All Day Menu

Traditional Appetizers

1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread w / mozzarella

$8.00

Buttery garlic bread, topped with mozzarella and toasted til melty. Served w/ marinara for dipping.

6 pc Wings

$10.00

Big juicy wings, deep fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce: Honey Hot, Garlic Parm, BBQ

12 pc Wings

$15.00

Big juicy wings, deep fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce. They can be Mild, Medium or Hot Honey Hot, Garlic Parm or BBQ

2 pc Meatballs

$8.00

Two large handmade meatballs, smothered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Classic golden brown french fries with your favorite toppings. Your choice of garlic parmesan or cheese & bacon. (Garlic parm shown)

Home made garlic bread

$8.00

Our home made garlic bread, made to order, brushed with fresh garlic

App Special

$10.00

Antipasti

Zuppa del Giorno - Cup

$5.00

New England Clam Chowder shown

Zuppa del Giorno - Bowl

$8.00

Minestrone shown

Baked Melanzane

$10.00

Sliced eggplant baked in tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Antipasto

$14.00

Prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone, pepperoncini, artichokes, olives and roasted peppers.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted bread slices topped with chopped tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and fresh basil.

Caprese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella layers, with grape tomato and fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Olive Dish

$10.00

Our house selection of gourmet olives, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese

Salads

Arugula

$12.00

Fresh arugula, tomatoes, asiago cheese, house made olive oil and lemon dressing

Ceasar

$12.00

Fresh lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

House

$10.00

Romaine, tomatoes, onions, black olives, lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Fresca

$12.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Pasta

Crema Limone

$17.00

Penne pasta in a lemon cream sauce, with roasted red pepper, fresh garlic and basil.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccini noodles, creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.

Linguine Primavera

$16.00

Chef’s choice of fresh seasonal vegetables, in a cream sauce or tomato sauce.

Spaghetti con Polpette

$16.00

House made meatballs simmered in fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti pasta.

Ravioli

$16.00

5 House made ravioli with herbed ricotta filling, in a cream sauce or tomato sauce.

Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Penne pasta, ricotta, asiago, mascarpone and Parmigiano-Reggiano, topped with bread crumbs.

Meat/Seafood

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Traditionally prepared chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

6 Shrimps traditionally prepared in a light butter, garlic and white wine sauce, served over pasta.

Sides

Asparagi Gratinati

$7.00

Fresh asparagus baked with parmiggiano reggiano

Patatine

$6.00

Choose from regular or large size for sharing.

Funghi Saltati

$6.00

Pizza

Traditional Cheese

$12.00+

Traditional Neapolitan thin crust style pizza. Add custom toppings to create your masterpiece.

Margherita

$13.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, crushed tomatoes, Fior di Latte mozzarella, topped with fresh basil.

Pepperoni

$13.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella pecorino romano cheese, pepperoni, oregano.

Quattro Formaggi

$14.00+

Mozzarella, Asiago, Fontina, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, EVOO

Polpette

$14.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, house made meatballs, pecorino romano cheese, oregano EVOO

Crudo

$14.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, prossciutto di Parma, pecorino romano cheese

Capricciosa

$14.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, fontina, prosciutto di Parma, oregano, olives, artichoke hearts.

Salsiccia

$14.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, house made sausages, pepperoncini, EVOO

Primavera

$14.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, red onions, green bell peppers, mushroom, oregano

Piccante

$15.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior di Latte mozzarella, house made sausages, pepperoni, prosciutto di Parma

Create your own

$14.00+
Special of the day

$16.00+

Stuffed

Cheese Calzone

$15.00

Homemade pizza dough stuffed with pizza sauce, ricotta cheese, and shredded mozzarella. Oven baked until golden brown. Add any pizza toppings to make your custom calzone.

Stromboli

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, house made sausage, onions, bell pepper, oregano, served with a side of marinara

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.00

Traditionally sicilian fried pastry dough filled with sweet ricotta and mini chocolate chips

Baked Cookie

$7.00

Giant fresh baked chocolate chip cookie topped with ice cream or chocolate sauce

Zeppole

$7.00

Deep fried pastry doughnuts tossed with powdered sugar or chocolate sauce

Ice Cream

$7.00

Rainbow ice cream

Daily Special

Tuesday Special

$25.00

18" Cheese ors Pepperoni pizza plus 10 Wings

Wednesday Special

$35.00

18" Cheese or Pepperoni pizza, Spaghetti Meatballs and House Salad

Thursday Special

$29.00

Chicken Parmigiano, House Made Garlic Bread and a House Salad

Sunday

$35.00

18" Cheese or Pepperoni pizza, a House Salad and Zeppole Dessert

Every Day Special

$29.00

18" Cheese or Pepperoni pizza, a House Made Garlic Bread and a House Salad

Our Selection of Sandwiches

Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Italian sausages Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Bomb Sandwich

$12.00

Italian BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Soup cup

Cup

$5.00

Soup bowl

Bowl

$8.00

Mega slice + soda

Slice and soda

$7.50

Mega slice + Soda + salad

Slice soda salad

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Baked Cookie

$7.00
Cannoli

$7.00
Ice Cream

$7.00
Zeppole

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Beer

Draft

Peroni

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Bottled

Coors Light

$9.00

Budweiser

$9.00

Moretti

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Wine

Reds

Chianti Classico

$8.00+

Vino Nobile

$10.00+

Brunello di Montalcino

$14.00+

Cabernet

$8.00

Whites

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Soave Classico

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Speciality

Cocktails

Mozza'Rita

Negroni Sbagliato

Il Cardinale

Campari Spritz

Cocktail

$12.00