarella and Sausage Chipoline

Cinque Formaggi Pizza

$18.95

Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Fontina, Goat Cheese Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Vegetariano Pizza

$18.95

Roasted Red Pepper, Zucchini, Eggplant, Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta and Rosemary

Tartuffo Pizza

$19.95

Seasonal Mushrooms, Truffle Cheese, Eggplant, Rosemary and Goat Cheese.

Vongole Pizza

$21.95

Garlic, Capers, Fresh Mozzarella, Clams

Gluten free add

$4.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.95

Cheese Pizza

$15.95

HR margarita pizza

$7.00

HR pepperoni pizza

$7.00

Sous Vide

Pork Loin Sous Vide

$20.95

Pork Loin cooked Sous Vide, Dijon Mustard and Cranberry Sauce

Chicken Sous Vide Valle d’Auge

$22.95

Chicken Breast cooked Sous Vide, Flambes Calvados, Mushrooms and Apple in Cream Sauce

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Italian Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

Peach Sorbet

$8.00

Tartufo Dessert

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino's

Lemon San Pellegrino

$3.00

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$3.00

Grapefruit San Pellegrino

$3.00

Orange San Pellegrino

$3.00

Unflavored San Pellegrino

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Pizzeria Credo, we bake delicious Italian pizzas Napolitano style made with homemade mozzarella and imported tomatoes. If you are craving pasta, our team makes it fresh homemade daily. We make classic dishes such as Linguini Alfredo, Penne Carbonara, Pasta del Bolognese and more. Customers love Jacques's signature salads prepared with a beautiful mixture of local organic greens, fresh cheeses, fruits, nuts, and flowers.

Website

Location

4520 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Matador - West Seattle
orange star4.7 • 1,006
4546 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 1,640
4203 SW Alaska St Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
orange star4.5 • 2,615
4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Lady Jaye - West Seattle
orange star4.9 • 1,070
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW SEATTLE, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
MOTO - West Seattle 4526 42ND AVE SW
orange star5.0 • 56
4526 42ND AVE SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Camp West - 4539 California Ave SW
orange starNo Reviews
4539 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston