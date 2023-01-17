Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peachy Keen Bakeshop

Decatur, GA 30035

BROWNIES

Lemon Brownies The "Lownie"

Lemon Brownies The "Lownie"

$11.99+

Our version of the lemonie. A lemony confection with a moist & chewy brownie-like consistency, topped with a sweet and tangy glaze!

Red Velvet Brownies

Red Velvet Brownies

$11.99+

A red velvet brownie, topped with a cream cheese glaze and red velvet ganache.

Blondie "Hare"

Blondie "Hare"

$15.99+

A buttery blondie topped with toffee sauce, caramelized white chocolate ganache, and walnuts.

Turtle "Tortoise" Brownie

Turtle "Tortoise" Brownie

$15.99+

A fudgy, chewy brownie, topped with buttery caramel, chocolate ganache, and pecans.

COOKIES

Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookies

$17.99+

An oatmeal cookie, loaded with raisins, walnuts, and spices, topped with a brown butter glaze.

Toffee Walnut "Better than Crack" Cookies

Toffee Walnut "Better than Crack" Cookies

$14.99+

A buttery cookie filled with toffee and walnuts. With one bite, you'll say it's "better than crack"!

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$11.99+

A buttery, caramel flavored cookie, loaded with milk and dark chocolate chunks.

DIPPED CUPCAKES

Vanilla Bean Dipped Cupcakes

Vanilla Bean Dipped Cupcakes

$20.99+

A vanilla bean cupcake, topped with vanilla bean white chocolate ganache, and a vanilla bean frosting.

Red Velvet Dipped Cupcakes

Red Velvet Dipped Cupcakes

$23.99+

A moist red velvet cupcake, topped with red velvet chocolate ganache, and a creamy cream cheese frosting with red sprinkles. *Adding nuts is optional*

Chocolate Dipped Cupcakes

Chocolate Dipped Cupcakes

$17.99+

A chocolate cupcake, topped with chocolate ganache, and a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.

CHEESECAKE

Cheesecake Cup

Cheesecake Cup

$13.99+

A smooth and creamy cheesecake with a pecan graham cracker crust, topped with a candied cherry.

Pecan Pie Cheesecake Cup

Pecan Pie Cheesecake Cup

$13.99+

A rich and creamy cheesecake, with a graham cracker crust, topped with an ooey gooey pecan pie filling.

Chocolate Cheesecake Cup

Chocolate Cheesecake Cup

$11.99+

A rich, chocolatey cheesecake, with a chocolate cookie crust, topped with a silky chocolate ganache, and a Hershey's candy.

Black Bottom Cup

Black Bottom Cup

$11.99+

A moist chocolate cake, mixed with a creamy cheesecake filling, and chocolate chips.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are an online, DELIVERY ONLY bakery, in the Decatur/Stonecrest area. DELIVERING WEEKENDS ONLY, up to 5 mi.. We currently don't offer pickup/takeout. info@peachykeenbakeshop.com

Location

0s, Decatur, GA 30035

Directions

