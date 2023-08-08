Grilled Barramundi Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz grilled wild-caught barramundi (Asian seabass) with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce and **Veracruzano. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice **Veracruzano: Tomatillo salsa with capers, peppers, onions and green olives Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.