Plain Jane's Fried Pies

review star

No reviews yet

3407 98th suite 600

LUBBOCK, TX 79423

Order Again

Breakfast

Bacon egg & cheese Breakfast Fried Pie

Bacon egg & cheese Breakfast Fried Pie

$4.00
Sausage egg & cheese Breakfast Fried pie

Sausage egg & cheese Breakfast Fried pie

$4.00

Bacon, sausage egg & cheese Breakfast Fried Pie

$4.00
Chorizo Egg and Cheese Breakfast Fried Pie

Chorizo Egg and Cheese Breakfast Fried Pie

$4.00

Lunch

Green Chilli Chicken Fried Pie

Green Chilli Chicken Fried Pie

$5.00
Sloppy Joe Fried Pie

Sloppy Joe Fried Pie

$5.00
Barbeque Brisket Fried Pie

Barbeque Brisket Fried Pie

$6.00
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$6.95

Turkey and Dressing Fried Pie

$5.00

chicken and Dumpling Fried Pie

$5.00

Dessert fried pies

Apple fried pie

Apple fried pie

$4.00

Our Apple Fried pie is full of chopped apples sauteed in butter and brown sugar with a splash of traditional apple spices, truly all-American.

Apricot fried pie

Apricot fried pie

$4.00

Apricot puree with cinnamon and a hint of allspice

ButterChess fried pie

ButterChess fried pie

$4.00

A sweet homemade vanilla custard

Cherry cheesecake fried pie

Cherry cheesecake fried pie

$4.00
Cherry fried pie

Cherry fried pie

$4.00

Perfect combination of sweet and tart with a splash of amaretto extract

Chocolate fried pie

Chocolate fried pie

$4.00

A sweet old fashioned chocolate custard

Coconut Cream fried pie

Coconut Cream fried pie

$4.00

A sweet coconut cream with coconut flakes

Lemon Blueberry fried pie

Lemon Blueberry fried pie

$4.00

Lemon Zest with sweet blueberries makes this pie a taste sensation.

Lemon fried pie

Lemon fried pie

$4.00

This pie is full of Lemony zest mixed with a flaky crust. It will make

Peach fried pie

Peach fried pie

$4.00

Sweet peaches mixed with cinnamon and allspice

Peaches & cream fried pie

Peaches & cream fried pie

$4.00

Sweet peaches mixed with cinnamon and allspice swirled in a sweet cream mixture. Tastes just like peach cobbler and ice cream!

Pecan fried pie

Pecan fried pie

$4.00

A traditional pecan pie filling, just like grandma used to make.

Pumpkin Cream Fried Pie

Pumpkin Cream Fried Pie

$4.00

This Pie is a taste of old fashion pumpkin pie with a cream cheese filling, just like having a slice of pie with whipped topping.

Pumpkin spice Fried Pie

Pumpkin spice Fried Pie

$4.00

Homemade pumpkin pie filling spiced with cinnamon, allspice, cloves and fresh ginger

Strawberry cream fried pie

Strawberry cream fried pie

$4.00

Strawberry Lover's delight, like having strawberries topped with whipped cream. Add a fantastic crust for an authentic Strawberry experience. ingredients: Strawberry compote swirled in a sweet cream mixture

Blueberry Fried Pie

Blueberry Fried Pie

$4.00

Deals

6 Pack Dessert Fried Pies

$20.00

Pot pie Lunch deal

$11.50

Lunch pie deal

$11.50

6 pack Lunch Fried Pies

$25.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Unsweet Tea

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Bakery items

Cookies

Cookies

$0.75+

Our cookies are baked fresh in the store and a great snack for anyone in the family many flavors to choose from and special cookies can be made with 48-hour notice, so name your cookie.

Cinnamon roll

Cinnamon roll

$6.00+
Brownies

Brownies

$2.50+
Whole Cakes

Whole Cakes

$25.00+

Special Orders require 48 hours notice PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTION SPACE FOR OTHER TYPES OF CAKES

Pie Slices

Pie Slices

$4.00
Cake slices

Cake slices

$4.00
Bread loaf

Bread loaf

$4.00+

Popcorn

Original kettle

Original kettle

$9.00
Theater

Theater

$9.00

Cheddar

$9.00

Jalapeño Cheddar

$9.00
Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$9.00

Dill Pickle in a popcorn bag. This is the best popcorn put out by a local company "The Kettle Corn Guy" at 12411 Univerity Ave. Suite 1

Carmel Popcorn

$9.00

Special Orders (48 hours notice)

100 fruit pies

$330.00

150 fruit pies

$500.00

200 fruit pies

$660.00

250 fruit pies

$830.00
Whole Pies

$20.00+

Savory

Green Chili Chicken Fried pie

$5.00
Sloppy Joe lunch fried pie

Sloppy Joe lunch fried pie

$5.00

This will take you back to childhood, it's a sloppy joe in a flaky crust taking the slop out of the Joe. :)

Smoked BBQ Brisket lunch fried pie

Smoked BBQ Brisket lunch fried pie

$6.00

savory Branscum's Pit of Steel BBQ brisket made with their award-winning rub mixed with a sweet barbeque sauce inside a flaky crust.

Chicken pot pie

Chicken pot pie

$6.95

Turkey and Dressing

$5.00

chicken and Dumpling Fried Pie

$5.00

Old Fashion Chicken and Dumplings inside a flaky fried pie crust. Comfort food taken to a new level

Soups/other (Copy)

Chicken N Dumplings

Chicken N Dumplings

$4.00
Broccoli and Cheddar

Broccoli and Cheddar

$4.00
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00
Cowboy Hamburger Soup

Cowboy Hamburger Soup

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hello Pie Fans and Welcome! We are locally owned and serve amazing fried pies of all flavors. Our scrumptious breakfast Pies, savory meat pies, and delicious fruit pies are made by hand fried up fresh each day. We are not just limited to pies, we have cinnamon rolls, cookies as well as other pastries. Our master chef can create cakes, pies, and many other desserts for parties, weddings, Quinceaneras, and other special events, call in or come see us in the shop for all your catering needs!

3407 98th suite 600, LUBBOCK, TX 79423

