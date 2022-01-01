Bars & Lounges
American
Pj's Village Pub 40 W Cortez Dr # 7
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Pub is the Hub here at PJ's! Locally owned and operated Sports Bar in the beautiful Village of Oak Creek in Sedona for the last 21 years! Whether you're looking for a great meal and a cold beer, or just looking to catch your favorite sports team, there is something here for everyone at PJ's Village Pub!
Location
40 W Cortez Dr # 7, Sedona, AZ 86351
Gallery
