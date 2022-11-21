- Home
Pl8
736 W Northwest Hwy
Barrington, IL 60010
Small Pl8s
*crab rangoon chop sticks
cream cheese, scallions and crabmeat filling in crisp wonton wraps, served with sweet and sour sauce
*tuna and avocado sumiso
diced big eye tuna and fresh avocado, with a sake-miso sauce, sesame seeds, topped with daikon sprouts
7 spice ahi
butter toasted crispy rice topped with 7 spiced tuna. jalapenos, wasabi mayo eel sauce, red dragon sauce, spicy crunch, micro wasabi and black tobiko
asian stuffed mushrooms
cremini mushrooms stuffed with our house made crab rangoon filling, breaded in panko, served with yuzu mayo and sweet & sour dipping sauce
brittle tuna
fresh chunked tuna, tempura flake, spicy mayo, masago and avocado served with special house sauce
calamari
crispy spiced calamari tossed with cilantro: served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
crispy canton shrimp
wok crisped shrimp, tossed with a kitchen crafted sweet mayo and toasted sesame seeds
edamame
steamed shell-on soy beans, sprinkled with light salt mixture
firecracker shrimp
wok crisped shrimp, tossed with spicy and zesty sauces and garnished with scallions
golden crisp vegetable spring rolls
shredded vegetables fried crisp, served with sweet and sour and hot mustard sauces
hamachi carpaccio
8pcs hamachi, ponzu, thinly sliced jalapeno, mixed greens
hand grenade
nori wrapped shrimp with sushi rice, topped with spicy garlic mayo, baked atop an orange slice
jalapeno popper
jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna, lightly tempuraed and finished with honey wasabi sauce, red dragon and eel sauce
pork eggroll
crispy eggroll filled with pork, cabbage, onion, and carrot, served with sweet and sour and hot mustard sauces
potstickers
pan-seared pork dumplings, served with soy ginger sauce (avallable steamed or fried upon request)
spicy garlic edamame
steamed shell-on soy beans wok tossed in a house made chili garlic soy
sushi appetizer
2pcs tuna nigiri, 2pcs salmon nigiri, 2pcs chef's choice white fish nigiri
tempura pl8
2 tempura battered shrimp and vegetables, served with a soy and rice wine sauce
triple k.c.
scottish salmon, smoked salmon, crabmeat and cream cheese, wrapped in a thinly sliced cucumber, drizzled with a sweet rice wine
tuna & salmon carpaccio
4pcs tuna and 4pcs salmon thinly sliced and finished with ponzu sauce, minced shallot and mixed greens
tuna tower
layers of cucumber, avocado, and spicy crunch tuna, topped with white fish, red tobiko and organic microgreens all nestled in a citrus soy vinaigrette
Soups
*chong ching noodle soup
"every table should experience this unique soup" - sliced whitefish fillets, slowly simmered in broth with cellophane noodles, pickled mustard greens and fresh red chiles. This soup is served in a generous portion and is perfect for sharing family style
chicken dumpling soup
homemade broth, chicken dumplings, snow peas, napa cabbage, smoked organic tofu, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and winter bamboo
hot and sour
sichuan classic style with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, carrots and scallions
miso soup
seaweed, tofu and white miso, garnish with scallions
Salads
house ginger salad
mixed green, cucumber, carrots, and cherry tomato with our house made ginger dressing finished with sesame seeds
seaweed salad
thinly sliced cucumber, marinated seaweed in rice wine vinaigrette
tuna poke bowl
Chili marinated tuna, cucumber, avocado, daikon, seaweed salad picked ginger, wasabi leaf, and micro greens all served atop of sushi rice
tuna tataki salad
seared black pepper crusted tuna, atop mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes and daikon; garlic soy dressing
Classic Pl8s
general tao's chicken
lightly battered chicken with carrots, wok tossed in a caramelized sweet and spicy soy sauce, served on a bed of baby spinach
kung pao
wok seared with blackened chilies, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms and roasted peanuts, in a spicy kung pao chili sauce
mongolian
soy and hoisin sauces are combined with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions
orange peel
lightly battered and stir fried chicken with fresh orange juice and candied orange peels
sesame
wok fried crisp, tossed in a caramelized soy sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds and surrounded with broccoli florets
sweet and sour
the classic yin and yang flavors, red and green bell peppers, mango, pineapple and lychee. YUMMM!
tempura
a japanese specialty - battered and dipped, vegetables lightly flash fried, served with a soy and rice wine sauce
teriyaki
this soy based traditional sweet and savory sauce is house-made
Signature Pl8s
"seven flavor chicken"
wok fried breaded all-natural chicken breast with lemongrass, roasted peanuts, dried chilies, hoisin sauce, fresh chilies, garlic. ginger and scallions
*dry stir fried shredded beef
sliced beef, wok fried crisp in a spicy sichuan sauce with finger bamboo and scallions
*spicy chili fish
a spice lover's delight - sliced whitefish fillets, stir ined and served with blackened chilies, snow peas, winter bamboo mushrooms and smoked tofu in a spicy bean sauce
*thai basil shrimp
shrimp, thai basil, cilantro, red onions, roasted peanuts and cherry chilies in a fresh citrus chili sauce
basil garlic chicken
all natural dark meat chicken with sweet basil, green and red bell peppers and button mushrooms
black peppered garlic beef
beef lenderloin pieces in a sweet black pepper and garlic sauce, surrounded with broccoli florets
crunchy garlic shrimp
wok crisp shrimp, tossed in a bell pepper, onion and crunchy garlic relish, served with cucumber
green curry chicken
all natural chicken breast, local green beans, mushrooms, that basil, cherry chilies, red onions, water chestnuts, tofu, summer bamboo, and snow peas in a house made green curry sauce
hunan chicken
all natural dark meat chicken, blackened chilies sweet peppers, scallions and house roasted peanuts, in a spicy chili bean sauce
mei-ji shrimp
a chinese delicacy - stir fried shrimp and asparagus, in a smoky flavored mei-ji soy sauce
shanghai scallops
fresh sea scallops with chinking vinegar, water chesinut, snow peas, ginger and scallions, served alop shredded show peas
spicy sichuan shrimp
shrimp, wok tossed with house-made cherry chill sauce, ginger, garlic and scallion atop chinese greens
Yakisoba
Stirred fried soba noodles (japanese noodles) with bell peppers, onions, scallions, savoy, egg and our delicious yakisoba sauce
Noodles and Rice Pl8s
*wide rice noodles
locally made, fresh wide rice noodles wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in a rich soy based sauce
spicy dragon noodles
fresh wheat noodles, button mushrooms and spinach in a spicy cherry-chili sauce
fried rice
carrots, bean sprouts, peas, egg and a light touch of soy
singapore rice noodle
a classic spicy flavor from southern Asia, tofu, green & red pepper strips, onions, egg and carrots wok tossed with thin rice noodle and spicy yellow curry powder
lo mein
bean sprouts, scallions, onions and carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy based sauce
pad thai
Vegetable Pl8s
*sichuan string beans
fresh local string beans with sichuan preserved vegetables and dried chilies, drizzled with spicy soy
buddha's vegetables
snow peas, bok choy, broccoli, carrot, winter bamboo, smoked organic tofu and napa cabbage wok tossed in a vegetarian oyster sauce
asparagus with mushrooms
wok seared asparagus spears and button mushrooms in a rich soy and shaoxing wine sauce
shanghai bok choy
wok seared baby bok choy with garlic and sesame oil
kung pao tofu
tofu is wok crisped with spicy kung pao chili sauce
Nigiri/Sashimi Pl8s
ama ebi
sweet shrimp (two pieces per order)
ebi
shrimp (two pieces per order)
hamachi
yellowtail
hirame
halibut
hotategai
scallop (two pieces per order)
ikura
salmon roe
kani
snow crab (two pieces per order)
madai
japanese snapper
maguro
big eye
masago
smélt fish roe
o toro
fatty tuna (one piece per order)
sake
scottish salmon
sake wa kunsei
smoked salmon
super white tuna
suzuki
striped bass
tako
octopus
tamago
egg
tobiko
black, orange, red, yellow and wasabi
uni
sea urchin (24 Hour Notice)
water eel
Hand Rolls
hamachi and scallion hand roll
one hand roll per order
shrimp and cucumber hand roll
one hand roll per order
spicy salmon hand roll
one hand roll per order
spicy scallop hand roll
one hand roll per order
spicy tuna hand roll
one hand roll per order
unagi and cucumber hand roll
one hand roll per order
Maki Pl8s
AAC
avocado, asparagus, and cucumber
bbq eel roll
char-grilled bbq eel and cucumber
california roll
the classic combination of crabmeat, avocado cucumber, tobike topping
CCA
carrot, cucumber, and avocado
crazy roll
assorted fish, avocado, cucumber and masago
ebi Q
shrimp and cucumber
kappa maki
cucumber roll
philly roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
spice lover's roll
choice of tuna, crabmeat, yellow tai or scottish saimon
spicy scallop roll
scallop, avocado, spicy mayo, cucumber and masago
sweet potato roll
tempura sweet potato
tekka maki
tuna roll
tempura roll
tempura shrimp, cucumber, crabmeat and avocado
the blonde
inside big eye tuna, masago, chili oil, shichimi, top: avocado, white tuna, black tobiko, garlic soy
the spicy vegetarian
inside boiled asparagus, cucumber, avocado top jalapeño wheels, shichimi, chili oil
tuna and avocado roll
big eye tuna and avocado
veggie lover's roll
pickled radish and carrot, cucumber shitake mushrooms, kampyo and tamago
Signature Maki Pl8s
Specialty Maki Pl8s
angry shrimp
black mamba
inside spicy wasabi crab and tempura shrimp, rolled in black rice and topped with tuna, jalapeno mayo, eel sauce, red dragon sauce and black tobiko
caterpillar
eel, cucumber and topped with avocado crazy roll
crabby i yam
inside spicy crab and tempura sweet potato, topped with shrimp, spicy garlic aioli, tempura crunch, eel sauce and masago
cubbi
lightly fried spicy tuna roll with wasabi mayo, red dragon, eel sauce, and chili tobiko
diamondback
inside hamachi cilantro and avocado, topped with tuna, jalapenos, sesame chili oil. black tobiko
dragon fire
snow crab, cucumber, avocado topped with sushi shrimp spicy mayo, jalapeno mayo, spicy tempura, crunch and masago
green dragon
inside cream cheese, jalapenos, scallions, hamachi and eel, coaled in panko and flash fried crisp; topped with eel sauce, wasabi mayo and wasabi tobiko
mt. fugi
shrimp and lobster topped with jalapeno mayo, eel sauce, wasabi tobiko, tempura crunch, cherry tomato, and micro greens ( eel sauce
rainbow roll
california roll with assorted sashimi layered on top
rainforest maki
inside daikon cucumber, jalapeño, tempura sweet potato, topped avocado, fresno chili
razorback
inside snow crab and jalapeno; topped with spicy tuna, red dragon sauce, wasabi mayo, and éel sauce, lightly torched and covered with tempura crunch and thai chilis
red dragon
inside spicy tuna, jalapenos and avocado, topped with tuna, wasabi mayo, red dragon sauce, eel sauce, lightly torched, tempura crunch and masago
sharks tooth
tuna spicy white tuna, and jalapeno topped with spicy tuna jalapeno mayo, eel sauce, wonton chips and black tobiko
shrimp lover
lightly fried shrimp and avocado roll with jalapeno mayo, eel sauce and flavored nori
sizzling sushi
sushi that sizzles! Spicy crab and tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, wasabi mayo, red dragon, eel sauce, spicy tempura crunch, masago, and scallions served on a hot plate
spider roll
jumbo soft shell crab, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, bba eel sauce a
spring lobster
inside maine lobster, avocado and spring mix, garlic soy drizzle, black sesame seed and masago
sunset
inside snow crab, cucumber and sun-dried tomato pure: topped with salmon, citrus mayo, citrus tobiko and eel sauce
tuna obsession
tuna poke salad and cucumber toped with tuna and avocado placed on a jalapeno and cucumber salsa with spicy tempura crunch and micro greens
tuna salmon crunch
tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado tempura crunch red dragon, topped with eel sauce and chili tobiko
volcanic eruption
inside spicy super white tuna, avocdo and cream cheese; tempura fried and lopped with mounds of spicy crab, drizzled with honey mustard, eel sauce and red tobiko
Sides
Extra BBQ Eel Sauce
Extra Ginger
Extra Ginger Dressing
Extra Potsticker Sauce
Extra Spicy Mayo
Extra Spicy Mustard
Extra Sweet Sour (Dipping) Sauce
Extra Teriyaki Sauce
Extra Wasabi
Extra Wasabi Mayo
Extra Yuza Mayo
Gluten Free Soy Tamari
Rice
Sambal Chili Paste
Side French Fries
Side Lo Mein Noodles
Side Pad Thai Noodle
Side Singapore Rice Noodles
Side Wide Rice Noodles
Steamed Broccoli
Gluten Free
GF- Edamame
GF- Tuna Avocado Sumiso
GF- Canton Shrimp
GF- California Roll
GF- Rainbow Roll
GF- Diamondback Roll
GF- Tuna Avocado Roll
GF- Salmon Avocado Roll
GF- Shanghai Bok Choy
GF- Sichuan String Beans
GF- Sesame Shrimp
GF- Sesame Chicken
GF- Shanghai Shrimp
GF- Shanghai Chicken
GF- Shanghai Scalops
GF- Thai Basil Shrimp
GF- Thai Basil Chicken
GF- Fried Rice
GF- Pad Thai
GF- Crunchy Garlic Shrimp
GF- Spicy Chili Fish
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sushi / Maki Combo Pl8s
Teas
Soda
Vodka
Bourbon
Scotch
Tequila
Cordials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Asian Fusion Restaurant
736 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010