Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

PK Coffee Waterbury

review star

No reviews yet

40 Foundry Street#4

Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Hot Chai Latte
Hot Americano

Americano

A double shot of espresso diluted with water. A well balanced coffee!

Hot Americano

$3.25+

A 2 oz double shot of espresso poured over hot water.

Iced Americano

$3.25+

A 2 oz double shot of espresso poured over water and ice.

Cappuccino

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice. More foam than a latte, but still light enough to get that nice art :)
Cappuccino!

Cappuccino!

$3.75+

The cappuccino is served hot as a double shot of espresso with milk of your choice. This warm beverage has more texture in the milk than a latte, resulting in a foamier top.

Chai Latte

Stone Leaf Tea House spicy chai concentrate, lightly sweetened, with milk of your choice.
Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$3.50+

Stone Leaf Tea House spicy masala lightly sweetened, steamed with milk of your choice.

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50+

Stone Leaf Tea House spicy masala chai concentrate (lightly sweetened) + milk of your choosing.

Cold Brew

House made slow brewed fresh regularly. Rotating roasts from Counter Culture Coffee. Your taste buds won't be disappointed.

Cold Brew

$3.00+

House made slow brewed fresh regularly. Rotating roasts from Counter Culture Coffee. Your taste buds won't be disappointed.

96oz Cold Brew

$24.00

Cortado

A double shot of espresso and 2 oz of milk. Equal parts! Well balanced and efficient - like a mini latte!
Cortado!

Cortado!

$3.75

2 oz of espresso with 2 oz of milk steamed to provide a smooth and velvety texture. A small beverage that packs a punch!

Drip Coffee

Your classic cuppa Joe brewed fresh.
Cup of Coffee

Cup of Coffee

$2.50+

Your perfect cup of joe, brewed mighty fresh.

Espresso

A 2 oz double shot of espresso. Smooth and dialed in all day long.

Double Espresso

$3.25

A 2 oz double shot of espresso. Smooth and dialed in all day long.

Macchiato

$3.50

A 2 oz double shot of espresso with a dollop of steamed milk.

Affogato

$5.00

Flat White

Very lightly steamed milk over a double shot of espresso.
Flat White

Flat White

$3.50+

A warm 6 oz beverage with a double shot and lightly steamed milk of choice.

Hot Chocolate

House-made mocha syrup (vegan friendly!) with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Made with our homemade (vegan!) chocolate syrup, swirled together with a steamed milk of your choice.

Latte

Oh boy, this one keeps people going all day long. A double shot of espresso with milk of your choice. Spice it up with a house syrup!
Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.25+

A 2 oz double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Try our house-made almond milk, or add a splash of our homemade syrups! You truly can't go wrong.

Iced Latte

$4.25+

A 2 oz double shot of espresso with milk of your choice over ice. Try our house-made almond milk, or add a splash of our homemade syrups! You truly can't go wrong.

Maple Coffee Lemonade

Cold brew coffee, lemon-lime juice and VT maple syrup shaken over ice. Your new favorite beverage on a hot summer day (seriously).
Maple Coffee Lemonade

Maple Coffee Lemonade

$4.75+

Cold brew coffee, Vermont maple syrup and lemon lime juice shaken over ice.

Maple Milk

Vermont maple syrup and milk of choice. Like a hot cocoa but with maple syrup!

Maple Milk

$3.50+

Just like it sounds- Vermont maple syrup and steamed milk. Surprisingly delicious!

Matcha

Stone Leaf Tea House matcha whisked with milk of your choice. *Unsweetened*
Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$4.25+

Stone Leaf Teahouse stone-ground matcha whisked together with steamed milk of your choice.**Unsweetened**

Iced Matcha

$4.25+

Stone Leaf Teahouse stone-ground matcha whisked together with steamed milk of your choice.**Unsweetened**

Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

This one speaks for itself.

Cold Milk

$4.00+

Just a glass of classic VT milk.

Tea

A selection of teas from Stone Leaf Tea House in Middlebury, VT.

Yunnan Gold

$3.00

Organic Long Jing (Green Tea)

$3.00

Chrysanthemum Flowers

$3.00

Bai Mu Dan (White Tea)

$3.00

Ode to Vermont

$3.00

Mint Melange

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Turmeric Latte

Hot Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Iced Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Bars

Cocoa Brownie

Cocoa Brownie

$4.00

Rich and fudgy, made with Valrhona cocoa and Callebaut dark chocolate, topped with a dash of Maldon salt.

No Bake Bar

No Bake Bar

$5.00

The perfect boost of energy! Made with cashews, pepitas, raisins, rolled oats, Callebaut dark chocolate, peanut butter, and Champlain Valley honey.

Chia Pudding and Oats

Classic Chia Pudding

Classic Chia Pudding

$7.50Out of stock

Housemade chia pudding with coconut milk, oat milk and a touch of maple, layered on top of a fig puree and wild blueberries. Topped with house made seed granola. YUM! *vegan **gluten free

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.00Out of stock

Made with rolled oats, house made almond milk, oat milk, peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seeds, and a touch of cinnamon. A perfect snack! *gluten free **vegan

Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Made with brown butter and Callebaut dark chocolate. Topped with a pinch of Maldon salt.

GF Oat Cookie

$3.00

Contains oats, Callebaut chocolate, dried cranberries, and walnuts. *Gluten free

Sprankle Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75Out of stock
Gluten Free Muffin

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Tea Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Pumpkin

$2.75Out of stock

Apple Pujpkin Muffin (GF)

$3.25Out of stock

Scones + Biscuits

Cheddar Chive Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Filled with fresh chopped chives and Cabot cheddar. Yum!

Maple Walnut Scone (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Scone

$4.50

Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Butter

$0.50

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Blackberry Cornmeal Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry

Quick Breads

Banana Bread Slice

Banana Bread Slice

$3.25Out of stock

A PK classic. Our buttermilk banana bread is made with fair trade bananas, topped with a sprinkle of sugar. The perfect way to start your day.

Bostock

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Grab and Go

Soy Marinated Egg (2)

Soy Marinated Egg (2)

$3.25Out of stock

Hard-boiled eggs, Tamari, chiles d'arbole, garlic, scallions, and sesame seeds. (GF) (DF)

Counter Culture Coffee

Big Trouble

Big Trouble

$15.25Out of stock

A blend of Colombian coffee that we use on espresso, but also makes a great cup of drip! Tasting notes of caramel and nuts.

The 46

The 46

$15.25

A dark roast featuring a blend of coffees from Peru and Ethiopia. This coffee has tasting notes of dark chocolate, smoke, and comes in as a full-bodied sip.

Finca El Puente

$21.00

Single origin from Kayanza, Burundi. Tasting notes of clementine, honey, and tea-like.

Decaf Urcunina

$15.25

Damian Espinoza

$22.00Out of stock

Kabeywa Natural

$21.00Out of stock

Equillibrium

$22.00

Clothing

Michy Darn Tough Socks

$25.00

100% of proceeds go to Michy's medical bills as she battles breast cancer. Women's size small ONLY left (women's US 4.5-7)

Bandana

Bandana

$12.00

Drinkware

Keep Cup

Keep Cup

$20.00+
Miir Camp Cup

Miir Camp Cup

$25.00
Beer Glasses

Beer Glasses

$12.00

Our custom wallpaper print by local Burlington artist Julianna Brazil, now on your favorite iced coffee/juice/beer glass!

Coffee Gear

French Press

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A NEIGHBORHOOD OASIS FOR CONNECTION, CONVERSATION, WELL CRAFTED FOOD AND EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE

Location

40 Foundry Street#4, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676

Directions

