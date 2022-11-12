Plain Jane's Fried Pies
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hello Pie Fans and Welcome! We are locally owned and serve amazing fried pies of all flavors. Our scrumptious breakfast Pies, savory meat pies, and delicious fruit pies are made by hand fried up fresh each day. We are not just limited to pies, we have cinnamon rolls, cookies as well as other pastries. Our master chef can create cakes, pies, and many other desserts for parties, weddings, Quinceaneras, and other special events, call in or come see us in the shop for all your catering needs!
3407 98th suite 600, LUBBOCK, TX 79423
