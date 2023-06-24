Main picView gallery

PJ Subs

review star

No reviews yet

1541 South Adams Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Subs

Chicken Subs

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$10.00

Sauce. Chicken. Mayo. Cheese.

The Answer

The Answer

$10.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast or steak seasoned to perfection with our house blend seasoning, grilled onions and peppers on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles topped with provolone cheese.

Green Goblin

Green Goblin

$12.00

Freshly grilled chicken seasoned to perfection with our house blend, cilantro and lime on a bed of lettuce, mayo and pickles topped with American cheese, creamy sriracha and a cilantro sprinkle.

Buffalo solider

Buffalo solider

$12.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper on a bed lettuce, mayo and pickles topped with ranch buffalo and a lemon pepper sprinkle.

Wake N’ Bac

Wake N’ Bac

$12.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfections with our house blend accompanied by apple wood smoked bacon and freshly grilled onions on a bed of mayo, lettuce, and pickles topped with American cheese.

Steak subs

The Answer

$10.00

Freshly grilled 100% USDA grade A sirloin seasoned to perfection with our house blend, grilled onions and peppers on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles topped with provolone cheese.

Wake N’ Bac

$12.00

Freshly grilled sirloin seasoned to perfections with our house accompanied by apple wood smoked bacon and freshly grilled onions on a bed of mayo, lettuce, and pickles topped with American cheese.

Plain Jane

$10.00

Simple. Steak. Mayo. Cheese.

Double Up

$12.00

The best of both worlds. Freshly grilled steak and chicken seasoned to perfection with our house blend on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles.

THE LUX

$20.00Out of stock

Premium grade freshly shaved Ribeye seasoned to perfection with our house seasoning, grilled with onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with Americans and provolone cheese laid on a bed of shredded lettuce encapsulated by a foot long bun toasted in garlic butter.

Brunch Subs

The Big Breakfast

$10.00

If you can’t choose have it all. Steak and bacon season to perfection wrapped in a blanket of eggs with mayo topped with American cheese.

Shrimp Subs

Fat Boy

Fat Boy

$14.00

Our take on a New Orléans po’boy. Jumbo fried shrimp laid on the bed of lettuce and pickles covered in Yum Yum sauce

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$14.00

Chicken or steak seasoned with our house blend laid on a bed of mayo lettuce and pickle topped with American cheese 4 grilled jumbo shrimp and yum yum sauce.

Blazin Cajun

$14.00

Steak seasoned with our house blend laid on a bed of mayo lettuce and pickle topped with American cheese 4 grilled jumbo shrimp and yum yum sauce.

Burger Subs

McGangbang

$12.00

Fried chicken and burger chopped together on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles with American cheese.

Chopped Cheese

$12.00

A remix to the classic burger. Two burger patties grilled and seasoned to perfection laid on a bed of mayo lettuce and pickles with mayo, ketchup, and mustard.

Bread-less

Salad

$12.00
Wrap

Wrap

$12.00

Add Ons

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Fully loaded fries

$7.00+

An order of fries smothered in cheese topped with the meat and sauce of your choice.

Desserts

cake

$3.00

Drinks

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed house mixed lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Our fresh squeezed lemonade blended with our strawberry compote

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Our fresh squeezed lemonade blended with our blueberry compote

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS, HOAGIES, WRAPS AND MORE SEASONED TO PERFECTION AND COVERED AS MUCH SAUCE AS YOU LIKE.

Location

1541 South Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

South Station - 1215 S Adams St
orange starNo Reviews
1215 S Adams St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
House of Music Tallahassee - 2011 South Monroe Street
orange starNo Reviews
2011 South Monroe Street Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Eve on Adams - 101 S. Adams St.
orange starNo Reviews
101 S. Adams St. Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Vale Food Co. - Tallahassee (Madison)
orange starNo Reviews
815 W Madison St #106 Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
101 Cantina - Tallahassee
orange starNo Reviews
705 S Woodword Avenue Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Takko Korean Taqueria - Magnolia
orange starNo Reviews
218 S. Magnolia Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tallahassee

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
orange star4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tallahassee
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
No reviews yet
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston