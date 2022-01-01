Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

PJ'S Diner

review star

No reviews yet

1619 Coalton Rd

Superior, CO 80027

Popular Items

Roader Bacon
Roader Sausage
Biscuit

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Enchiladas

$13.25

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Tostados

$13.95

PJ's Grub

Ranchers

Ranchers

$15.95
Hillbilly

Hillbilly

$14.95

Basic

$12.95

BG

$10.25

Hot Oats

$9.95
Sunrise Sandwich

Sunrise Sandwich

$12.95

A La Carte

Breakfast Sammie

$12.95

Papas

Asada

$14.95

Whimpy Asada

$12.00

Taos

$13.95

Whimpy Taos

$11.00
Skinny

Skinny

$13.95

Whimpy Skinny

$11.00

Cowboy

$13.95

Whimpy Cowboy

$11.00

Omelettes

Sm Sharon

$12.95

Sm Sharon w/ whites

$14.95

Reg Sharon

$14.95

Reg Sharon w/ whites

$16.95

Sm Drizzle

$11.95

Sm Drizzle w/ whites

$13.95

Reg Drizzle

$13.95

Reg Drizzle w/ whites

$15.95

Sm Clint

$11.95

Sm Clint w/ whites

$13.95

Reg Clint

$13.95

Reg Clint w/ whites

$15.95

Sm Tasty

$11.95

Sm Tasty w/ whites

$13.95

Reg Tasty

$13.95

Reg Tasty w/ whites

$15.95

Sm Big Pig

$12.95

Sm Big Pig w/ whites

$14.95

Reg Big Pig

$14.95

Reg Big Pig w/ whites

$16.95

Sm Pavo

$11.95

Sm Pavo w/ whites

$13.95

Reg Pavo

$13.95

Reg Pavo w/ whites

$15.95

Sm Mona Lisa

$11.95

Sm Mona Lisa w/ whites

$13.95

Reg Mona Lisa

$13.95

Reg Mona Lisa w/ whites

$15.95

Sm Favorite

$11.95

Sm Favorite w/ whites

$13.95

Reg Favorite

$13.95

Reg Favorite w/ whites

$15.95

Sm Poblano

$11.95

Sm Poblano w/ whites

$13.95

Reg Poblano

$13.95

Reg Poblano w/ whites

$15.95

Sm MYO

$9.00

Sm MYO w/ Whites

$11.00

Reg MYO

$11.00

Reg MYO w/ Whites

$13.00

Sm Denver

$11.95

Sm Denver w/ Whites

$13.95

Reg Denver

$13.95

Reg Denver w/ Whites

$15.95

Breakfast Burritos

Burrito Asada

$13.95

Burrito Sausage

$12.95

Burrito Turkey

$12.95

Burrito Chorizo

$12.95

Burrito Bacon

$12.95

Burrito Ham

$12.95

Burrito Skinny

$12.95

Burrito No Meat

$11.95

Sweet Stuff

Hot Cakes

$10.95

Sweet Toast

$9.95

Blue cakes

$11.95

One Plus

$10.95

Sweet Combo

$13.95

Chocolate Cakes

$11.95

One Choc Cake

$7.00

One Blue Cake

$7.00

One Sweet Toast

$4.00

One Cake

$6.00

Burgers

Black Betty

$15.25
Frontier

Frontier

$15.25
Pam

Pam

$15.25

Legend

$15.25

PTP

$15.25

Cheese

$13.25

Sandwiches

Momar

$14.25

Spicy Reuben

$13.95Out of stock
Sweet Ruth

Sweet Ruth

$13.95Out of stock

Zia Bird

$14.25
Crunchy Bird

Crunchy Bird

$14.25
Healthy

Healthy

$14.25

BLT

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Salad

Fiesta

$14.95
Blue

Blue

$14.95
Colonel

Colonel

$14.95

Apple Salad

$14.95

D-Salad

$7.00

Roader

Roader Asada

Roader Asada

$7.00

Roader Sausage

$7.00

Roader Turkey

$7.00

Roader Chorizo

$7.00

Roader Bacon

$7.00

Roader Ham

$7.00

Roader Skinny

$7.00

Roader No Meat

$7.00

Sides

Apples

$3.00

Asada

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Beans

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Blueberries

$4.25

Browns

$4.00

Bulk Bread

$9.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Chorizo

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$4.25

Corn Tort

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.25

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Browns

$4.00

Egg

$1.50

English Muffin

$3.25

Extra Jam

$0.50

Flour Tort

$1.50

Fries

$5.00

Fruit Salad

$4.25

Garnish

$3.50

GF toast

$2.25

Gravy

$2.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Ham

$5.00

Jalapeno

$1.50

Lg Chile

$5.00

Lg Gravy

$5.00

Lg Messy Chips

$8.50

Lg Messy Fries

$8.50

Loaded

$3.50

Oats

$4.00

Oranges

$4.25

Org&BB

$4.25

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Pesto

$1.50

Pesto Tom

$4.00

Pico

$1.50

Pint to go Chile

$6.00

Ranch

$0.50

Sausage

$5.00

Skinny Veggies

$5.00

Sliced Tom

$4.00

Sm Messy Chips

$7.00

Sm Messy Fries

$7.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Toast

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Yogurt

$4.25

TO-GO Brkfst Sandwich

Bacon sandwich

$7.00

Ham sandwich

$7.00

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Saus sandwich

$7.00

SPECIALS

Chix Finger plate

$14.95

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

Popper Burger

$15.95

Chorizo Omelette

$15.00

Sm Chorizo omelette

$13.00

Jalapeno bacon fries

$11.50

Drinks

2% Milk

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea (bottomless)

$3.75

Juice

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Pop (bottomless)

$3.75

To Go Drink

$2.50

V-8

$3.25

Kids refill

$2.00

add'l Tea bag

$1.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.00

Kids

Kid Cake

$7.00

Kid Choc Cake

$7.00

Kid Blue Cake

$7.00

Kid Sweet Toast

$7.00

Kid Bisc Gravy & Egg

$7.00

Kid Egg Breakfast

$7.00

Kid Chix Fingers

$7.00

Kid Chz Quesadilla

$7.00

CLOTHING

2XL SHIRT

$18.00Out of stock

XL SHIRT

$16.00Out of stock

L SHIRT

$16.00Out of stock

M SHIRT

$16.00Out of stock

S SHIRT

$16.00Out of stock

LG WOMENS V-NECK

$16.00

M WOMENS V-NECK

$16.00

S WOMENS V-NECK

$16.00

L SCOOP NECK

$16.00Out of stock

M SCOOP NECK

$16.00

S SCOOP NECK

$16.00Out of stock

HAT

$25.00Out of stock

KIDS SHIRTS

$12.00Out of stock

XL HOODIE

$24.00Out of stock

L HOODIE

$24.00

M HOODIE

$24.00

L LONG SLEEVE

$18.00

M LONG SLEEVE

$18.00

XL LONG SLEEVE

$18.00

COFFEE

PJ'S BLEND

$10.95

JAM

Sm Strawberry

$6.50Out of stock

Sm Blueberry

$6.50Out of stock

8oz Rasp Peach

$6.50

Sm Peach

$7.25

Lg Strawberry

$8.50Out of stock

Lg Blueberry

$10.00Out of stock

Lg Blackberry

$10.00Out of stock

Blackberry Pint

$10.50Out of stock

Sm Raspberry

$6.50Out of stock

Sm Blackberry

$6.50Out of stock

Lg Raspberry

$10.00Out of stock

sm Apple butter

$6.50

Lg Straw/Rasp

$8.50Out of stock

Sm Straw/Rasp

$6.50Out of stock

Sm Mixed Berry

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Pint

$10.00Out of stock

ICE

Bag of Ice

$1.50

PICKLES

Lg Dill

$5.95Out of stock

Lg Jalapeño

$5.95Out of stock

Sm Dill

$3.95Out of stock

Sm Jalapeno

$3.95Out of stock

Mask

Mask

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1619 Coalton Rd, Superior, CO 80027

Directions

PJ's Diner image
PJ's Diner image
PJ's Diner image
PJ's Diner image

