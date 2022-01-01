Pizzeria Sorellina Spicewood

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Good, Bad, Ugly
Margherita

SMALL PLATES

Buckshot (Spiced Peanuts)

Buckshot (Spiced Peanuts)

$5.00

Salty, sweet, spicy, and awesome! These bar peanuts are seasoned with Apis Honey, cinnamon, Korean Chili, and orange zest

Beef Jerky

$6.00

homemade classic, Texas beef jerky with just the right amount of spice.

White Bean Dip

White Bean Dip

$6.00

White Bean Dip / Fried Sage / Olive Oil / Crostini

Bar Snack- Marinated Olives

Bar Snack- Marinated Olives

$7.50Out of stock

castelvetrano, cerignola, & gaeta, garlic, citrus zest, chili and olive oil

Spare Rib

Spare Rib

$16.00

Smoked spare ribs with annatto rub, Apis Honey glaze, black garlic and tamarind bbq sauce, herb salad

Fire-Roasted Broccolini

Fire-Roasted Broccolini

$11.75

Flavorful and nutritious! This vegan dish features Pedernales River Farms kale / romesco / almonds / orange

Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower

$11.75Out of stock

cashew yogurt / Moorish spices / torn herbs

Salad- Beets

Salad- Beets

$11.75Out of stock

red &yellow beets / black berries / smoked buttermilk / feta / arugula / almond / chili vinegar

Salad- Caesar

Salad- Caesar

$10.75

hearts of romaine / housemade dressing / parmesan cheese / sourdough crouton

Salad- House

Salad- House

$10.75

hearts of romaine / slow-cooked tomatoes / pickled shallots / ranch dressing / torn herbs / crostini

Soup- Cup

$6.00

BRUNCH

Brunch Pie Sat & Sun Only until 2pm

Brunch Pie Sat & Sun Only until 2pm

$18.00Out of stock

smoked ricotta / soft cooked farm egg / choice of our house pork belly bacon or our house breakfast sausage / cherry tomatoes / Parmigiano Reggiano

Duck Egg Hash

$10.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Roasted potatoes, local duck eggs, spiced red sauce / house cured pork belly bacon / mozzarella and provolone

PIZZA

Arugula & Prosciutto

Arugula & Prosciutto

$19.25Out of stock

House mozzarella/ 18 mo. prosciutto di Parma/ locally farmed arugula/ garlic/ citrus vinaigrette/ parmigiana reggiano

Bianco

Bianco

$15.25

garlic oil and smoked ricotta / house mozzarella / pecorino and lots of black pepper

Brushfire

$17.75

jerk chicken / pineapple habanero jelly / piquillo peppers / house red sauce / house mozzarella

Cheesy Bread

$11.85

Our pizza dough stretched thicker and topped with garlic and tons of melty cheese

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$13.85

red sauce / provolone and mozzarella

El Paso

$21.00Out of stock

The Outlaw Pizza with with a dollop of Camp Fig Green Sauce (very hot!) on each slice *It’s All Good* smoked brisket / bbq red sauce / cheddar cheese blend / jalapeno / onion / cilantro

Good, Bad, Ugly

Good, Bad, Ugly

$18.25

our classic cheese pie / pepperoni / finocchiona sausage / green peppers / onions / black olives

Margherita

Margherita

$14.50

Italian tomato / house mozzarella / thai basil

Mushroom

Mushroom

$20.00

fermented shitake and taleggio cream / house-made mozzarella / garlic roasted oyster mushrooms / speck ham / fried rosemary

‘Nduja Sausage

‘Nduja Sausage

$19.25

Calabrian chili / cherry tomato / various salumi/ stracciatella cheese

The Outlaw

$19.00Out of stock

*It’s All Good* smoked brisket / bbq red sauce / cheddar cheese blend / jalapeno / onion / cilantro

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.25

Red Pie (NO CHEESE)

$9.00

Tomato sauce only, no cheese.

Verde

Verde

$16.75

pea and walnut pesto / spinach / pecorino and lemon **pesto contains cheese, cannot be made vegan**

Raw Dough

$5.00

Bring our delicious sourdough home to make your own pizza!

PASTA

Pasta- Carbonara

$16.75Out of stock

Fettuccini, parmesan cream, house-cured pork belly bacon, English pea, black peppercorn, cured egg yolk

Pasta- Rigatoni

$18.50

Rigatoni pasta, house salumi ragu, mozzarella, provolone

SIDES

Anchovies

$3.00

Brisket

$4.00Out of stock

Chili Flakes

$0.50

Croutons

$1.50

Honey

$1.00

Jerk Chicken

$4.00

Parmigiano Reggiano

$1.00

Pecorino

$1.00

Pesto

$2.00

PinHab Jelly

$1.00

Red Sauce

$1.50

S/O Caesar

$1.00

S/O Ranch

$1.00

Cocktails

Wassail

$3.50

cucumber-infused gin, local mulberry shrub, lemon, st. germain

Apache Gold

$9.50

house-made limoncello spritzer- vodka, lemon, honey, soda

Bee, Please!

$9.50

vodka, grapefruit, aperol, lychee, lime, soda

Feo, Fuerte, Y Formal

$10.00

gin, sherry, lemon, jalapeño simple, extra virgin olive oil

Indian Summer

$10.50

basil-infused gin, Hapgood Ranch chickasaw plum shrub, lemon, st germain

Massacare

$9.50

aged rum, light rum, pineapple, coconut, lime, chartreuse

Pumpkin Margarita

$12.00

Based on a drink called the Spaghetti Western, our Blood of Django is a margarita made with reposado tequila, amaro nonino, blood orange, lime, simple and garnished with a crispy salt and pepper orange wheel.

Shiver Me Timbers

$10.50

tequila reposado, blood orange, amaro nonino, lime juice, mezcal rinse, s&p orange chip

Aperol Spritz

$9.50

aperol, lemon, simple, prosecco

Desert Nectar

$8.50

"El Jeffe" Jalapeno Marg

$10.00

our house margarita with jalapeno syrup added

"Jackalope" Margarita

$9.00

house margarita, tequila plata, salted rim

Lupe's Cadillac

$11.00

tequila reposado, paula's orange, lime juice, grand marnier, salted rim

Mama Tried

$9.00

austin reserve gin, lemon, simple, sparkling rose

Negroni

$11.00

Red-Headed Stranger

$9.50

Apis' famous brown sugar old fashioned, choose from bourbon or rye

Sazerac

$8.00

Sorellina Mule

$10.00

fernet branca, lime, Apis honey syrup, ginger beer

Tumbleweeds

$13.00

our spicy, Sotol-based Mexican Martini with homemade jalapeno-lime sour and lots of olives

Bellini

Bellini

$8.50

peach nectar, peach brandy, prosecco

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.50

vodka, housemade bloody mix, lime, lemon, celery, antipasto stem

Mimosa

$6.50

fresh OJ, prosecco

Mimosa Pitcher

$26.00

Tropical Passionfruit Mimosa

$7.50

fresh pineapple juice, fresh OJ, hibiscus, prosecco

Vampire Margarita

$12.00

Werewolf Margarita

$12.00

Beer

Mich Ultra

$4.80

Mich Ultra Amber Max

$4.80

Miller Lite

$4.80

Coors Lite

$4.80

Bud Light

$4.80

Budweiser

$4.80

Peroni

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.10

Negra Modelo

$5.10

Shiner Bock

$5.10

Stella Atrois

$5.50

Bucket Import

$18.00

Bucket Domestic

$15.00

Lone Star Can

$4.00

Lone Star Peach

$4.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$5.00

PBR Tall Boy

$3.00

Austin Eastcider Original

$6.50

Austin Eastcider Blood Orange

$6.50

Pitcher INFAMOUS IPA

$25.00

Pitcher Frontyard Belgian Blonde

$25.00

Pitcher Independence Red Bud Beliner Weiss

$25.00

Pitcher INFAMOUS Sally Skull IPL

$25.00

Pitcher Bear King Empty Promise Raspberry Ale

$25.00

Pitcher 512 Local Crush Kolsch

$25.00

Pitcher INFAMOUS Hijack

$25.00

Pitcher Frontyayd Boat

$32.00

Pitcher Independence Convict Hill Stout

$29.00

Pitcher PF Red Bud Berliner Weiss

$25.00

Pitcher PHP Electric Jellyfish Hazy IPA

$33.00

Pitcher 512 Porter

$31.00

Pitcher Infamous Sexapeel

$25.00

Pitcher 512 Citra Pale Ale

$25.00

Pitcher Independence Austin Amber

$25.00

Pitcher Alstadt Hefeweizen

$25.00

Pitcher Frontyard Rye Ipa

$32.00

Pitcher Independence Wild & Free Saison

$25.00

Pitcher Twisted X McConauhaze

$29.00

Pitcher Real Ale Hans Pils

$25.00

Pitcher 512 Juicy IPA

$25.00

Pitcher Blue Owl Spirit Animal

$25.00

Pitcher 512 Helles Lager

$25.00Out of stock

Pitcher PHP Electric Jellyfieh

$31.00

Pitcher Bear King Hefeweisen

$25.00

Pitcher Twisted Texas Austin Lager

$25.00

Wine

BTL Allegrini

$30.00

BTL Le Naturel

$28.00

BTL Jean-Luc Colombo 'Les Abeilles' Côtes du Rhône

$26.00

BTL Ormanni Chianti

$26.00

BTL Frescobaldi Remole Rosso

$26.00

BTL The Pundit Syrah

$41.00

BTL Merit Priorat Red Blend

$50.00

BTL Ghostrunner Red

$36.00

BTL Gold Buckle

$63.00

BTL Love Magick Red Blend

$53.00Out of stock

BTL B Wise 'Trios' Cabernet

$75.00

BTL S. V. Tempranillo

$44.00

BTL S.V. Cab Claret

$36.00

BTL La Rasina Sangiovese

$54.00

RSV BTL Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

RSV BTL Orin Swift Mercury Head Cabernet

$185.00

Mouton Cadet Bordeaux

$48.00

BTL Segura Viudas Cava Brut

$27.00

BTL Sellina Di Notte Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Romeo & Juliet Prosecco Rosé

$30.00

BTL The Spot

$57.00

BTL La Scolca White Label Gavi

$30.00

BTL Rocca Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Etude Pinot Gris

$40.00

BTL Free Love Pinot Grigio

$51.00Out of stock

BTL Stag's Leap Viognier

$42.00Out of stock

BTL I Clivi Friulano

$37.00

BTL HB Sancerre Rosé

$50.00

BTL Cantina Zaccagnini Rosé

$36.00

BTL Tatum Cellars Rosé

$48.00

BTL Why Not Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Annabella Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Westside Crossing Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Tatum Cellars Roussanne

$54.00

BTL Blue Quail Gewuztaminer

$27.00

GLASS Gold Buckle Barrel-Aged Red Blend

$11.00

GLASS The Spot Sparkling Rose

$9.00

GLASS Free Love Pinot Grigio

$12.75Out of stock

GLASS Love Magick Meritage Blend

$14.25Out of stock

BTL Gold Buckle Barrel-Aged Red Bled

$49.00

BTL The Spot Sparkling Rose

$39.00

BTL Free Love Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Love Magick

$40.00

N/A Bev

Maine Root Fountain Sodas

$3.50

Cold Brew Nitro Coffee

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Yaupon Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Milk

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Mocktail

$5.00

NA Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.25

Richards Rainwater - still

$3.75

SoCo Ginger Beer *draft

$4.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.75

Water

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

NA Karbach Free & Easy

$4.80

Karbach Free & Easy

$4.50

Can Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.50

Jeannie’s Quart of Tomato Juice

$6.50

Shirts

Sorellina Women's T-Shirt

$18.00

Sorellina Men's T-Shirt

$18.00

Apis T-Shirt

$18.00

Apis Women's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Pizza Sticker

$3.00

Sorellina Fat Saturday Shirt

$18.00

Honey

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef-Created | Scratch-Made | Wood-Fired Neapolitan Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salad, and Dessert

Website

Location

23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood, TX 78669

Directions

Gallery
Pizzeria Sorellina image
Pizzeria Sorellina image

Search similar restaurants

