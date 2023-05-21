Preferred Kosher Catering

Main picView gallery

2463 S. Green Road

Beachwood, OH 44122

Popular Items

Wraps

Wraps

$12.50
Potato Kugel

Potato Kugel

(MW) Kiddush Cake Tray

$15.00


Shabbas Package

Friday Night Dinner

Friday Night Dinner

$130.00

Meal for 4! Meal includes: Challah, Dip, Gefilte Fish, Chicken Soup, Matzah Balls, Potato Kugel, Vegetables, Chicken, Dessert

Shabbas Lunch

Shabbas Lunch

$130.00

Meal for 4! Meal includes: Challah, Dip, Cucumber Salad, Chopped Liver, Eggs & Onions, Broccoli Kugel, Kishka, Cholent, Deli Platter, Dessert

Both Meals

Both Meals

$199.00

Meal for 4! Friday Night AND Shabbas Lunch Options

Shabbas

Cholent

Cholent

Kishka Cholent

Kishka Cholent

Gefilte Fish

Gefilte Fish

$2.25

1 Piece with carrots and horseradish

Yapchik

Kishka

Kishka

$1.25+

Per Slice

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

Coleslaw

Eggs & Onions

Chopped Liver

Chopped Liver

Egg Salad

Tuna Salad

Per Quart

Potato Salad

Deli Roll

pounds

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Potatoes

Kugel

Potato Kugel

Potato Kugel

Yerushalmi Kugel

$15.00+

Broccoli Kugel

$15.00+
California Kugel

California Kugel

$10.00+

Apple Kugel

$10.00+
Sweet Noodle Kugel

Sweet Noodle Kugel

$10.00+

Salt & Pepper Kugel

$10.00+

Wraps & Sandwiches

Wraps

Wraps

$12.50

Chicken Fingers & Poppers

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

Classic Chicken Fingers

Classic Chicken Fingers

Premium select cuts of boneless chicken breast homestyle!

Pretzel Fingers

Pretzel Fingers

Hot & Honey Fingers

Cornflake Fingers

Rice Crispy Fingers

Rice Crispy Fingers

Coconut Fingers

Classic Poppers

Hot & Honey Poppers

Hot & Honey Poppers

Assorted Chicken

Chicken by the Piece

$8.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Pargiot

Chicken Leg & Thigh

Chicken Leg & Thigh

Hot & Honey Wings

Buffalo Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

Platters

Wrap Platters

$40.00+
Chicken Finger Platters

Chicken Finger Platters

$75.00+

Finger Food Platters

$50.00+
Sliced Fruit Platter

Sliced Fruit Platter

$50.00+

Crudité Platter

$55.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Nish-Nosh Salad

Harvest Fall Salad

Strawberry Mango Salad

Mock Crab Pasta

Mock Crab Pasta

Sesame Noodles

Sesame Noodles

Garden Salad

Soups

Chicken Soup

$11.00+

Quart

Matza Balls

$8.50

6 balls

Vegetable Soup

$10.00

Quart

Dips

Babaganoush

Babaganoush

Hummus

Dill Dip

Dill Dip

Onion Dip

Tomato Dip

Tomato Eggplant Dip

Tomato Eggplant Dip

Habanero Dip

Jalapeno Dip

Chipotle Dip

Chipotle Dip

Olive Dip

Matbucha

Garlic Dip

Tehina

Hummus

Chef's Choice Dip

Herring

Jalapeno Herring

Jalapeno Herring

Oneg Shabbas Herring

Oneg Shabbas Herring

Pepper Herring

Pepper Herring

Honey Mustard Herring

Honey Mustard Herring

Chef's Choice Herring

Herring Sampler

Herring Sampler

$16.00

Chinese

Crispy Beef Sticks

Crispy Beef Sticks

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

Chicken & Chinese Vegetables

Chicken and Broccoli

Chicken Lo Mein

General Tso Beef

Sesame Beef

Beef in Garlic Sauce

Beef & Broccoli

Beef & Chinese Vegetables

Beef Lo Mein

Pepper Steak

Fried Rice

White Rice

Brown Rice

Vegetable Lo Mein

Vegetables in Garlic Sauce

Milky Way Options

(MW) Challah Rolls, Single

$1.00

(MW) Challah Rolls, 6 Pack

$6.00

(MW) Challah, 1 lb.

$6.00

(MW) Chocolate Kindle

$8.00

(MW) Chocolate Babka

$7.50

(MW) Kichel, sugar

$5.50

with or without sugar

(MW) Kiddush Cake Tray

$15.00

(MW) Pastry Platters

$50.00+

Finger Foods

Franks N' Blanks

Mini Beef Kibbeh

Lachmajin

Moroccan Cigars

Potato Cigars

Beef Empanadas

Mini Egg Rolls

Kishka Poppers

Salmon

Baked Salmon

$9.00+

Teriyaki Salmon

$9.00+

Apricot Glazed Salmon

$9.00+

Cajun Salmon

$9.00+

Sweet & Sour Salmon

$9.00+

Drinks

2L Coke

$3.75

2L Sprite

$3.75

2L Diet Coke

$3.75

1L Plain Seltzer

$2.00

1L Flavored Seltzer

$2.00

1L Water

$2.00

Grill

Beef Skewers

Vegetable Skewers

Extras

Sauces

$3.00+

Dressing

$8.00+

Other Options

Crackers

$5.00

Per Box

Spicy Olives

$10.00

Per Pint

Israeli Pickles

$8.00

Per Pint

Pasta

Farfel

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2463 S. Green Road, Beachwood, OH 44122

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

