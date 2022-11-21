Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

PK Coffee Stowe

review star

No reviews yet

1940 Mountain Road

Stowe, VT 05672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Cappuccino!
Hot Matcha

Americano

A double shot of espresso diluted with water. A truly well balanced cup!

Hot Americano

$3.25+

A 2 oz double shot of espresso poured over hot water.

Iced Americano

$3.25+

A 2 oz double shot of espresso poured over water and ice.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino!

Cappuccino!

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso with milk of your choice, steamed to have slightly more foam.

Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$3.50+

Stone Leaf Tea House spicy masala chai, steamed milk of your choice. Not too spicy. Warm + (very) lightly sweetened.

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50+

Stone Leaf Teahouse spicy masala chai + milk of your choice shaken over ice.

Cold Brew

House made slow brewed fresh regularly. Rotating roasts from Counter Culture Coffee. Your taste buds won't be disappointed.

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Cortado

Cortado!

Cortado!

$3.75

2 oz double shot of espresso with 2 oz of milk steamed to provide a smooth and velvety texture. Small and efficient.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Your classic cuppa joe brewed fresh.

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

A 2 oz double shot of espresso dialed in to perfection. The real MVP.

Macchiato

$3.50

A 2 oz double shot of espresso dialed in to perfection with a dollop of steamed milk. The OG. This is NOT a Starbucks Macchiato!!

Flat White

Flat White

Flat White

$3.50+

A warm beverage with a 2 oz double shot of espresso and very gently steamed milk of choice.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Made with our homemade (vegan!) chocolate syrup, swirled together with steamed milk of your choice.

Latte

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.25+

A 2 oz double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Try our house-made almond milk, or add a splash of our homemade syrups! You truly can't go wrong.

Iced Latte

$4.25+

A 2 oz double shot of espresso with milk of your choice over ice. Try our house-made almond milk, or add a splash of our homemade syrups! You truly can't go wrong.

Maple Coffee Lemonade

Maple Coffee Lemonade

Maple Coffee Lemonade

$4.75+

Yes, this really is all one drink. Cold brew coffee, Vermont maple syrup and lemon lime juice shaken over ice. Your new favorite.

Maple Milk

Maple Milk

Maple Milk

$3.50+

Just like it sounds- Vermont maple syrup and steamed milk. Surprisingly delicious!

Matcha

Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$4.25+

Stone Leaf Teahouse stone-ground matcha whisked together with steamed milk of your choice.**Unsweetened**

Iced Matcha

$4.25+

Stone Leaf Teahouse stone-ground matcha whisked together with steamed milk of your choice.**Unsweetened**

Milk

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

This one speaks for itself.

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$3.00+

Just a glass of classic VT milk.

Tea

Yunnan Gold

$3.00

Organic Long Jing (Green Tea)

$3.00

Chrysanthemum Flowers

$3.00

Bai Mu Dan (White Tea)

$3.00

Ode to Vermont

$3.00

Mint Melange

$3.00

Turmeric Latte

Hot Turmeric Latte

Hot Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Made with our house blend of turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and black pepper and steamed milk of your choice. *Unsweetened*

Iced Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Made with our house blend of turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and black pepper and milk of your choice. Served over ice. *Unsweetened*

Mud Season

A double shot of Counter Culture Coffee Big Trouble espresso, salted cocoa Untapped maple syrup, and milk of your choice.

Hot Mud Season

$4.75+

A double shot of Counter Culture Coffee Big Trouble espresso, Untapped Salted Cocoa maple syrup, and milk of choice.

Iced Mud Season

Iced Mud Season

$4.75+

A double shot of Counter Culture Coffee Big Trouble espresso, Untapped Salted Cocoa maple syrup, and milk of choice.

Bars

Cocoa Brownie

Cocoa Brownie

$3.75

Rich and fudgy, made with Valrhona cocoa and Callebaut dark chocolate, topped with a dash of Maldon salt.

No Bake Bar

No Bake Bar

$5.00

The perfect boost of energy! Made with cashews, pepitas, raisins, rolled oats, Callebaut dark chocolate, peanut butter, and Champlain Valley honey.

Chia Pudding + Oats

Classic Chia Pudding

Classic Chia Pudding

$7.50

Housemade chia pudding with coconut milk, oat milk and a touch of maple, layered on top of a fig puree and wild blueberries. Topped with house made seed granola. YUM! *vegan **gluten free

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Made with rolled oats, house made almond milk, oat milk, peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seeds, and a touch of cinnamon. A perfect snack! *gluten free **vegan

Seasonal Chia Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Made with brown butter and Callebaut dark chocolate. Topped with a pinch of Maldon salt.

All In Oats Cookie (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Contains oats, Callebaut chocolate, dried cranberries, and walnuts. *Gluten free

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.50

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75Out of stock
Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

GF Muffin

$3.25

Muffin

$2.75

Quick Bread

Banana Bread Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Scones + Biscuits

Cheddar Chive Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Filled with fresh chopped chives and Cabot cheddar. Yum!

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Walnut Scone (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Scone

$4.50

Proscuitto Palmier

$3.75Out of stock

Grab & Go

Kiwi

$1.00Out of stock

Apple

$1.00Out of stock

Candied Walnuts

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg + Cheddar

$6.00

Baked scrambled egg + Cabot cheddar on a house-made buttermilk biscuit.

Bacon, Egg + Cheddar

$7.00Out of stock

Baked scrambled egg, Cabot cheddar + North Country Smokehouse bacon on a house-made buttermilk biscuit.

Special Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Counter Culture Coffee

Big Trouble

Big Trouble

$15.25

A blend of Colombian coffee that we use on espresso, but also makes a great cup of drip! Tasting notes of caramel and nuts.

The 46

The 46

$15.25Out of stock

A dark roast featuring a blend of coffees from Peru and Ethiopia. This coffee has tasting notes of dark chocolate, smoke, and comes in as a full-bodied sip.

Slow Motion Decaf

$15.75Out of stock
Hologram

Hologram

$15.25Out of stock

A well balanced blend of Colombian, Ethiopian, and Kenyan coffee with tasting notes of fruit, milk chocolate, and syrup.

Decaf Urcunina

$20.00

San Miguel

$21.00Out of stock

1 Lb Bag

$20.00Out of stock

Clothing

Michy Darn Tough Socks

$25.00

100% of proceeds go to Michy's medical bills in her battle against breast cancer. Women's size small (US 4.5-7) ONLY left.

Bandana

Bandana

$12.00

Drinkware

Keep Cup

Keep Cup

$20.00+
Miir Camp Cup

Miir Camp Cup

$25.00
Beer Glasses

Beer Glasses

$12.00

Our custom wallpaper print by local Burlington artist Julianna Brazil, now on your favorite iced coffee/juice/beer glass!

Beer Glass + Bamboo Lid + Straw Bundle!

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A NEIGHBORHOOD OASIS FOR CONNECTION, CONVERSATION, WELL CRAFTED FOOD AND EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE

Location

1940 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
PK Coffee Stowe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Round Hearth Cafe - 39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
orange starNo Reviews
39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672 Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
PK Coffee Waterbury
orange starNo Reviews
40 Foundry Street#4 Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
-19 Essex Way Unit 4 Essex Junction, VT 05452
View restaurantnext
Chef's Corner - 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240
orange star4.0 • 102
300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240 Williston, VT 05495
View restaurantnext
Martone's Market and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
16 Main Street Essex Junction, VT 05452
View restaurantnext
Skinny Pancake- Airport
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Airport Dr South Burlington, VT 05403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stowe

Doc Ponds
orange star4.7 • 1,152
294 Mountain Road Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Butler's Pantry - 128 Main Street
orange star4.9 • 1,050
128 Main Street Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Sushi Yoshi - Stowe
orange star4.3 • 552
1128 Mountain Rd Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Stowe Cider
orange star4.8 • 332
17 Town Farm Lane Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
The Skinny Pancake - 454 Mountain Rd
orange star5.0 • 11
454 Mountain Rd Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stowe
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston