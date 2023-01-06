Pizzeria Lena Ardiendo
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizzeria Lena Ardiendo Is a Family own business. located in the city of Cudahy. We are excited to bring Fire Wood Cooked Pizzas, Salads, Sandwiches all serve with your choice of protein Steak, Salmon, Chicken, and Shrimp. Accompanion with Starters, Desserts and more.
7503 Atlantic Avenue, Cudahy, CA 90201
