Starters

Woodfire Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Buffalo Gorgonzola Chicken Bites

$10.00

Lightly fried chicken bites tossed in house buffalo Gorgonzola sauce with a Gorgonzola cheese garnish

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella ball with creamy interior, extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Lightly battered calamari with a house marinara dipping sauce

Campania Appetizer

$15.00

Italian dough topped with arugula, prosciutto, burrata cheese, tomatoes, parmigiana & a balsamic glaze

Cauliflower Gratinato

$9.00

Wood roasted cauliflower, chorizo, fontina cream, focaccia crumb.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Neapolitan dough topped with fresh garlic, basil, oregano, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese

Garlic Parmesan Dough Balls

$7.00

Lightly fried dough balls topped with garlic & Parmesan

Grilled Artichokes

$9.00

Grilled artichokes, Pecorino, fresh mint, lemon aioli.

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$15.00

Spicy pepperoni, Serrano chili-tomato sauce & Coralli pasta.

Polpo

$16.00

Grilled octopus, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic, aioli, pilacca sauce, pickled fennel.

Fiori Di Zucchini (Squash Blossoms)

$12.00

Zucchini Blossoms - Ricotta herb filling, smoked tomato sauce.

(3) Meatball Side

$10.00

House made all beef meatballs with marinara topped with fresh basil and parmesan

Salads

Tuscan Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, artichokes, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Kalimantan olives, pecans, house made balsamic dressing

Rustic Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, caramelized onions, tomatoes, candied walnuts, roasted potatoes, Gorgonzola house made dressing, topped with a Gorgonzola crumble

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Italian meats, cheees, gardiniera pickled veggies, tomatoes, roasted peppers, onions, with our house made Italian vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, mascarpone, grapefruit, arugula, pistachio brittle, balsamic honey.

Small Basic Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, parmesan finish

Large Basic Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, parmesan finish.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Cesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan.

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Cesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan.

Pastas & Entrées

Pastas

Alcamo's Seafood Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp, mussels, calamari, and garlic with our house marinara sauce

Spaghetti Amatricana

$17.00

Guanicale, pecorino, San Marzano tomato, Calabrian Chili (add 6 Shrimp)

Cacio e Crema

$16.00

Fettuccini, creamy parmigiana cheese sauce

Chicken Penne Pesto

$17.00

Fresh pesto with chicken, a touch of cream topped with bruschetta tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan cheese

Zio's Sausage & Mushroom Penne Pasta

$17.00

House made fennel Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms with our pink sauce, topped with light bruschetta tomatoes & parmigiana cheese

Pink Sauce Penne Pasta

$15.00

House made marinara with a touch of cream.

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatball

$15.00

House made all beef meatball, house made marinara sauce topped with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese

Pasta Marinara (Spaghetti)

$15.00

House made marinara

Pasta Bolognese

$18.00

Slowly cooked all beef based tomato & onion sauce.

Lasagna

$16.00

House made, all beef meat sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Entree's

Campania Gallina

$24.00

Sicilian spiced crispy, natural chicken with creamy polenta & green beans.

Pizza

Neopolitan 12″ Pizza (6 Slice)

Neapolitan style woodfire pizza. Due to the delicate preparation of our craft pizza's, we can not accommodate half modifications. Thank your understanding.

Neapolitan Create Your Own

$12.00

Neopolitan Pepperoni

$13.50

Neapolitan Plain Cheese

$12.00

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

San Miguel

$17.00

Tomato sauce, spicy pepperoni, chorizo, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, Serrano chilies

Classic

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house made Italian fennel Sausage, crimini mushrooms, basil, fresh mozzarella

Gino's White Pizza

$17.00

Olive oil base, salami, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, garlic, oregano, basil, mozzarella, topped with ricotta

Fungi

$15.00

Olive oil base, garlic, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, Italian parsley, parmigiano, Provelone cheese, truffle oil drizzle

Fig Jam

$17.00

Fig jam spread, fresh mozzarella, gorgon cheese, arugula, prosciutto, balsamic fig glaze

Diavola

$17.00

Tomato sauce, spicy soppressatta (Italian salami) Calabrian chili, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella parmigiano

Francesca

$17.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze drizzle

Giana's Garden

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, basil

Bocce Ball

$16.00

Tomato sauce, house made all beef meatball, spinach, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano

Marinara

$12.00

NO CHEESE Pizza, Tomato Sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Melanzane

$15.00

Tomato sauce, eggplant, basil, oregano, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella,

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, house made Italian sausage, tomato garnish, parmigiano

Pizza Pomodoro

$15.00

Tomato sauce, basil, oregano, roasted tomato, ricotta, parmigiana finish,

Puttanesca

$16.00

Tomato sauce, anchovies, capers, garlic, red onions, tomatoes, olives, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil

Salsiccia

$16.00

Tomato sauce, house made Italian, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, basil, fresh mozzarella

Shanna Maria

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, truffle oil, drizzle

Capricciosa

$17.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, artichokes, olives, garlic

Traditional 14″ LG Pizza (8 Slice)

14in American Style Pizza's. 8 slice cut.

Traditional 14″ Create Your Own

$16.00

Cheese, additional toppings

Traditional 14″ LG Pepperoni

$18.00

Traditional 14″ LG Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Traditional 14″LG Half Pepperoni/ Half Cheese

$18.00

Rolling Hills

$26.00

Pepperoni, salami, house made fennel Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella

New Yorker

$23.00

Thin crust with tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, parmigiano, oregano

Carne

$26.00

Pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, house made all beef meatball, salami, Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Hawaiian

$19.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce, cheese

Angelo

$27.00

Tomato sauce, spicy pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, red onions, garlic, jalapeños

Stallion

$25.00

Pepperoni, house made fennel Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, olives

Mezza Mezza

$27.00

Olive Oil base, garlic, oregano, mozzarella, provolone, red onions, chicken, bacon, parsley, parmigiano, half drizzled with BBQ sauce, half drizzled with Buffalo Gorgonzola sauce

Olympian

$25.00

Alfredo sauce, artichokes, black olives, chicken, basil

Southwestern

$24.00

BBQ sauce, bell peppers, fresh tomato, red onions, house made beef meatballs glazed in BBQ sauce

Tomato Chicken Pie

$25.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bruschetta, (fresh tomato, garlic and basil) parmigiano, pesto drizzle,

Vegetarian

$21.00

Fresh tomato, mushrooms, bell peppers, eggplant, black olives, red onions,

Clam Pie

$28.00

Olive oil base, clams, bacon, garlic, mozzarella

Dessert

Nuttella Dough Balls

$7.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with a house made mix of impastata ricotta cheese, chocolate chips

Tiramisu

$8.00

Clouds of light mascarpone cream on pillows of coffee-brandy-soaked lady fingers

Cheesecake

$9.00

New York style cheese cake

Chocolate Indulgence Cake

$9.00

Contains: Milk,Eggs,Soy Rich dark chocolate, gluten-free cake slice

Cannoli

$6.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with a house made mix of impastata ricotta cheese, chocolate chips