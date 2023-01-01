Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzicato - Sylvan

review star

No reviews yet

1749 SW Skyline Blvd.

Portland, OR 97221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Just Cheese

$12.50+

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Genovese

$16.50+

Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella, Arugula Walnut Pesto, Parmesan, Basil

Margherita

$14.50+

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Mezze

$16.50+

Roasted Eggplant Spread, Roasted Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Basil

Puttanesca

$16.50+

Roma Tomatoes, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Quattro Formaggi

$16.50+

Chèvre, Gorgonzola, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Chopped Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Wild Mushroom

$16.50+

Wild Mushroom Blend, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Chèvre, Mozzarella, Chopped Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Vegan Oasis

$16.50+

Spinach, Artichokes, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella, Basil

Very Veggie

$15.50+

Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Arugula Walnut Pesto, Parmesan, Basil

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

All'Amatriciana

$16.50+

Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Ricotta Salata, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

BBQ Chicken

$16.50+

Marinated Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce, Parmesan, Basil

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

$15.75+

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Capicola & Hot Honey

$16.50+

Capicola, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Chile Honey, Parmesan, Herbs

Kale and Sausage

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Mama Lil's Peppers, Kale, Red Pepper Coulis, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan

Molto Carne

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Pepperoni Supreme

$16.50+

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Quattro Formaggi with Sausage and Mushrooms

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Mushrooms, Chèvre, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Chopped Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Salsiccia Roma

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Red Onions, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Sausage Combo

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Squisita

$16.50+

Lamb Sausage, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella, Arugula Walnut Pesto, Parmesan, Basil

Thai Chicken

$16.50+

Marinated Chicken, Green Onions, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes, Parmesan, Basil

Monthly Special - Papas Bravas

$16.50+

Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Red Potatoes, Chorizo, Yellow Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Herbs, and Manchego Cheese

Half and Half Pizzas

Small Half & Half Pizza

Medium Half & Half Pizza

Large Half & Half Pizza

XL Half & Half Pizza

Medium GF Half & Half Pizza

Large GF Half & Half Pizza

Salads

Arugula Pear

$7.25+

Mixed Greens, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Pear, and Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Greek

$7.25+

Red Leaf Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, and Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Spinaci

$7.25+

Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pine Nuts, Feta, and Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Caesar

$6.75+

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Lemons, and Caesar Dressing on the side.

House

$6.75+

Red Leaf lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Onions, and Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Chinese Chop

$6.75+

Cabbage, Romaine, Carrots, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons, Peanuts, Black Sesame Seeds, and Spicy Asian Dressing on the side.

Monthly Special - Radicchio Caesar

$13.25

Radicchio, Hazelnuts, Garlic Dressing, Parmesan, Bruschetta Style Croutons, Fresh Herbs

Side Dressings & Sauces

Side Balsamic Viniagrette

$0.75+

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75+

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75+

Side Spicy Asian Dressing

$0.75+

Side Tomato Sauce

$0.75+

Side Monthly Dressing

$0.75+

Paninis

Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$10.00

Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil, on Ciabatta

Portobello & Arugula Panini

$10.00

Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Peppers, Arugula Walnut Pesto Mayo, Provolone, on Ciabatta

Roast Turkey Panini

$10.00

Turkey, Roma Tomatoes, Provolone, Lemon Basil Garlic Aioli, on Baguette

The Club Panini

$10.00

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Roma Tomatoes, Mayo, Provolone, on Ciabatta

The Coppa Panini

$10.00

Capicola, Pesto Mayo, Mama Lil's Peppers, Provolone, Arugula, on Baguette

Traditional Meatball Panini

$10.00

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone, on Baguette

Monthly Special - Ham, Brie & Fig Jam

$10.00

Applewood Ham, Brie, Fig Jam, Toasted Baguette.

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$6.00

Mozzarella-filled Pizzicato Breadsticks and a side of Tomato Sauce.

Roasted Artichokes

$6.00

Artichoke Hearts, Lemon Basil Aioli, Mama Lil's Peppers, Feta, Parmesan Crumb.

Seasonal Appetizer - Harissa Roasted Carrots

$6.00

Carrots roasted in harissa paste, labneh cheese dipping sauce, cilantro, olive oil, salt & cracked pepper

Desserts

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.75

Brownie

$3.00

Beer

IPA Rotating

$6.00

Lager/Pilsner Rotating

$6.00

Wheat Rotating

$6.00

Cider Rotating

$6.00

Wine

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$33.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$33.00

Bottle Chianti

$24.00

Bottle Rose

$24.00

N/A Bevs

Boylans Sodas

$3.00

Canned Sodas

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Polar Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, assembled with love and baked to perfection.

Website

Location

1749 SW Skyline Blvd., Portland, OR 97221

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amaterra
orange starNo Reviews
8150 SW Swede Hill Drive Portland, OR 97225
View restaurantnext
Eastern Pearl Restaurant - 8651 SW Canyon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
8651 SW Canyon Dr Portland, OR 97225
View restaurantnext
Steeplejack Brewing Co. - Pizza and Beer
orange starNo Reviews
4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Portland, OR 97221
View restaurantnext
Queenz Restaurant - 8225 Southwest Apple Way Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
8225 Southwest Apple Way Suite 102 Portland, OR 97225
View restaurantnext
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
115 NW 22nd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
PIZZA KAT
orange starNo Reviews
2174 W Burnside St Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston