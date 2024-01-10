PJ's Eatery 12914 Farm to Market 1960
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Great Houston comfort, food made fresh . Burger and wings and phillys great American food .
Location
12914 Farm to Market 1960, Houston, TX 77065
Gallery
