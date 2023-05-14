Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzicata

review star

No reviews yet

7212 East Ho Hum Road

Carefree, AZ 85377

Popular Items

Large Pepperoni

$18.00

Cesare Salad

$12.00

Large Margherita

$17.00

FOOD

Antipasti E Insalate

Bruschette al pomodoro

$10.00

Bruschette Trio

$15.00

Caprese

$14.00

Caprese prosciutto

$20.00

Fried Calamari And Shrimp

$18.00

French fries

$6.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Bread

Small Dough

$6.00

Large Dough

$8.00

Cesare Salad

$12.00

Pizzicata Salad

$11.00

Spinaci

$13.00

Half Ceasar

$7.00

Half Pizzicata

$6.00

Half Spinaci

$8.00

Entree

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine Pomodoro

$18.00

Fettucine Bolognese

$22.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$22.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$20.00

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$18.00

Lasagna Alla Bolognese

$22.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Fettucine Pesto

$20.00

Gnocchi Pesto

$20.00

Tortellini Norcina

$23.00

Fettuccine Carbonara

$24.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Kids Pomodoro

$10.00

Kids Bolognese

$12.00

Kids Alfredo

$10.00

Ravioli Pastore

$25.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$25.00

Pinsa

Large Alfredo

$21.00

Large Amatriciana

$19.00

Large Atomica

$21.00

Large Boscaiola

$20.00

Large Bufala

$21.00

Large Caprese

$21.00

Large Capricciosa

$21.00

Large Delicata

$21.00

Large Hawaiian

$21.00

Large Margherita

$17.00

Large Meatlovers

$24.00

Large Pepperoni

$18.00

Large Vegetariana

$20.00

Pinsa Dough

$8.00

Montebianco Large

$26.00

Oceano Large

$24.00

Viola Large

$23.00

Pizzicata Large

$23.00

Inferno Large

$23.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Gelato

$5.00

Affogato

$11.00

Cannoli siciliani

$11.00

Cheesecake Italiana

$11.00

Coconut Sorbet

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Ice Cream Cookie

$11.00

Gelato

$11.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Lemon Sorbet

$11.00

Orange Sorbet

$11.00

Pineapple Sorbert

$11.00Out of stock

Tiramisù

$11.00

Birthday Party

Caesar Salad Party

Bruschetta Pomodoro Party

Pinsa Margherita Party

$35.00

Pinsa Pepperoni Party

$35.00

Pinsa Mushroom and Sausage Party

$35.00

Fettuccine Bolognese Party

DRINKS

Liquor

Kettle One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Chakra

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Carefree Bourbon

$12.00

Crown

$10.00

Jack

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Well Whisky

$7.00

Makers Make

$13.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00

Sunday

$7.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Bombay

$12.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Hornitos Repo

$10.00

Tres Agaves

$8.00

Red Label

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Dewars

$13.00

Cordials

Limoncello

$8.00

Grappa

$12.00

Sambucca

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$7.00

LUNCH

Panini/Pinsa lunch

Calabrese

$15.00

Toscano

$15.00

Romano

$15.00

Milanese

$15.00

Margherita lunch

$15.00

Pepperoni lunch

$15.00

Lunch Special

$15.00Out of stock

DEPOSIT

Dinner

Dinner Service

$245.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree, AZ 85377

Directions

Gallery
Pizzicata image
Pizzicata image

