Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Pizzette Culver City

review star

No reviews yet

9355 Culver Blvd

7

Culver City, CA 90232

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
FUNGHI MISTI
Chopped Salad

Antipasti & Insalate

Arugula & Freekeh

Arugula & Freekeh

$17.00

Armenian String Cheese, Almonds, Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

Anchovy Pepper

Anchovy Pepper

$3.00

A one of a kind pepper from the Asaro Family Farm in Sicily. These delicious peppers are immersed in a seven-year-old brine infused with salt pepper, garlic, bay leaves and homemade vinegar, then stuffed with the prized anchovies from the Trapani Coast of Sicily. Priced per pepper.

Fruit & Prosciutto

$16.00
Di Stefano Burrata

Di Stefano Burrata

$4.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Pistachio Mortadella, Finocchiona, Caciocavallo, Ceci, Castelvetrano Olives, Oregano Vinaigrette

Salumi Board

Salumi Board

$20.00

Salame Piccante, Pistachio Mortadella, Coppa Senese, Finocchiona and Prosciutto di Parma.

Prosciutto di Parma

$14.00
Prosciutto di Parma and Burrata

Prosciutto di Parma and Burrata

$18.00

Insalata Mista

$16.00

farmer's market greens, radish, fines herbes, lemon vinaigrette (vegan)

Pizzette Ends

Pizzette Ends

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Pizzette Ends with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano with a side of tomato sauce

Tuna Peppers

Tuna Peppers

$12.00

Marinated red & yellow baby peppers stuffed with olive oil braised tuna garnished with arugula.

Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Pizzette

Small 6" pizzas, aka Pizzette
AGLIO OLIO

AGLIO OLIO

$14.00

Chopped Garlic, Mozzarella, Fontina, topped with Chopped Parsley.

BENNO

BENNO

$16.00

pineapple, jalapeno, speck

BIANCA

BIANCA

$15.00

Fontina, Mozzarella, Sottocenere, Sage

BURRATA PIZZA

BURRATA PIZZA

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Sicilian oregano, cherry tomatoes, burrata

FENNEL SAUSAGE

FENNEL SAUSAGE

$17.00

panna, red onion, scallions

FUNGHI MISTI

FUNGHI MISTI

$16.00

Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, Thyme

GOAT CHEESE

GOAT CHEESE

$15.00

Leeks, Scallions, Garlic, Bacon

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$15.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

MEATBALL PIZZA

MEATBALL PIZZA

$18.00Out of stock

Heritage pork meatball, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, oregano, chili flake

MEAT LOVERS

MEAT LOVERS

$18.00

Bacon, pepperoni, fennel sausage, pancetta, tomato mozzarella

MEYER LEMON

MEYER LEMON

$14.00

Tomato, Fresno Chilies, Fried Capers, Fried Parsley. Vegan.

MORTADELLA

MORTADELLA

$17.00

Whipped Ricotta, Garlic, Pistachios, Oregano

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$15.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresno Chilies

SQUASH BLOSSOM

SQUASH BLOSSOM

$16.00

Squash blossoms, tomato and burrata

TOMATO PIZZA

TOMATO PIZZA

$15.00

Sicilian oregano, extra virgin olive oil. Vegan.

Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli

Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli

$17.00

Fennel sausage, tomato sauce, fresno chili, mozzarella with a side of tomato passato

Meatball Stromboli

$17.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

garlic confit, parmigiano reggiano served with side of tomato sauce

HONEYNUT PIZZA

$18.00

Stuffed Pizzette

Sandwiches stuffed from above.
Quattro Salame

Quattro Salame

$15.00Out of stock

Salame Piccante, Pistachio Mortadella, Coppa, Finocchiona, Provolone, Iceberg, Giardiniera, Green Olive Tapenade

Braised Tuna

Braised Tuna

$15.00Out of stock

nine-minute egg, black olive tapenade, arugula, caper-anchovy aioli, red onion

Roasted Eggplant

Roasted Eggplant

$15.00Out of stock

Cucumber, Tomato, Zhug, Coffee-Stained Egg, Potato, Tahini, Amba, garlic toum, Labneh

Dolci

Nancy's Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nancy's Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

3 cookies per order.

Banana Gelato

$6.00

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Coconut Gelato

$6.00

GBB Coffee Gelato

$6.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Gelato

$6.00

Peanut Butter Gelato

$6.00

Pistacio Gelato

$6.00

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Choclate Hazelnut

$6.00

Ice Cream Counter

$12.00

Beverages

COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00Out of stock

Sicilian Lemon Soda

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Siciliana Blood Orange

$3.00

Siciliana Limonata

$3.00

BEER

Menabrea AMBRATA

Menabrea AMBRATA

$8.00

Amber Beer, full bodied and well-rounded, with a moderately bitter flavor.

Menabrea BIONDA

Menabrea BIONDA

$8.00

Classic lager style beer from Italy

Baladin Isaac White Pale Ale

Baladin Isaac White Pale Ale

$9.00

Belgian style Golden Triple Ale

Baladin Nora IPA

$9.00
BOOMTOWN PILSNER

BOOMTOWN PILSNER

$8.00

Classic Pilsner style of the Czech Republic

Wine

Flor Rose BTL

$49.00Out of stock
BTL Flor Prosecco

BTL Flor Prosecco

$49.00

A small production wine with a delightfully ripe, fruity nose. It finishes clean and dry with a nice mineral finish.

BTL Cantina Volta Lambrusco

$56.00

2017 Cantina della Volta “Brutrosso” Italy A joyful lighter expression of Lambrusco

BTL Couche Brut Eclipsia

$78.00

Vincent Couche Brut Eclipsia Champagne France Excellent traditional Champagne.

GL Flor Rose

$12.00Out of stock

GL Cantina Volta Lambrusco

$14.00

BTL Bastianich Pinot Grigio

$56.00

2018 Bastianich Friuli Venezia Giulia Italy Our most popular white wine with a crisp palate

BTL Etna Bianco

$62.00

2020 Mayu Elqui Valley Chile Light, bright, high acidity & crisp citrus minerality

BTL Falanghina La Sabilla

$58.00

2020 Talai Berri Spain Bright citrus with just a touch of effervescence

BTL Grillo Timpa

$55.00

2020 Paoloni Valle de Guadalupe Mexico An exciting unoaked Chardonnay from an emerging wine region

BTL Vermintino Branu

$56.00

BTL Burgaud Beaujolais

$56.00

BTL Dragonette Pinot Noir

$80.00

2018 Dragonette Sta. Rita Hills California Silky red fruit from a cool wine region

BTL Garitina Barbera

$65.00

2017 Garitina Barbera Italy Wild violets and crunchy dark berries all at once

BTL La Mozza Sangiovese

$62.00

La Mozza Maremma Toscana Italy Our most popular red wine with spice & sour cherry notes

BTL Planeta Frappato

$62.00

GL Burgaud Beaujolais

$14.00

GL Dragonette Pinot Noir

$20.00

GL Planeta Frappato

$16.00

BTL Grifalco Aglianico

$55.00

2017 Elqui Elqui Valley Chile Deep,lushredplumwithnotesofcoffeeandtobacco

GL Cotes Du Rhone

$12.00

BTL La Mozza Aragone

$75.00

2011 La Mozza Maremma Toscana 2011 Super Mediterranean blend with deep fruited texture and a saline backbone

BTL Langhe Perbaco

$75.00

BTL Ontañon Rioja Reserva

$60.00

2011 Otañon Reserva Rioja Spain Earthy and richly fruited Tempranillo with a long finish

BTL Cotes Du Rhone

$48.00

Glass Langhe Perbaco

$20.00

Tuscan Chianti Btl

$56.00

Chianti Glass

$15.00

Shirts

Shirts

Shirts

$25.00

To Go Utensils Pouch

$15.00

Catering Menu

Pizzette Pizza & Antipasti Combo (feeds 6-8)

Personal Pizzette & Antipasti Combo includes 2 large antipasti dishes and 6 Pizzette Pizzas

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Pizzette , Stuffed Pizzette & Salads by Nancy Silverton.

Pizzette image

