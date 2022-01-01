Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
PK Coffee Waterbury
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
A NEIGHBORHOOD OASIS FOR CONNECTION, CONVERSATION, WELL CRAFTED FOOD AND EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE
Location
40 Foundry Street#4, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Round Hearth Cafe - 39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
No Reviews
39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672 Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurant
Chef's Corner - 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240
4.0 • 102
300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240 Williston, VT 05495
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Waterbury Village Historic District
More near Waterbury Village Historic District