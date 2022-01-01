PK Ice House 359 N FM 2353

PK Ice House imageView gallery


Popular Items

Pecos Loaded Potato
Aunt B's Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Wedges

$13.49

Seasoned potato wedges smothered with cheddar cheese sauce and chopped bacon

Chips & Salsa

$8.49

Homemade salsa made with roasted jalapenos

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Bottlecap pickles golden fried and served with Ranch dressing

Hailey's Loaded Tator Tots

$13.49

Tator Tots topped with cheese sauce, pork butt, bbq sauce, chives

Onion Ring Tower

$8.49

Large breadcrumb crusted onion rings stacked and served with spicy mayo and ranch

Salsa Refill

$1.00

Sober Shrimp

$13.99

6 large shrimp served with Clamato without the alcohol

Queso Refill

$2.50

The Fill Ups (Main courses)

IceHouse Burger

$15.99

2 ground beef patties served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Aunt B's Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Organic chicken breast served on a Jalepeno cheddar bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and our ice house mustard sauce

Dan's Fried Bologna Sandwich

$10.99

Thick Cut 100% Bologna fried on thick cut TX toast with mustard, mayo, and american cheese

#10 can Nachos

$17.99

A #10 can Layered with chips, refried beans, cheese sauce, choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos on the side

BBQ Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.99

2 pieces of Texas Toast fill with our smoked pork butt, bbq sauce, and american cheese

Shrimp Skewer

$8.99

Bueno's Tacos

Beef Tacos

$11.99

2 seasoned ground beef tacos with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

2 Shrimp tacos blackend with our house seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

2 Chicken tacos with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa

BBQ Tacos

$11.99

2 Pork butt tacos, with lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, BBQ sauce and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa

Fish Tacos

$13.99

2 Redfish tacos blackend with our house seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa

Spuds

Pecos Loaded Potato

$6.99

A large 40 count potato stuffed with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives

Nacho Potato

$10.99

A large 40 count potato stuffed with the same toppings as our #10 can nachos

The Ice House Potato

$13.49

A Large 40 count potato stuffed with cheese sauce, pork butt and bbq sauce

Wings

6 wings approx 1 lb

Buffalo Wings

$14.49

Sweet Red Chili Wings

$14.49

BBQ Wings

$14.49

Naked Wings

$14.49

Lemon Pepper Wings

$14.49

PB&J Wings

$14.49

Cajun Wings

$14.99

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$14.99

Mango Habanero Wings

$14.99

Rabbit Food (Salad)

House Salad

$14.49

Bowl of mixed greens, cheddar cheese, boiled egg, carrots, heirloom tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Bowl of chopped Romain lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

Jackson's Kid Cuisine

Kiddie burger

$6.99

Our Icehouse Cheese burger with just 1 patty

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

2 Slices of Texas Toast wtih 2 slices of american cheese

Chicken Littles

$6.99

3 Fried Chicken Strips

Mini Corndogs

$6.99

6 Fried Corn dogs

Kids nacho

$5.99

PB&J Sandwich

$5.99

Desserts

Ice House Sunday

$5.99

2 Scoops of Homestyle Vanilla Icecream, your choice of syrup, whipped cream,and topped with a cherry

Ice House Float

$5.99

2 Scoops of Homestyle Vanilla Icecream topped with choice of Coke, Dr.Pepper, or Root Beer

S'more Jar

$5.99

4 Graham Crackers, jumbo marshmellows, milk chocolate

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.59

Double Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Bread pudding bites

$5.99

Dressings

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Extra Chives

$0.50

Extra Bacon Bits

$0.50

Avacado

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Of Queso

$1.00

Fixins

Tator Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Wedges

$3.99

Fried Mac-N-Cheese bites

$3.99

Jar of Salsa

$12.99

Souvenirs

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$10.00

Shirt with our logo

Ballcap

$25.99

Cap with our logo

Visor

$21.99

Visor with our logo

Koozie

$5.99

Koozie with our logo

Bottle Koozie

$5.99

Pink Out Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.99

Gift Certificate

$50.00

NA Beverage

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$3.29

Served in a Souvenir cup

Tea

$3.29

Served in a Souvenir cup

Topochico Bucket

$10.50

Water

Kids Drink

Topochico

Small Topochico

$2.50

BIg Topochico

$3.29

Topochico Lime and Lemon

$3.29

Red Bull

Regular Redbull

$5.00

Coconut Redbull

$5.00

Watermelon Redbull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Where Texas spirit and PK Vibe Collide

Location

359 N FM 2353, Graford, TX 76449

Directions

Gallery
PK Ice House image
PK Ice House image
Map
