Pj's Village Pub 40 W Cortez Dr # 7

40 W Cortez Dr # 7

Sedona, AZ 86351

DAILY SPECIALS

FISH N CHIPS

$16.00Out of stock

FISH TACOS

$16.00Out of stock

GBEEF QUES SPEC

$13.00

CHOWDER BOWL

$13.00

CHOWDER CUP

$6.00

APPS

TO GO

$0.75

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.50Out of stock

ZUCCHINI

$10.00

WINGS

$16.50

CHIX TENDERS

$13.00

QUESADILLA

$13.00

POT SKINS

$13.00

STREET TACOS

$13.00

CHILI

$5.00+

COCO SHRIMP

$16.00

JALAPENO CHZ FRIES

$13.00

BASKET ONION RINGS

$10.00

BASKET FRIES

$6.00

BASKET SWEET FRIES

$7.00

SALADS

$0.75

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, red onion, shredded carrots, cabbage & cheddar cheese with choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast over mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, avocado & bleu cheese crumbles with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Lightly breaded , pan fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce & served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado & bleu cheese crumbles with ranch dressing.

Crispy Taco Salad

$17.00

Your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, or Portobello in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapeno & cheddar cheese with spicy ranch dressing.

BURGERS

$0.75

CLASSIC BURGER

$14.00

CHZ BURGER

$15.00

BACON CHZ BURGER

$16.00

BOOMER

$16.00

* cooked to order - Topped with hot pastrami, american & swiss cheese with mayo & mustard. ( ask for veggie patty for V - Gluten Free buns available )

FLAMING HOT

$16.00

* cooked to order - Crispy bacon, caramelized onion, fried jalapeno & melted pepper jack cheese.( ask for veggie patty for V - Gluten Free buns available )

RED WINE BURG

$16.00

* cooked to order - Our already juicy burger, cooked in red wine with caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce & bleu cheese crumbles with port wine mayo. ( ask for veggie patty for V - Gluten Free buns available )

WESTERN BURG

$16.00

* cooked to order Crispy bacon, fried onion ring & american cheese topped with our homemade BBQ sauce.( ask for veggie patty for V - Gluten Free buns available )

PATTY MELT

$15.00

PORTOBELLO

$15.00

Marinated, grilled portobello mushroom with lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto mayo (This burger has no meat- Gluten Free buns available ).

RIBS

$23.00

Half rack of Papa John's famous slow - cooked hickory smoked pork ribs, basted in our house made BBQ, served with crispy fries & cole slaw. Additional half racks can be purchased.

CHICKEN

ULTIMATE CHIX

$16.00

SOUTHWEST CHIX

$16.00

CHIX SAND

$13.00

SANDWICHES

$0.75

RUEBEN

$15.00

Sliced hot pastrami, sauerkraut & melted swiss with thousand island dressing on toasted rye bread.

DIP

$16.00

Thinly sliced, seared certified angus beef on a toasted hoagie roll served with zesty au jus. Cheese can be added for an extra charge.

PHILLY

$17.00

Thinly sliced certified angus beef with anaheim & poblano peppers, onions & melted swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll - served with zesty au jus.

PULLED PORK

$15.00

Hickory seasoned, slow roasted pork shoulder simmered in BBQ sauce with melted provolone cheese on a toasted bun.

HOT DOG

$12.00

Grilled Vienna hot dog smothered with yellow mustard, relish and onion. Make it a chili cheese dog for an extra charge.

GRILLED CHZ

$9.00

BLT

$13.00

WRAPS

CA TURKEY WRAP

$14.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$14.00

CAESAR WRAP

$15.00

KIDS

$0.75

KIDS CHX TENDERS

$7.50

2 tender pieces of breaded chicken, served with fries & ranch dipping sauce.

KIDS CHZ BURGER

$9.50

1/3 pound juicy burger with american cheese. Served plain for the kids with a side of pickles & fries.

KIDS CHZ QUESADILLA

$7.00

Grilled cheddar cheese quesadilla with a side of sour cream.

KIDS GRILLED CHZ

$7.00

Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread, served with fries.

KIDS CHX TACOS

$8.00

2 carne asada steak tacos on lightly fried corn tortillas with cheddar cheese.

DESSERT

$0.75

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Lava

$9.00Out of stock

Apple

$9.00Out of stock

SAUCE SIDES

RANCH

$0.75

MAYO

$0.75

BLUE CHZ DRESSING

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

BUFF

$0.75

CITRUS GINGER

$0.75

HOT CHILE

$0.75

SPICY RANCH

$0.75

HONEY MUST

$0.75

CILANTRO LIME

$0.75

1000

$0.75

ITALIAN

$0.75

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

OIL&VINEGAR

$0.75

AUS JUS

$2.00

TARTAR

$0.75

COCKTAIL

$0.75

CREAMY HORSE

$0.75

STRAIGHT HORSE

$0.75

PESTO MAYO

$0.75

Large Ranch

$1.50

SIDES

SD COLESLAW

$3.50

SD POT SAL

$3.50

BASKET FRIES

$6.00

BASKET SWT FF

$7.00

BASKET O RING

$10.00

CHX BREAST

$7.00

DOG PATTY

$4.00

WHOLE RSTD JALAPENO

$1.00

GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

Sd Of Bacon

$2.00

SALSA/EXTRAS

SALSA

$0.75

VERDE SALSA

$0.75

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SM GUAC

$0.75

LRG SALSA

$2.00

LRG GUAC

$4.00

MERCH

WOMENS SHIRT

$25.00

MENS SHIRT

$25.00

HAT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
The Pub is the Hub here at PJ's! Locally owned and operated Sports Bar in the beautiful Village of Oak Creek in Sedona for the last 21 years! Whether you're looking for a great meal and a cold beer, or just looking to catch your favorite sports team, there is something here for everyone at PJ's Village Pub!

40 W Cortez Dr # 7, Sedona, AZ 86351

