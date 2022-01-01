Pizzeria Sorellina Spicewood
23526 Hwy 71 W
Spicewood, TX 78669
Popular Items
SMALL PLATES
Buckshot (Spiced Peanuts)
Salty, sweet, spicy, and awesome! These bar peanuts are seasoned with Apis Honey, cinnamon, Korean Chili, and orange zest
Beef Jerky
homemade classic, Texas beef jerky with just the right amount of spice.
White Bean Dip
White Bean Dip / Fried Sage / Olive Oil / Crostini
Bar Snack- Marinated Olives
castelvetrano, cerignola, & gaeta, garlic, citrus zest, chili and olive oil
Spare Rib
Smoked spare ribs with annatto rub, Apis Honey glaze, black garlic and tamarind bbq sauce, herb salad
Fire-Roasted Broccolini
Flavorful and nutritious! This vegan dish features Pedernales River Farms kale / romesco / almonds / orange
Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower
cashew yogurt / Moorish spices / torn herbs
Salad- Beets
red &yellow beets / black berries / smoked buttermilk / feta / arugula / almond / chili vinegar
Salad- Caesar
hearts of romaine / housemade dressing / parmesan cheese / sourdough crouton
Salad- House
hearts of romaine / slow-cooked tomatoes / pickled shallots / ranch dressing / torn herbs / crostini
Soup- Cup
BRUNCH
Brunch Pie Sat & Sun Only until 2pm
smoked ricotta / soft cooked farm egg / choice of our house pork belly bacon or our house breakfast sausage / cherry tomatoes / Parmigiano Reggiano
Duck Egg Hash
Gluten Free Roasted potatoes, local duck eggs, spiced red sauce / house cured pork belly bacon / mozzarella and provolone
PIZZA
Arugula & Prosciutto
House mozzarella/ 18 mo. prosciutto di Parma/ locally farmed arugula/ garlic/ citrus vinaigrette/ parmigiana reggiano
Bianco
garlic oil and smoked ricotta / house mozzarella / pecorino and lots of black pepper
Brushfire
jerk chicken / pineapple habanero jelly / piquillo peppers / house red sauce / house mozzarella
Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough stretched thicker and topped with garlic and tons of melty cheese
Classic Cheese
red sauce / provolone and mozzarella
El Paso
The Outlaw Pizza with with a dollop of Camp Fig Green Sauce (very hot!) on each slice *It’s All Good* smoked brisket / bbq red sauce / cheddar cheese blend / jalapeno / onion / cilantro
Good, Bad, Ugly
our classic cheese pie / pepperoni / finocchiona sausage / green peppers / onions / black olives
Margherita
Italian tomato / house mozzarella / thai basil
Mushroom
fermented shitake and taleggio cream / house-made mozzarella / garlic roasted oyster mushrooms / speck ham / fried rosemary
‘Nduja Sausage
Calabrian chili / cherry tomato / various salumi/ stracciatella cheese
The Outlaw
*It’s All Good* smoked brisket / bbq red sauce / cheddar cheese blend / jalapeno / onion / cilantro
Pepperoni Pizza
Red Pie (NO CHEESE)
Tomato sauce only, no cheese.
Verde
pea and walnut pesto / spinach / pecorino and lemon **pesto contains cheese, cannot be made vegan**
Raw Dough
Bring our delicious sourdough home to make your own pizza!
PASTA
SIDES
Cocktails
Wassail
cucumber-infused gin, local mulberry shrub, lemon, st. germain
Apache Gold
house-made limoncello spritzer- vodka, lemon, honey, soda
Bee, Please!
vodka, grapefruit, aperol, lychee, lime, soda
Feo, Fuerte, Y Formal
gin, sherry, lemon, jalapeño simple, extra virgin olive oil
Indian Summer
basil-infused gin, Hapgood Ranch chickasaw plum shrub, lemon, st germain
Massacare
aged rum, light rum, pineapple, coconut, lime, chartreuse
Pumpkin Margarita
Based on a drink called the Spaghetti Western, our Blood of Django is a margarita made with reposado tequila, amaro nonino, blood orange, lime, simple and garnished with a crispy salt and pepper orange wheel.
Shiver Me Timbers
tequila reposado, blood orange, amaro nonino, lime juice, mezcal rinse, s&p orange chip
Aperol Spritz
aperol, lemon, simple, prosecco
Desert Nectar
"El Jeffe" Jalapeno Marg
our house margarita with jalapeno syrup added
"Jackalope" Margarita
house margarita, tequila plata, salted rim
Lupe's Cadillac
tequila reposado, paula's orange, lime juice, grand marnier, salted rim
Mama Tried
austin reserve gin, lemon, simple, sparkling rose
Negroni
Red-Headed Stranger
Apis' famous brown sugar old fashioned, choose from bourbon or rye
Sazerac
Sorellina Mule
fernet branca, lime, Apis honey syrup, ginger beer
Tumbleweeds
our spicy, Sotol-based Mexican Martini with homemade jalapeno-lime sour and lots of olives
Bellini
peach nectar, peach brandy, prosecco
Bloody Mary
vodka, housemade bloody mix, lime, lemon, celery, antipasto stem
Mimosa
fresh OJ, prosecco
Mimosa Pitcher
Tropical Passionfruit Mimosa
fresh pineapple juice, fresh OJ, hibiscus, prosecco
Vampire Margarita
Werewolf Margarita
Beer
Mich Ultra
Mich Ultra Amber Max
Miller Lite
Coors Lite
Bud Light
Budweiser
Peroni
Dos XX
Negra Modelo
Shiner Bock
Stella Atrois
Bucket Import
Bucket Domestic
Lone Star Can
Lone Star Peach
Karbach Ranch Water
PBR Tall Boy
Austin Eastcider Original
Austin Eastcider Blood Orange
Pitcher INFAMOUS IPA
Pitcher Frontyard Belgian Blonde
Pitcher Independence Red Bud Beliner Weiss
Pitcher INFAMOUS Sally Skull IPL
Pitcher Bear King Empty Promise Raspberry Ale
Pitcher 512 Local Crush Kolsch
Pitcher INFAMOUS Hijack
Pitcher Frontyayd Boat
Pitcher Independence Convict Hill Stout
Pitcher PF Red Bud Berliner Weiss
Pitcher PHP Electric Jellyfish Hazy IPA
Pitcher 512 Porter
Pitcher Infamous Sexapeel
Pitcher 512 Citra Pale Ale
Pitcher Independence Austin Amber
Pitcher Alstadt Hefeweizen
Pitcher Frontyard Rye Ipa
Pitcher Independence Wild & Free Saison
Pitcher Twisted X McConauhaze
Pitcher Real Ale Hans Pils
Pitcher 512 Juicy IPA
Pitcher Blue Owl Spirit Animal
Pitcher 512 Helles Lager
Pitcher PHP Electric Jellyfieh
Pitcher Bear King Hefeweisen
Pitcher Twisted Texas Austin Lager
Wine
BTL Allegrini
BTL Le Naturel
BTL Jean-Luc Colombo 'Les Abeilles' Côtes du Rhône
BTL Ormanni Chianti
BTL Frescobaldi Remole Rosso
BTL The Pundit Syrah
BTL Merit Priorat Red Blend
BTL Ghostrunner Red
BTL Gold Buckle
BTL Love Magick Red Blend
BTL B Wise 'Trios' Cabernet
BTL S. V. Tempranillo
BTL S.V. Cab Claret
BTL La Rasina Sangiovese
RSV BTL Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon
RSV BTL Orin Swift Mercury Head Cabernet
Mouton Cadet Bordeaux
BTL Segura Viudas Cava Brut
BTL Sellina Di Notte Prosecco
BTL Romeo & Juliet Prosecco Rosé
BTL The Spot
BTL La Scolca White Label Gavi
BTL Rocca Pinot Grigio
BTL Etude Pinot Gris
BTL Free Love Pinot Grigio
BTL Stag's Leap Viognier
BTL I Clivi Friulano
BTL HB Sancerre Rosé
BTL Cantina Zaccagnini Rosé
BTL Tatum Cellars Rosé
BTL Why Not Chardonnay
BTL Annabella Chardonnay
BTL Westside Crossing Chardonnay
BTL Tatum Cellars Roussanne
BTL Blue Quail Gewuztaminer
GLASS Gold Buckle Barrel-Aged Red Blend
GLASS The Spot Sparkling Rose
GLASS Free Love Pinot Grigio
GLASS Love Magick Meritage Blend
BTL Gold Buckle Barrel-Aged Red Bled
BTL The Spot Sparkling Rose
BTL Free Love Pinot Grigio
BTL Love Magick
N/A Bev
Maine Root Fountain Sodas
Cold Brew Nitro Coffee
Iced Tea
Yaupon Kombucha
Choc Milk
Milk
Mocktail
NA Heineken 0.0
Orange Juice
Richards Rainwater - still
SoCo Ginger Beer *draft
Soda Water
Topo Chico
Water
Diet Coke Can
Bottled Water
NA Karbach Free & Easy
Karbach Free & Easy
Can Coke
Shirley Temple
Jeannie’s Quart of Tomato Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Chef-Created | Scratch-Made | Wood-Fired Neapolitan Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salad, and Dessert
23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood, TX 78669