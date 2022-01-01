Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar 2040 Birch road suite 103

review star

No reviews yet

2040 Birch road suite 103

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

App Special

$26.00

Buffalo Gorgonzola Chicken Bites

$10.00

Lightly fried chicken bites tossed in house buffalo Gorgonzola sauce with a Gorgonzola cheese garnish

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella ball with creamy interior, extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Lightly battered calamari with a house marinara dipping sauce

Campania

$15.00

Italian dough topped with arugula, prosciutto, burrata cheese, tomatoes, parmigiana & a balsamic glaze

Cauliflower Gratinato

$9.00

Wood roasted cauliflower, chorizo, fontina cream, focaccia crumb.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Neapolitan dough topped with fresh garlic, basil, oregano, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese

Garlic Parmesan Dough Balls

$7.00

Lightly fried dough balls topped with garlic & Parmesan

Grilled Artichokes

$9.00

Grilled artichokes, Pecorino, fresh mint, lemon aioli.

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Spicy pepperoni, Serrano chili-tomato sauce & Coralli pasta.

Polpo

$16.00

Grilled octopus, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic, aioli, pilacca sauce, pickled fennel.

Fiori Di Zucchini (Squash Blossoms)

$12.00

Zucchini Blossoms - Ricotta herb filling, smoked tomato sauce.

(3) Meatball Side

$10.00

House made all beef meatballs with marinara topped with fresh basil and parmesan

Woodfire Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Salads

Tuscan Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, artichokes, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Kalimantan olives, pecans, house made balsamic dressing

Rustic Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, caramelized onions, tomatoes, candied walnuts, roasted potatoes, Gorgonzola house made dressing, topped with a Gorgonzola crumble

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Italian meats, cheees, gardiniera pickled veggies, tomatoes, roasted peppers, onions, with our house made Italian vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, mascarpone, grapefruit, arugula, pistachio brittle, balsamic honey.

Small Basic Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, parmesan finish

Large Basic Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, parmesan finish.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Cesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan.

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Cesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan.

Crispy Branzino Salad

$17.00

Spring mix, mint, grapefruit,basil orange, lemon vinaigrette, Crispy branzino ( Seabass)

Pastas

Pasta Carbonara

$19.00

Alcamo's Seafood Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp, mussels, calamari, and garlic with our house marinara sauce

Spaghetti Amatricana

$17.00

Guanicale, pecorino, San Marzano tomato, Calabrian Chili (add 6 Shrimp)

Cacio e Crema

$16.00

Fettuccini, creamy parmigiana cheese sauce

Cacio e Pepe

$15.00

Bucatini pasta, Pecorino, cheese and black pepper

Chicken Penne Pesto

$17.00

Fresh pesto with chicken, a touch of cream topped with bruschetta tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan cheese

Penne Pesto (No Chicken)

$15.00

Zio's Sausage & Mushroom Penne Pasta

$17.00

House made fennel Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms with our pink sauce, topped with light bruschetta tomatoes & parmigiana cheese

Pink Sauce Penne

$14.00

House made marinara with a touch of cream.

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatball

$15.00

House made all beef meatball, house made marinara sauce topped with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

House made marinara

Pasta Bolognese

$18.00

Slowly cooked all beef based tomato & onion sauce.

Lasagna

$16.00

House made, all beef meat sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Dessert

Nuttella Dough Balls

$7.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with a house made mix of impastata ricotta cheese, chocolate chips

Tiramisu

$8.00

Clouds of light mascarpone cream on pillows of coffee-brandy-soaked lady fingers

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

New York style cheese cake

Chocolate Indulgence Cake

$9.00

Contains: Milk,Eggs,Soy Rich dark chocolate, gluten-free cake slice

Bread Pudding

$10.00

House made chocolate chip bread pudding, topped with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce

Cannoli

$6.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with a house made mix of impastata ricotta cheese, chocolate chips

Afogato

$6.00

Neopolitan Pizza

Da Bomb

$22.00

NEO Pepperoni

$13.50

NEO Cheese

$12.00

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

San Miguel

$17.00

Tomato sauce, spicy pepperoni, chorizo, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, Serrano chilies

Classic

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house made Italian fennel Sausage, crimini mushrooms, basil, fresh mozzarella

Gino's White Pizza

$17.00

Olive oil base, salami, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, garlic, oregano, basil, mozzarella, topped with ricotta

Fungi

$15.00

Olive oil base, garlic, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, Italian parsley, parmigiano, Provelone cheese, truffle oil drizzle

Fig Jam

$17.00

Fig jam spread, fresh mozzarella, gorgon cheese, arugula, prosciutto, balsamic fig glaze

Diavola

$17.00

Tomato sauce, spicy soppressatta (Italian salami) Calabrian chili, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella parmigiano

Francesca

$17.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze drizzle

Giana's Garden

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, basil

Bocce Ball

$16.00

Tomato sauce, house made all beef meatball, spinach, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano

Marinara

$12.00

NO CHEESE Pizza, Tomato Sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Melanzane

$15.00

Tomato sauce, eggplant, basil, oregano, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella,

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, house made Italian sausage, tomato garnish, parmigiano

Pizza Pomodoro

$15.00

Tomato sauce, basil, oregano, roasted tomato, ricotta, parmigiana finish,

Puttanesca

$16.00

Tomato sauce, anchovies, capers, garlic, red onions, tomatoes, olives, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil

Salsiccia

$16.00

Tomato sauce, house made Italian, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, basil, fresh mozzarella

Shanna Maria

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, truffle oil, drizzle

Capricciosa

$17.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, artichokes, olives, garlic

NEO Rolling Hills

$19.00

NEO Vegitarian

$17.00

NEO Stallion

$18.00

NEO Hawaiian

$17.00

NEO Carne

$21.00

NEO Southwestern

$19.00

NEO New Yorker

$19.00

NEO Angelo

$21.00

NEO Mezza Mezza

$21.00

NEO Tomato Chicken Pie

$20.00

NEO Clam Pie

$21.00

Traditional Pizza

Firestarter Pizza Special (Sicilian Style)

$25.00Out of stock

Marinara Base Shredded Mozzarella Spicy Pepperoni Sopresatta (Spicy Salami) Red Onion Garlic Provalone Fresh Burrata Hot Honey Drizzle

TRADITIONAL Create Your Own

$16.00

Cheese, additional toppings

LG Pepperoni

$18.00

LG Cheese Pizza

$16.00

LG Half Pepperoni/ Half Cheese

$18.00

Rolling Hills

$26.00

Pepperoni, salami, house made fennel Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella

New Yorker

$23.00

Thin crust with tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, parmigiano, oregano

Carne

$26.00

Pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, house made all beef meatball, salami, Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Hawaiian

$19.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce, cheese

Angelo

$27.00

Tomato sauce, spicy pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, red onions, garlic, jalapeños

Stallion

$25.00

Pepperoni, house made fennel Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, olives

Mezza Mezza

$27.00

Olive Oil base, garlic, oregano, mozzarella, provolone, red onions, chicken, bacon, parsley, parmigiano, half drizzled with BBQ sauce, half drizzled with Buffalo Gorgonzola sauce

Olympian

$22.00

Alfredo sauce, artichokes, black olives, chicken, basil

Southwestern

$24.00

BBQ sauce, bell peppers, fresh tomato, red onions, house made beef meatballs glazed in BBQ sauce

Tomato Chicken Pie

$25.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bruschetta, (fresh tomato, garlic and basil) parmigiano, pesto drizzle,

Vegetarian

$21.00

Fresh tomato, mushrooms, bell peppers, eggplant, black olives, red onions,

Clam Pie

$28.00

Olive oil base, clams, bacon, garlic, mozzarella

LG Marinara

$15.00

LG Margherita

$18.00

LG Giana's Garden

$21.00

LG Melanzane

$18.00

LG Salciccia

$21.00

LG Classic

$21.00

LG San Miguel

$21.00

LG Diavola

$21.00

LG Bocce Ball

$21.00

LG Gino's White

$22.00

LG Fig Jam

$25.00

LG Puttanesca

$21.00

LG Francesca

$25.00

LG Shanna Maria

$21.00

LG Capricciosa

$22.00

LG Pizza Pomodoro

$22.00

LG Fungi

$20.00

LG Pesto

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Marinara Pasta (App)

$9.00

Kids Marinara Pasta (Entrée)

$9.00

Kids Butter Pasta (App)

$8.00

Kids Butter Pasta (Entrée)

$8.00

Kids Alfredo (App)

$10.00

Kids Alfredo (Entrée)

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza (App)

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza (Entrée)

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni (App)

$11.50

Kids Pepperoni (Entrée)

$11.50

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$11.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzo’s is a neighborhood, family-owned, Pizzeria & Wine Bar restaurant, which fully embraces the authentic handmade Neapolitan pizza craft. We honor our Sicilian roots by serving original family recipes. Our carefully sourced Italian and California wines are tucked away in our extensive wine cellar for your tasting experience. San Diego County Breweries are known as some of the best in world and we’ve selected the finest craft beers on draft for you to enjoy. Come and enjoy authentic Italian food made with the freshest, quality ingredients, the way it’s supposed to be made. Pizzo’s is passionate about providing you a beautiful and unique indoor restaurant experience, including our spacious outdoor patio. Our friendly, helpful staff is ready to serve you real, fresh, delicious, pizza, pasta and salads. We look forward to you becoming part of our extended family. See you soon!

Location

2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Directions

Gallery
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar image
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar image
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Peladito
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Birch Rd Suite 104 CHULA VISTA, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Grater Grilled Cheese - Chula Vista
orange star4.6 • 593
2030 Birch Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
The Search Bar
orange star4.0 • 42
881 Showroom Place Suite 100 Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurantnext
Pizzo's San Miguel Ranch - 2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102 Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurantnext
TJ Oyster Bar 3 - Palomar location
orange star3.8 • 493
601 E Palomar St Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext
TJ Oyster Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,798
4410 Bonita Rd Bonita, CA 91902
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chula Vista

Ceviche Craft - Millennia
orange star4.6 • 623
1610 Millenia Ave #102 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Grater Grilled Cheese - Chula Vista
orange star4.6 • 593
2030 Birch Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000515 - Eastlake Village Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 549
2275 Otay Lakes Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Novo Brazil
orange star4.3 • 517
901 Lane Ave Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0281 - Chula Vista (Broadway)
orange star4.0 • 494
1170 Broadway Chula Vista, CA 91911
View restaurantnext
Novo Brazil at Otay Ranch Mall
orange star4.0 • 453
2015 Birch Rd Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chula Vista
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston