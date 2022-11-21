Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pl8

review star

No reviews yet

736 W Northwest Hwy

Barrington, IL 60010

Small Pl8s

*crab rangoon chop sticks

$10.00

cream cheese, scallions and crabmeat filling in crisp wonton wraps, served with sweet and sour sauce

*tuna and avocado sumiso

$10.00

diced big eye tuna and fresh avocado, with a sake-miso sauce, sesame seeds, topped with daikon sprouts

7 spice ahi

$18.00

butter toasted crispy rice topped with 7 spiced tuna. jalapenos, wasabi mayo eel sauce, red dragon sauce, spicy crunch, micro wasabi and black tobiko

asian stuffed mushrooms

$10.00

cremini mushrooms stuffed with our house made crab rangoon filling, breaded in panko, served with yuzu mayo and sweet & sour dipping sauce

brittle tuna

$16.00

fresh chunked tuna, tempura flake, spicy mayo, masago and avocado served with special house sauce

calamari

$13.00

crispy spiced calamari tossed with cilantro: served with a sweet chili dipping sauce

crispy canton shrimp

$12.00

wok crisped shrimp, tossed with a kitchen crafted sweet mayo and toasted sesame seeds

edamame

$8.00

steamed shell-on soy beans, sprinkled with light salt mixture

firecracker shrimp

$11.00

wok crisped shrimp, tossed with spicy and zesty sauces and garnished with scallions

golden crisp vegetable spring rolls

$8.00

shredded vegetables fried crisp, served with sweet and sour and hot mustard sauces

hamachi carpaccio

$23.00

8pcs hamachi, ponzu, thinly sliced jalapeno, mixed greens

hand grenade

$11.00

nori wrapped shrimp with sushi rice, topped with spicy garlic mayo, baked atop an orange slice

jalapeno popper

$12.00

jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna, lightly tempuraed and finished with honey wasabi sauce, red dragon and eel sauce

pork eggroll

$9.00

crispy eggroll filled with pork, cabbage, onion, and carrot, served with sweet and sour and hot mustard sauces

potstickers

$9.00

pan-seared pork dumplings, served with soy ginger sauce (avallable steamed or fried upon request)

spicy garlic edamame

$9.00

steamed shell-on soy beans wok tossed in a house made chili garlic soy

sushi appetizer

$21.00

2pcs tuna nigiri, 2pcs salmon nigiri, 2pcs chef's choice white fish nigiri

tempura pl8

$12.00

2 tempura battered shrimp and vegetables, served with a soy and rice wine sauce

triple k.c.

$15.00

scottish salmon, smoked salmon, crabmeat and cream cheese, wrapped in a thinly sliced cucumber, drizzled with a sweet rice wine

tuna & salmon carpaccio

$22.00

4pcs tuna and 4pcs salmon thinly sliced and finished with ponzu sauce, minced shallot and mixed greens

tuna tower

$16.00

layers of cucumber, avocado, and spicy crunch tuna, topped with white fish, red tobiko and organic microgreens all nestled in a citrus soy vinaigrette

Soups

*chong ching noodle soup

$19.00

"every table should experience this unique soup" - sliced whitefish fillets, slowly simmered in broth with cellophane noodles, pickled mustard greens and fresh red chiles. This soup is served in a generous portion and is perfect for sharing family style

chicken dumpling soup

$9.00

homemade broth, chicken dumplings, snow peas, napa cabbage, smoked organic tofu, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and winter bamboo

hot and sour

$5.00

sichuan classic style with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, carrots and scallions

miso soup

$5.00

seaweed, tofu and white miso, garnish with scallions

Salads

house ginger salad

$9.00

mixed green, cucumber, carrots, and cherry tomato with our house made ginger dressing finished with sesame seeds

seaweed salad

$8.00

thinly sliced cucumber, marinated seaweed in rice wine vinaigrette

tuna poke bowl

$18.00

Chili marinated tuna, cucumber, avocado, daikon, seaweed salad picked ginger, wasabi leaf, and micro greens all served atop of sushi rice

tuna tataki salad

$18.00

seared black pepper crusted tuna, atop mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes and daikon; garlic soy dressing

Classic Pl8s

at pl8 we offer 8 different classic preparations and you choose the main ingredient or our "harmonization of mix and match'

general tao's chicken

$18.00

lightly battered chicken with carrots, wok tossed in a caramelized sweet and spicy soy sauce, served on a bed of baby spinach

kung pao

wok seared with blackened chilies, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms and roasted peanuts, in a spicy kung pao chili sauce

mongolian

soy and hoisin sauces are combined with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions

orange peel

lightly battered and stir fried chicken with fresh orange juice and candied orange peels

sesame

wok fried crisp, tossed in a caramelized soy sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds and surrounded with broccoli florets

sweet and sour

the classic yin and yang flavors, red and green bell peppers, mango, pineapple and lychee. YUMMM!

tempura

a japanese specialty - battered and dipped, vegetables lightly flash fried, served with a soy and rice wine sauce

teriyaki

this soy based traditional sweet and savory sauce is house-made

Signature Pl8s

"seven flavor chicken"

$19.00

wok fried breaded all-natural chicken breast with lemongrass, roasted peanuts, dried chilies, hoisin sauce, fresh chilies, garlic. ginger and scallions

*dry stir fried shredded beef

$21.00

sliced beef, wok fried crisp in a spicy sichuan sauce with finger bamboo and scallions

*spicy chili fish

$23.00

a spice lover's delight - sliced whitefish fillets, stir ined and served with blackened chilies, snow peas, winter bamboo mushrooms and smoked tofu in a spicy bean sauce

*thai basil shrimp

$22.00

shrimp, thai basil, cilantro, red onions, roasted peanuts and cherry chilies in a fresh citrus chili sauce

basil garlic chicken

$19.00

all natural dark meat chicken with sweet basil, green and red bell peppers and button mushrooms

black peppered garlic beef

$23.00

beef lenderloin pieces in a sweet black pepper and garlic sauce, surrounded with broccoli florets

crunchy garlic shrimp

$23.00

wok crisp shrimp, tossed in a bell pepper, onion and crunchy garlic relish, served with cucumber

green curry chicken

$19.00

all natural chicken breast, local green beans, mushrooms, that basil, cherry chilies, red onions, water chestnuts, tofu, summer bamboo, and snow peas in a house made green curry sauce

hunan chicken

$19.00

all natural dark meat chicken, blackened chilies sweet peppers, scallions and house roasted peanuts, in a spicy chili bean sauce

mei-ji shrimp

$22.00

a chinese delicacy - stir fried shrimp and asparagus, in a smoky flavored mei-ji soy sauce

shanghai scallops

$25.00

fresh sea scallops with chinking vinegar, water chesinut, snow peas, ginger and scallions, served alop shredded show peas

spicy sichuan shrimp

$22.00

shrimp, wok tossed with house-made cherry chill sauce, ginger, garlic and scallion atop chinese greens

Yakisoba

Stirred fried soba noodles (japanese noodles) with bell peppers, onions, scallions, savoy, egg and our delicious yakisoba sauce

Noodles and Rice Pl8s

*wide rice noodles

locally made, fresh wide rice noodles wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in a rich soy based sauce

spicy dragon noodles

fresh wheat noodles, button mushrooms and spinach in a spicy cherry-chili sauce

fried rice

carrots, bean sprouts, peas, egg and a light touch of soy

singapore rice noodle

a classic spicy flavor from southern Asia, tofu, green & red pepper strips, onions, egg and carrots wok tossed with thin rice noodle and spicy yellow curry powder

lo mein

bean sprouts, scallions, onions and carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy based sauce

pad thai

Vegetable Pl8s

*sichuan string beans

$15.00

fresh local string beans with sichuan preserved vegetables and dried chilies, drizzled with spicy soy

buddha's vegetables

$15.00

snow peas, bok choy, broccoli, carrot, winter bamboo, smoked organic tofu and napa cabbage wok tossed in a vegetarian oyster sauce

asparagus with mushrooms

$15.00

wok seared asparagus spears and button mushrooms in a rich soy and shaoxing wine sauce

shanghai bok choy

$14.00

wok seared baby bok choy with garlic and sesame oil

kung pao tofu

$15.00

tofu is wok crisped with spicy kung pao chili sauce

Nigiri/Sashimi Pl8s

ama ebi

$10.00

sweet shrimp (two pieces per order)

ebi

$8.00

shrimp (two pieces per order)

hamachi

$8.00

yellowtail

hirame

$7.00

halibut

hotategai

$9.00

scallop (two pieces per order)

ikura

$9.00

salmon roe

kani

$10.00

snow crab (two pieces per order)

madai

$8.00

japanese snapper

maguro

$9.00

big eye

masago

$8.00

smélt fish roe

o toro

$9.00

fatty tuna (one piece per order)

sake

$9.00

scottish salmon

sake wa kunsei

$9.00

smoked salmon

super white tuna

$8.00

suzuki

$7.00

striped bass

tako

$8.00

octopus

tamago

$7.00

egg

tobiko

black, orange, red, yellow and wasabi

uni

$12.00

sea urchin (24 Hour Notice)

water eel

$10.35

Hand Rolls

hamachi and scallion hand roll

$10.00

one hand roll per order

shrimp and cucumber hand roll

$10.00

one hand roll per order

spicy salmon hand roll

$10.00

one hand roll per order

spicy scallop hand roll

$10.00

one hand roll per order

spicy tuna hand roll

$10.00

one hand roll per order

unagi and cucumber hand roll

$10.00

one hand roll per order

Maki Pl8s

AAC

$7.00

avocado, asparagus, and cucumber

bbq eel roll

$9.00

char-grilled bbq eel and cucumber

california roll

$9.00

the classic combination of crabmeat, avocado cucumber, tobike topping

CCA

$7.00

carrot, cucumber, and avocado

crazy roll

$12.00

assorted fish, avocado, cucumber and masago

ebi Q

$8.00

shrimp and cucumber

kappa maki

$5.00

cucumber roll

philly roll

$9.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

spice lover's roll

$9.00

choice of tuna, crabmeat, yellow tai or scottish saimon

spicy scallop roll

$11.00

scallop, avocado, spicy mayo, cucumber and masago

sweet potato roll

$7.00

tempura sweet potato

tekka maki

$6.00

tuna roll

tempura roll

$10.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, crabmeat and avocado

the blonde

$18.00

inside big eye tuna, masago, chili oil, shichimi, top: avocado, white tuna, black tobiko, garlic soy

the spicy vegetarian

$9.00

inside boiled asparagus, cucumber, avocado top jalapeño wheels, shichimi, chili oil

tuna and avocado roll

$10.00

big eye tuna and avocado

veggie lover's roll

$9.00

pickled radish and carrot, cucumber shitake mushrooms, kampyo and tamago

Signature Maki Pl8s

autumn roll

$17.25

crunchy lobster

$24.15

dragon roll

$24.15

firework salmon roll

$23.00

godzilla roll

$23.00

sakura roll

$18.40

snow crab roll

$23.00

tuna poke roll

$23.00

volcano roll

$18.40

Specialty Maki Pl8s

angry shrimp

$20.00

black mamba

$22.00

inside spicy wasabi crab and tempura shrimp, rolled in black rice and topped with tuna, jalapeno mayo, eel sauce, red dragon sauce and black tobiko

caterpillar

$15.00

eel, cucumber and topped with avocado crazy roll

crabby i yam

$18.00

inside spicy crab and tempura sweet potato, topped with shrimp, spicy garlic aioli, tempura crunch, eel sauce and masago

cubbi

$15.00

lightly fried spicy tuna roll with wasabi mayo, red dragon, eel sauce, and chili tobiko

diamondback

$20.00

inside hamachi cilantro and avocado, topped with tuna, jalapenos, sesame chili oil. black tobiko

dragon fire

$20.00

snow crab, cucumber, avocado topped with sushi shrimp spicy mayo, jalapeno mayo, spicy tempura, crunch and masago

green dragon

$21.00

inside cream cheese, jalapenos, scallions, hamachi and eel, coaled in panko and flash fried crisp; topped with eel sauce, wasabi mayo and wasabi tobiko

mt. fugi

$19.00

shrimp and lobster topped with jalapeno mayo, eel sauce, wasabi tobiko, tempura crunch, cherry tomato, and micro greens ( eel sauce

rainbow roll

$16.00

california roll with assorted sashimi layered on top

rainforest maki

$15.00

inside daikon cucumber, jalapeño, tempura sweet potato, topped avocado, fresno chili

razorback

$20.00

inside snow crab and jalapeno; topped with spicy tuna, red dragon sauce, wasabi mayo, and éel sauce, lightly torched and covered with tempura crunch and thai chilis

red dragon

$20.00

inside spicy tuna, jalapenos and avocado, topped with tuna, wasabi mayo, red dragon sauce, eel sauce, lightly torched, tempura crunch and masago

sharks tooth

$20.00

tuna spicy white tuna, and jalapeno topped with spicy tuna jalapeno mayo, eel sauce, wonton chips and black tobiko

shrimp lover

$16.00

lightly fried shrimp and avocado roll with jalapeno mayo, eel sauce and flavored nori

sizzling sushi

$22.00

sushi that sizzles! Spicy crab and tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, wasabi mayo, red dragon, eel sauce, spicy tempura crunch, masago, and scallions served on a hot plate

spider roll

$16.00

jumbo soft shell crab, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, bba eel sauce a

spring lobster

$21.00

inside maine lobster, avocado and spring mix, garlic soy drizzle, black sesame seed and masago

sunset

$21.00

inside snow crab, cucumber and sun-dried tomato pure: topped with salmon, citrus mayo, citrus tobiko and eel sauce

tuna obsession

$22.00

tuna poke salad and cucumber toped with tuna and avocado placed on a jalapeno and cucumber salsa with spicy tempura crunch and micro greens

tuna salmon crunch

$16.00

tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado tempura crunch red dragon, topped with eel sauce and chili tobiko

volcanic eruption

$18.00

inside spicy super white tuna, avocdo and cream cheese; tempura fried and lopped with mounds of spicy crab, drizzled with honey mustard, eel sauce and red tobiko

Sides

Extra BBQ Eel Sauce

$1.15

Extra Ginger

$1.15

Extra Ginger Dressing

$1.15

Extra Potsticker Sauce

$1.15

Extra Spicy Mayo

$1.15

Extra Spicy Mustard

$1.15

Extra Sweet Sour (Dipping) Sauce

$1.15

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$1.15

Extra Wasabi

$1.15

Extra Wasabi Mayo

$1.15

Extra Yuza Mayo

$1.15

Gluten Free Soy Tamari

$1.15

Rice

$3.45

Sambal Chili Paste

$1.15

Side French Fries

$6.90

Side Lo Mein Noodles

$8.05

Side Pad Thai Noodle

$8.05

Side Singapore Rice Noodles

$8.05

Side Wide Rice Noodles

$8.05

Steamed Broccoli

$6.90

Gluten Free

GF- Edamame

$8.00

GF- Tuna Avocado Sumiso

$10.00

GF- Canton Shrimp

$10.00

GF- California Roll

$10.00

GF- Rainbow Roll

$17.00

GF- Diamondback Roll

$20.00

GF- Tuna Avocado Roll

$10.00

GF- Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.00

GF- Shanghai Bok Choy

$15.00

GF- Sichuan String Beans

$15.00

GF- Sesame Shrimp

$19.00

GF- Sesame Chicken

$18.00

GF- Shanghai Shrimp

$22.00

GF- Shanghai Chicken

$20.00

GF- Shanghai Scalops

$25.00

GF- Thai Basil Shrimp

$22.00

GF- Thai Basil Chicken

$20.00

GF- Fried Rice

GF- Pad Thai

GF- Crunchy Garlic Shrimp

$23.00

GF- Spicy Chili Fish

$23.00

Kids Menu

Kid Sampler

$9.00

Kid Noodle Soup

$9.00

Kid Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Kid Fried Rice

$10.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kid Sesame Chicken

$12.00

Kid Orange Chicken

$12.00

Kid Sushi Pl8

$14.00

Kid Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Dessert

3 Happiness Mochi

$10.00

Birthday Wontons

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Chocolate Bananna Wontons

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.60

Lemon Cake

$10.00

Mango Birthday Cake

Mocha Birthday Cake

Sushi / Maki Combo Pl8s

Any 2 Maki Pl8s

$17.00

Any 3 Maki Pl8s

$25.00

Any Maki Pl8 & 5pc Nigiri/ Sashimi

$25.00

Any Maki Pl8 & 7pc Nigiri/ Sashimi

$35.00

Any Maki Pl8 & 9pc Nigiri/ Sashimi

$45.00

Delux 9pc Sashimi

$30.00

Delux 18pc Sashimi

$60.00

South Barrington

$90.00

Barrington Hills

$150.00

Mocktails

Fresh ginger ale

$5.00

Blood orangeade

$5.00

Pomegranate Limeade

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00

Teas

Passion fruit black (iced tea)

$3.00

Orange Ginko Green (iced tea)

$3.00

Pomegranate Oolong

$4.00

English breakfast black tea

$4.00

Dragon Pearl Jasmine green tea

$5.00

Genmaicha green tea

$5.00

Red raspberry tea (decaf)

$4.00

Soda

Soda

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Effen Black Cherry

$12.00

Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Hanger One Mandarin

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citron

$12.00

Ketle One Cucumber

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Raspberry

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Tito's

$11.00

Gin

Beef Eater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Empress

$15.00

Hendrix

$14.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Four Roses Special Reserve

$20.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich

$18.00

JW Red

$11.00

JW Black

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Macallan

$18.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Balvenie 17

$22.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Cptain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mayer's Dark

$10.00

Tequila

Casa Migos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul

$0.40

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Cantera Negra

$12.00

Don Ramon

$13.00

Azteca Azul

$11.00

1800 Añejo

$15.00

Cordials

Khalua

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Disoranno

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$15.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$15.00
Restaurant info

736 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010

