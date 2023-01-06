Main picView gallery

Pizzeria Lena Ardiendo

review star

No reviews yet

7503 Atlantic Avenue

Cudahy, CA 90201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Ciabatta bread, mozzarella cheese and garlic oil side of marinata.

Sweet Chili Sauce Wings

$10.00

Chicken, sweet chili sauce, ranch dressing, celery and carrots

Spicy Avocado Toast

$9.00

Ciabatta toast bread, creme franchaise sauce, avocado mix, pickle red onions, fresh basil. parmessan cheese, shrimp and side salad (mix green, red wine, feta cheese, walnuts, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers.

Sliders

$9.00

Brioche mini bun, spicy mayo, tomatoes, shallows, ground beef.

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, side of celery and carrots

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Salads

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Mix green, cucumber, raisin, yellow beets, quinoa, walnuts, feta cheese, red wine dressing.

Mix Green Avocado & Beets

$13.00

Mix greens, avocado, cucumber,cheese, red and yellow beets and mandarin

Cesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Side mix green salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a side of soup, salad, roasted potatoes, or coleslaw.

Chicken BLT

$13.00

Sourdough bread, Chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon spicy sauce

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Old American Bun ( vegan bun ),pork,jalapeno,coleslaw,and barbecue sauce

Tuna

$13.00

Sourdough bread ,pepper jack, cheddar, tuna, onions, cornichon, tomato, avocado spicy sauce . Our Tuna mix comes with cornichos ,celery,red onions, spicy mayo.

Pork Banh Mi*

$13.00

French baguette, spicy mayo, scramble egg mix with soy sauce and scallions salt and black pepper, pickled carrots and onions, cilantro, pork belly, cucumber and fresh jalapenos, and lemon dressing

Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Brioche bun, 8oz beef patty. mustard mayo, mushroom, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and cornichos

Steak & Mushroom Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$12.00

Chicken strips are marinated with flour ,egg and panko.

Pizza

All pizzas come with jalapeños EXCEPT the Four Cheese

Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp, roasted potatoes, onions and jalapenos, red sauce and cheese and fresno chiles

Hawaiian

$14.00

Red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple and jalapenos.

Meat Lover's

$16.00

Tomatoes sauce, mozzarella cheese ,sausage, pepperoni, salami, onions, jalapenos

Veggies

$15.00

Tomato sauce , mozzarella cheese, Oyster and cremini mushrooms, onions, fresno chiles, red bell peppers, golden bell peppers

Four Cheese

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, swiss, gruyere and parmesan cheese

Pepperoni

$14.00

Red sauce, cheese, pepperoni and jalapenos

Porky pizza

$15.00

Breakfast

Vanilla Granola

$8.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Ham Omelet

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Breakfast Platter

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzeria Lena Ardiendo Is a Family own business. located in the city of Cudahy. We are excited to bring Fire Wood Cooked Pizzas, Salads, Sandwiches all serve with your choice of protein Steak, Salmon, Chicken, and Shrimp. Accompanion with Starters, Desserts and more.

Location

7503 Atlantic Avenue, Cudahy, CA 90201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos Gavilan - Bell
orange starNo Reviews
4406 E FLORENCE AVE BELL, CA 90201
View restaurantnext
Culichi Town - Bell
orange starNo Reviews
6638 Atlantic Ave. Bell, CA 90201
View restaurantnext
Jim's Burgers #1 - 4660 Gage Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4660 Gage Avenue Bell, CA 90201
View restaurantnext
Macrofit Coffee Bar - Located Inside Madhouse Gym
orange starNo Reviews
4901 Patata Street Cudahy, CA 90201
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0086 - Maywood 2
orange starNo Reviews
4432 E Slauson Ave Maywood, CA 90270
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0017 - Huntington Park 2
orange starNo Reviews
5933 State Street Huntington Park, CA 90255
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cudahy

Jamba - 001061 - Cudahy Plaza
orange star4.1 • 583
7903 Atlantic Ave Cudahy, CA 90201
View restaurantnext
T&A Taco
orange star4.5 • 502
7707 Wilcox Ave Cudahy, CA 90201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cudahy
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (6 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston