PK Ice House 359 N FM 2353
359 N FM 2353
Graford, TX 76449
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bacon Cheddar Wedges
Seasoned potato wedges smothered with cheddar cheese sauce and chopped bacon
Chips & Salsa
Homemade salsa made with roasted jalapenos
Fried Pickles
Bottlecap pickles golden fried and served with Ranch dressing
Hailey's Loaded Tator Tots
Tator Tots topped with cheese sauce, pork butt, bbq sauce, chives
Onion Ring Tower
Large breadcrumb crusted onion rings stacked and served with spicy mayo and ranch
Salsa Refill
Sober Shrimp
6 large shrimp served with Clamato without the alcohol
Queso Refill
The Fill Ups (Main courses)
IceHouse Burger
2 ground beef patties served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Aunt B's Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast served on a Jalepeno cheddar bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and our ice house mustard sauce
Dan's Fried Bologna Sandwich
Thick Cut 100% Bologna fried on thick cut TX toast with mustard, mayo, and american cheese
#10 can Nachos
A #10 can Layered with chips, refried beans, cheese sauce, choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos on the side
BBQ Grilled Cheese Sandwich
2 pieces of Texas Toast fill with our smoked pork butt, bbq sauce, and american cheese
Shrimp Skewer
Bueno's Tacos
Beef Tacos
2 seasoned ground beef tacos with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa
Shrimp Tacos
2 Shrimp tacos blackend with our house seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa
Chicken Tacos
2 Chicken tacos with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa
BBQ Tacos
2 Pork butt tacos, with lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, BBQ sauce and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa
Fish Tacos
2 Redfish tacos blackend with our house seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, and garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and an avocado slice. Served with a side of salsa
Spuds
Wings
Rabbit Food (Salad)
Jackson's Kid Cuisine
Desserts
Ice House Sunday
2 Scoops of Homestyle Vanilla Icecream, your choice of syrup, whipped cream,and topped with a cherry
Ice House Float
2 Scoops of Homestyle Vanilla Icecream topped with choice of Coke, Dr.Pepper, or Root Beer
S'more Jar
4 Graham Crackers, jumbo marshmellows, milk chocolate
Scoop of Ice Cream
Double Scoop of Ice Cream
Funnel Cake Fries
Bread pudding bites
Dressings
Fixins
Souvenirs
NA Beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Where Texas spirit and PK Vibe Collide
359 N FM 2353, Graford, TX 76449