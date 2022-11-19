Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Park Road Pasta Kitchen

No reviews yet

14 Oakwood Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06119

Salads

Caesar

$9.00

chopped romaine garlicky dressing shaved grana padano

Antipasto Salad

$7.00

prosciutto, soppresata, salami tossed with chopped greens, mozzarella, olives, roasted peppers, oregano with EVOO & balsamic

Arugula Salad

$9.00

prosciutto, shaved grana padano, lemon, evoo

Table Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, tomate, cukes, red onion,

add chicken

$7.00

add shrimp

$8.00

add salmon

$10.00

Starters

Bruschetta

$8.00

garlic rubbed grilled bread, tomato, basil, shaved grana padano EVOO

Meatballs

$10.00

beef and pork meatballs braised in a tomato ragu, whipped ricotta & parmesan

Mussels

$12.00

sauteed in a spicy red pepper & tomato sauce, garlic, oregano

Garlic Bread

$9.00

whipped ricotta, parmesan, fresh mozzarella , EGVOO, lots of garlic

Arancini

$11.00

crispy fried oxtail & green pea stuffed rice red sauce & parmesan or truffle aioli

Calamari

$13.00

lemon calabrian chili oil

Tomato Mozz

$8.00

EVOO, basil, sea salt

Baked Burrata

$10.00

spicy tomato sauce, basil pesto

Marinated Veg

$11.00

Mussels Arrabiatta

$12.00

Fried Dough/Franklin Ave Grinders

The Meats ZA

$17.00

prosciutto, soppressata, spicy salami, meatball, sausage, mozzarella

Veggie ZA

$15.00

mushroom, egpplant cutlet, tomato, basil pesto, fresh mozz

Beef Cutlet Grinder

$15.00

red sauce, provolone, roasted peppers

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$14.00

red sauce, provolone, roasted peppers

Eggplant Grinder

$13.00

red sauce, provolone, roasted peppers

Italian Job

$16.00

all the meats, chopped lettuce, peppers, EVOO, oregano, vinaigrette

Tomato Za

$13.00

Veal Cutlet Grinder

$17.00

Pasta/Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

enough said

Bolognese Pappardelle

$17.00

slow cooked beef, tomato ragu, whipped ricotta & grana padano

make it gravy

$8.00

add sausage & meatball

Penne Vodka

$15.00

basil, roasted garlic, EVOO

Rigatoni Pesto

$15.00

basil, garlic, pine nuts, roasted peppers

Cavatelli Broc & Sausage

$18.00

garlic, tomato, EVOO

Ricotta Gnocchi & Shrimp

$25.00

artichoke, spinach, capers, EVOO, garlic butter

Ravioli Burratta

$22.00

basil, tomato sauce or garlic butter

Capellini Pomodoro

$13.00

garlic, tomato, basil, EVOO, shaved cheese

Fra Diavalo

$27.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, spicy red chili pepper, tomato sauce, garlic, EVOO

Chicken Parm

$23.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Veal Parm

$25.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

breaded with sauteed garlic, spinach, roasted potatoes, marinated artichokes, lemon

Eggplant Milanese

$19.00

breaded with sauteed garlic, spinach, roasted potatoes, marinated artichokes, lemon

Veal Milanese

$25.00

breaded with sauteed garlic, spinach, roasted potatoes, marinated artichokes, lemon

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

roasted mushroom marsala wine sauce

Chicken Scarpiello

$22.00

braised with cherry peppers, sausage & potatoes

Salmon

$25.00

garlic butter, herb breadcrumb crusted, sauteed garlic spinach, roasted potatoes

Steak Pizziola

$25.00

pepperonata sauce, parmesan fries

...................

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.00

Desserts

Nutella Cake

$8.00

Fried Dough

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

PK Cookie Plate

$8.00

Family/Serves 3-4

Bruschetta Family

$17.00

serves 3-4 garlic rubbed grilled bread, tomato, basil, shaved grana padano, EVOO

Meatballs Family

$22.00

serves 3-4 beef and pork meatballs braised in a tomato ragu, whipped ricotta & parmesan

Mussels Family

$26.00

serves 3-4 sauteed in a spicy red pepper & tomato sauce, garlic, oregano

Arancini Family

$24.00

crispy fried oxtail & green pea stuffed rice red sauce & parmesan or truffle aioli

Tomato & Mozz Family

$18.00

EVOO, basil, sea salt

Caesar Family

$21.00

Table Salad Family

$16.00

mixed greens, tomate, cukes, red onion,

Arugula Salad Family

$24.00

prosciutto, shaved grana padano, lemon, evoo

Spaghetti Meatballs Family

$34.00

Pappardelle Family

$38.00

slow cooked beef, tomato ragu, whipped ricotta & grana padano

Sunday Gravy Family

$54.00

add sausage & meatball

Penne Tomato Family

$34.00

basil, roasted garlic, EVOO

Pesto Rigatoni Family

$34.00

basil, garlic, pine nuts, roasted peppers

Cavatelli Broc & Sausage Family

$40.00

garlic, tomato, EVOO

Ricotta Gnocchi Family

$54.00

artichoke, spinach, capers, EVOO, garlic butter

Burrata Ravioli Family

$46.00

basil, tomato sauce or garlic butter

Capellini Pomodoro Family

$30.00

garlic, tomato, basil, EVOO, shaved cheese

Fra Diavalo Family

$58.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, spicy red chili pepper, tomato sauce, garlic, EVOO

Chicken Parm Family

$50.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Eggplant Parm Family

$42.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Veal Parm Family

$54.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Chicken Milanese Family

$50.00

breaded with sauteed garlic, spinach, roasted potaotes, marinated artichokes & lemon

Eggplant Milanese Family

$42.00

breaded with sauteed garlic, spinach, roasted potaotes, marinated artichokes & lemon

Veal Milanese Family

$54.00

breaded with sauteed garlic, spinach, roasted potaotes, marinated artichokes & lemon

Chicken Marsala Family

$52.00

roasted mushroom marsala wine sauce

Chicken Scarpiello Family

$50.00

braised with cherry peppers, sausage & peppers

Salmon Family

$58.00

garlic butter & herb breadcrumbs crusted, sauteed garlic spinach, roasted potatoes

Steak Family

$58.00

pepperonata sauce, parmesan fries

.......................

Meat & Cheees

Meat & Cheese Single

$7.00

Meat & Cheese 4

$20.00

Coppa

Soppressata

Prosciutto

Salami

Grana

Provolone

Gorgonzola

............

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Classic Italian Neighborhood Restaurant bringing back Italian staples with a Chef's touch.

Location

14 Oakwood Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119

Directions

