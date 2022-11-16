Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizzeria da Gloria

19 Reviews

$$

2024 Marconi Ave

St. Louis, MO 63118

Order Again

Soda

Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.00
Fitz's 4-Pack

Fitz's 4-Pack

$10.00
Fitz's Soda

Fitz's Soda

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Made with pure cane sugar

Milk

$2.00

Sparkling

Fever Tree Club Soda

Fever Tree Club Soda

$2.00
A' Siciliana Aranciata (330mL can)

A' Siciliana Aranciata (330mL can)

$3.00
A' Siciliana Limonata (330 mL can)

A' Siciliana Limonata (330 mL can)

$3.00
San Pellegrino Mineral Water

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$3.00
Fever Tree Tonic

Fever Tree Tonic

$2.00

Craft Beer

4 Hands City Wide (16oz Can)

4 Hands City Wide (16oz Can)

$5.00
Bell's Two Hearted Ale (12oz Bottle)

Bell's Two Hearted Ale (12oz Bottle)

$5.00
Civil Life American Brown (12 oz Can)

Civil Life American Brown (12 oz Can)

$4.00

Intentionally Indulgent

$15.00
Ommegang Neon Rainbows

Ommegang Neon Rainbows

$6.00
Schlafly Coffe Stout (16oz Can)

Schlafly Coffe Stout (16oz Can)

$5.00

Schlafly Pumpkin Ale (12oz Bottle)

$5.00
Urban Chestnut Zwickel (16.9oz Bottle)

Urban Chestnut Zwickel (16.9oz Bottle)

$5.00

Import Beer

Ayinger Dunkel

$5.00
Peroni (330mL bottle)

Peroni (330mL bottle)

$4.00

Weihenstephaner Vitus

$6.00

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Lager

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Busch (12oz can)

Busch (12oz can)

$3.00
Wellbeing Hellraiser Dark Amber N.A.

Wellbeing Hellraiser Dark Amber N.A.

$4.50

Take it Home

T-shirt

T-shirt

$20.00

Dough Ball

$6.00

Dad hat

$15.00

White Wine

Alois Lageder Chardonnay

$24.00

Ciello Bianco Catarratto

$18.00
Art of Earth Pinot Grigio

Art of Earth Pinot Grigio

$16.00

BTL Ercole Moscato d'Asti

$28.00

Gulp Hablo Verdejo

$23.00

Kruger-Rumpf Riesling

$26.00

Red Wine

No es Pituko Cabernet Sauvignon

No es Pituko Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00
Cultusboni Cetamura Chianti

Cultusboni Cetamura Chianti

$22.00
Hey Malbec

Hey Malbec

$25.00
Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir

Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir

$22.00

Cirelli Vino da Tavola Rosso

$22.00

Vino di Anna Palmento Rosso Nerello Mascarese

$50.00

Las Jaras Glou Glou

$40.00

Luigi Giordano Langhe Rosso

$28.00

Monte Bernardi Chianti Fiasco

$40.00

Partida Creus GT

$48.00

Sparkling Wine

Famiglia Caraflori 'La Divina' Lambrusco

Famiglia Caraflori 'La Divina' Lambrusco

$26.00
Col di Luna Flora Prosecco

Col di Luna Flora Prosecco

$20.00

TO GO Cinquecampi

$28.00

Other Wine

Domaine de Fenouillet Ventoux Rose

$26.00

Gulp Hablo Orange

$30.00

Everything is OK Orange "Smiley"

$36.00
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzeria da Gloria combines owner Joe Kurowski's unique pizza knowledge and pure love for pizza to now serve the people of St. Louis.

Website

Location

2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118

Directions

