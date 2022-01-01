Restaurant header imageView gallery

PK's Bar and Grill

432 N Main St

Blacksburg, VA 24060

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings / 10
Wing Bites
Classic Burger

Dips

Con Queso Dip

$9.49

HOMEMADE SPICY JALAPEÑO JACK CHEESE DIP WITH SPINACH, TOMATOES AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS

Key West Dip

$9.49

HOMEMADE ZESTY SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP. SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.19

HOMEMADE BLEND OF CREAM CHEESE AND BLEU CHEESE WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN AND PK’s HOT SAUCE. SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS

Fries & Rings

French Fries / Basket

$6.49

LONG CUT FRENCH FRIES SEASONED WITH OUR SPECIAL BLEND OF SPICES

French Fries / side

$3.59

LONG CUT FRENCH FRIES SEASONED WITH OUR SPECIAL BLEND OF SPICES

FULL Loaded Cheese Fries

$13.09

PK’s SEASONED FRIES TOPPED WITH BACON AND CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA CHEESES. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF RANCH DRESSING OR SOUR CREAM

HALF Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.79

PK’s SEASONED FRIES TOPPED WITH BACON AND CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA CHEESES. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF RANCH DRESSING OR SOUR CREAM

Onion Rings / basket

$7.09

THINLY SLICED ONIONS, HAND-BREADED AND DEEP FRIED. SERVED WITH CAJUN MAYONNAISE

Onion Rings / side

$3.59

THINLY SLICED ONIONS, HAND-BREADED AND DEEP FRIED. SERVED WITH CAJUN MAYONNAISE

Sweet Fries / BASKET

$8.29

SWEET POTATO STRIPS DEEP FRIED AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD

Sweet Fries / side

$4.19

SWEET POTATO STRIPS DEEP FRIED AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD

Wings, Tenders, & More

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.39

Buffalo Shrimp ONE-HALF POUND OF LARGE SHRIMP HAND-BREADED, DEEP FRIED AND TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF PK’S WING SAUCE. SERVED WITH BLEU CHEESE

Buffalo Tender Basket

$12.39

CHICKEN TENDERS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE WING SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.89

MINI CORNBREAD BATTERED HOT DOGS FRIED GOLDEN BROWN AND SERVED WITH SPICY MUSTARD

Chicken Tenders

$11.39

FRESH CHICKEN TENDERS HAND-BREADED AND DEEP FRIED. SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD

Nachos Grande

$11.39

TORTILLA CHIPS WITH CHILI, JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SALSA, AND SOUR CREAM

Nachos / Chicken

$15.78

TORTILLA CHIPS WITH GRILLED CHICKEN, CHILI, JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SALSA, AND SOUR CREAM

Quesadilla / Chicken

$14.38

GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA AND CHEDDAR CHEESES, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS AND JALAPEÑOS IN A GRILLED TORTILLA. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, SOUR CREAM AND SALSA

Quesadilla / Plain

$9.49

MOZZARELLA AND CHEDDAR CHEESES, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS AND JALAPEÑOS IN A GRILLED TORTILLA. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, SOUR CREAM AND SALSA

Quesadilla / Steak

$15.58

MARINATED CARNE ASADA STEAK, MOZZARELLA AND CHEDDAR CHEESES, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS AND JALAPEÑOS IN A GRILLED TORTILLA. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, SOUR CREAM AND SALSA

Wing Bites

$10.29

TENDER BITES OF FRIED BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE PK’s WING SAUCE. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE. CELERY AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Wings / 10

$14.19

BUFFALO WINGS WITH THE AUTHENTIC RECIPE FROM THE ANCHOR BAR. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE. CELERY AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Wings / 40

$54.59

BUFFALO WINGS WITH THE AUTHENTIC RECIPE FROM THE ANCHOR BAR. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE. CELERY AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Wings / 5

$7.79

BUFFALO WINGS WITH THE AUTHENTIC RECIPE FROM THE ANCHOR BAR. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE. CELERY AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Soups/Salads

Chili

$6.29

A KICK, TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND CHEDDAR CHEESES. SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS

Soup O' Day

$6.29

SERVED WITH CRACKERS. ASK ABOUT TODAY’S SELECTION

Black & Bleu Salad

$17.99

LARGE GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD TOPPED WITH CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE. CHOOSE FROM BLACKENED CARNE ASADA*, CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

Caesar / Large

$10.69

CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE

Caesar / Small

$7.09

CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE

Chef Salad/ Garden

$13.09

LARGE GARDEN SALAD TOPPED WITH TURKEY, HAM, SWISS & CHEDDAR CHEESES

Chef Salad/ Caesar

$13.09

LARGE CASEAR SALAD TOPPED WITH TURKEY, HAM, SWISS & CHEDDAR CHEESES

Cran Feta Salad

$11.89

FRESH MIXED LETTUCE GREENS TOPPED WITH FETA CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS, CROUTONS AND A SIDE OF FAT FREE ITALIAN DRESSING

Garden Salad / Large

$10.69

FRESH MIXED LETTUCE GREENS WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS AND CROUTONS

Garden Salad / Small

$7.09

FRESH MIXED LETTUCE GREENS WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS AND CROUTONS

Grecian Salad

$13.09

FRESH MIXED LETTUCE GREENS TOPPED WITH BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, RED ONIONS, CROUTONS, FETA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESES.

Pasta Salad / Side

$3.19

Grilled Veggies / Side

$3.19

Entrees

Blackened Catfish

$14.29

CAJUN SPICED WILD CAUGHT ASIAN CATFISH SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES AND SAUTÉED FRESH VEGETABLES

Grilled Chicken Entree

$13.09

MARINATED, BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST. ADD YOUR FAVORITE PK’s WING SAUCE, CAJUN OR LEMON PEPPER SEASONING SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES AND SAUTEED FRESH VEGETABLES

Shrimp Basket

$20.29

ONE-HALF POUND OF LARGE SHRIMP LIGHTLY BREADED AND DEEP FRIED SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES AND SAUTÉED FRESH VEGETABLES

Pasta Alfredo

$11.49

PENNE PASTA, PARMESAN CHEESE AND HEAVY CREAM SAUCE. SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD.

Pasta Carbonara

$14.29

PENNE PASTA, HAM, BACON, CAPICOLA AND PROSCIUTTO TOSSED IN A PARMESAN CHEESE CREAM SAUCE. SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD.

Pasta Marinara

$10.69

PENNE PASTA, CLASSIC ITALIAN MARINARA SAUCE TOPPED WITH SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD.

Pasta Primavera

$13.09

PENNE PASTA, ZUCCHINI, SQUASH, BROCCOLI, TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS AND YOUR CHOICE OF MARINARA OR ALFREDO SAUCE. SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD.

Subs, Wraps, & Bowls

Buffalo Tender

$13.09

STRIPS OF HAND-BREADED FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE PK’s WING SAUCE WITH LETTUCE & TOMATO. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

Chicken Parmesan

$13.09

CRISPY STRIPS OF HAND-BREADED FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND PROVOLONE CHEESE

Chicken Ranch

$13.09

GRILLED CHICKEN, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND RANCH DRESSING

Grilled Veggie

$10.69

GRILLED ZUCCHINI, SQUASH, BROCCOLI, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS AND GREEN PEPPERS WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE TOPPED WITH MELTED PROVOLONE CHEESE

Meatball & Cheese

$13.09

JUMBO MEATBALLS TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND PROVOLONE CHEESE

Philly Chicken

$11.29

FRESH CHICKEN, GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS AND PROVOLONE CHEESE

Philly Steak

$13.09

MARINATED CARNE ASADA, GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS AND PROVOLONE CHEESE

PK's Grinder

$11.29

GRILLED HAM, TURKEY, PEPPERONI, BANANA PEPPERS AND JALAPEÑO JACK CHEESE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND MAYO

Po'Boy Catfish

$15.49

CAJUN-SEASONED DEEPFRIED CATFISH OVER LETTUCE, TOMATO AND RED ONIONS WITH JALAPEÑO JACK CHEESE AND CAJUN MAYONNAISE

Po'Boy Shrimp

$15.49

CAJUN-SEASONED DEEP-FRIED SHRIMP PILED HIGH OVER LETTUCE, TOMATO AND RED ONIONS WITH JALAPEÑO JACK CHEESE AND CAJUN MAYONNAISE

Pub Classics

BLT

$11.29

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND MAYO ON WHITE, WHEAT OR RYE BREAD

Club Sandwich

$14.89

TURKEY, HAM & BACON LAYERED BETWEEN THREE SLICES OF WHITE, WHEAT, OR RYE BREAD WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.59

GRILLED CORNED BEEF WITH SAUERKRAUT, THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING AND SWISS CHEESE ON GRILLED RYE BREAD

French Dip

$15.49

GRILLED ROAST BEEF AND CARAMELIZED ONIONS TOPPED WITH MELTED PROVOLONE CHEESE ON A SUB ROLL. SERVED WITH AU JUS DIPPING SAUCE

Grilled Cheese

$7.09

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH ON YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE, WHEAT, OR RYE BREAD. CHOOSE FROM AMERICAN, SWISS, PROVOLONE, CHEDDAR, SMOKED GOUDA OR JALAPEÑO JACK CHEESE

Kansas City Steak

$15.49

MARINATED CARNE ASADA STEAK*, TOPPED WITH FRENCH-FRIED ONIONS RINGS, MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE, BARBECUE SAUCE, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON A SUB ROLL

Roast Beef & Gouda

$14.29

GRILLED ROAST BEEF AND SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS, MAYO, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO ON A SUB ROLL

Sailor Sandwich

$11.89

GRILLED BEER BRATWURST SERVED OVER CORNED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE AND SAUERKRAUT WITH MUSTARD ON GRILLED RYE BREAD

Turkey Reuben

$13.59

GRILLED TURKEY WITH SAUERKRAUT, THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING AND SWISS CHEESE ON GRILLED RYE BREAD

Burgers, Chicken, & Dogs

Classic Burger

$11.89

8OZ ALL BEEF PATTY CHAR-GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE: PROVOLONE, SWISS, AMERICAN, CHEDDAR, SMOKED GOUDA OR JALAPEÑO JACK CHEESE

Classic Chicken

$11.89

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE: PROVOLONE, SWISS, AMERICAN, CHEDDAR, SMOKED GOUDA OR JALAPEÑO JACK CHEESE

Cobb Burger

$11.89

8OZ ALL BEEF PATTY CHAR-GRILLED AND SEASONED WITH CRUSHED BLACK PEPPER AND TOPPED WITH BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

Cobb Chicken

$11.89

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SEASONED WITH CRUSHED BLACK PEPPER AND TOPPED WITH BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

Cordon Bleu Burger

$12.49

8OZ ALL BEEF PATTY CHAR-GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH HAM AND SWISS CHEESE

Cordon Bleu Chicken

$12.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH HAM AND SWISS CHEESE

Diablo Burger

$12.49

8OZ ALL BEEF PATTY CHAR-GRILLED TOSSED IN HOT SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

Diablo Chicken

$12.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN HOT SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

Faculty Burger

$13.59

8OZ ALL BEEF PATTY CHAR-GRILLED TERIYAKI-GLAZED AND TOPPED WITH BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

Faculty Chicken

$13.59

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TERIYAKI-GLAZED AND TOPPED WITH BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

Hickory Burger

$14.89

8OZ ALL BEEF PATTY CHAR-GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE, BACON, GRILLED MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

Hickory Chicken

$14.89

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE, BACON, GRILLED MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

Island Burger

$13.59

8OZ ALL BEEF PATTY CHAR-GRILLED TOPPED WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLE, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND TERIYAKI SAUCE

Island Chicken

$13.59

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLE, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND TERIYAKI SAUCE

Hot Dog (1)

$7.09

HEBREW NATIONAL ALL-BEEF HOT DOGS TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ‘KRAUT, CHILI, MUSTARD, ONIONS, KETCHUP, RELISH AND BLENDED CHEESE

Hot Dog Pair (2)

$11.89

HEBREW NATIONAL ALL-BEEF HOT DOGS TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ‘KRAUT, CHILI, MUSTARD, ONIONS, KETCHUP, RELISH AND BLENDED CHEESE

PK's Beer Brat

$9.49

BEER-BOILED BRATWURST SERVED ON A SUB ROLL WITH GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS, SAUERKRAUT AND MUSTARD

Kids

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.49

TWO CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES AND BBQ SAUCE

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$9.49

PASTA MARINARA WITH TWO MEATBALLS AND GARLIC BREAD

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST ON BRIOCHE ROLL WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.49

GRILLED HAMBURGER ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Kids Hot Dog

$9.49

ONE ALL-BEEF HOT DOG, SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.49

AMERICAN CHEESE ON WHITE BREAD, SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Kids Corn Dog Basket

$9.49

MINI CORNBREAD-BATTERED HOT DOGS, SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Desserts

Apple Calzone

$6.89

HOMEMADE ITALIAN TURNOVER FILLED WITH APPLE FILLING AND DRIZZLED WITH VANILLA ICING AND POWDERED SUGAR

Brownie Sundae

$7.09

WARM CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE TOPPED WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM, HOT FUDGE AND WHIPPED CREAM

Cherry Calzone

$6.89

HOMEMADE ITALIAN TURNOVER FILLED WITH CHERRY FILLING AND DRIZZLED WITH VANILLA ICING AND POWDERED SUGAR

Chocolate Calzone

$6.89

HOMEMADE ITALIAN TURNOVER FILLED WITH GOOEY FUDGE BROWNIES AND DRIZZLED WITH VANILLA ICING, CHOCOLATE SAUCE AND POWDERED SUGAR

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

ADD A SCOOP OF VANILLA ICECREAM TO YOUR DESSERT

2L Beverages

2L Pepsi

$4.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2L Mt. Dew

$4.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$4.00

2L Sierra Mist

$4.00

DELIVERY 20oz Fountain Drinks

20oz Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.75

20oz Root Beer

$2.75

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.75

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.75

20oz Iced Tea

$2.75

20oz Orange Crush

$2.75

20oz Mtn. Dew

$2.75

20oz Pink Lemonade

$2.75

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.75

All hours

Call for Open Hours

A downtown favorite since 1992, PK's is where friends and good times meet. Now celebrating 30 years in Blacksburg, PK's is a local favorite for delicious hot wings and pizza at a great price. We also offer a wide variety of beers on tap and in bottles, as well as premium liquors and wine. You'll find local residents, professionals and students from Virginia Tech all enjoying our pool tables and dart lanes, or watching a game on one of the 23 TVs mounted around the restaurant. So whether you want to catch your favorite team or hang out with your favorite people out back on our deck, PK's has something for everyone. We can even host and cater your special occasions.

