Placitas Pizza Co

review star

No reviews yet

221 NM 165 Suite I

Placitas, NM 87043

Popular Items

16" Traditional Crust
Spinaci e Feta
14'' Traditional Crust

Own It Your Way

10 inch Gluten Free

$11.75

Cauliflower crust, sauce, and cheese.

12'' Traditional Crust

$11.75

Traditional crust, sauce, and cheese

14'' Traditional Crust

$13.75

Traditional crust, sauce and cheese.

16" Traditional Crust

$15.75

Traditional crust, sauce and cheese.

GF Crust Specialty Pizzas

GF Crust I Lavori (The Works)

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Chile...as it says The Works.

GF Crust L'intero giardino (The Whole Garden)

$13.00

Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Chile, topped with Fresh Tomato.

GF Crust Barbacotto

$13.00

Tender and Juicy Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder Prepared with our Homemade Tangy BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella.

GF Crust Steak Formaggio

$14.00

Steak, Onions, over a Garlic White Sauce with Balsamic Glaze.

GF Crust Aloha in New Mexico

$13.00

Ham and Pineapple dusted with Red Chile.

GF Crust Bruschetta

$13.00

Fresh Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, topped with Shaved Parmesan.

GF Crust Viaggio a Taos (Trip to Taos)

$13.00

Chicken, Green Chile, Onions over a Garlic White Sauce.

GF Crust NM uniti (NM united)

$13.00

Pepperoni and Green Chile.

12" Small Specialty Pizzas

12" Small I Lavori (The Works)

$16.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Chile...as it says The Works.

12" Small L'intero giardino (The Whole Garden)

$15.00

Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Chile topped with Fresh Tomato.

12" Small Barbacotto

$14.00

Tender and Juicy Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder Prepared with our Homemade Tangy BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella.

12" Small Steak Formaggio

$16.50

Steak, Onions, over a Garlic White Sauce with Balsamic Glaze.

12" Small Aloha in New Mexico

$14.00

Ham and Pineapple dusted with Red Chile.

12" Small Bruschetta

$14.00

Fresh Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, topped with Shaved Parmesan.

12" Small Viaggio a Taos (Trip to Taos)

$14.00

Chicken, Green Chile, Onions over a Garlic White Sauce.

12" Small NM uniti (NM united)

$14.00

Pepperoni and Green Chile.

14" Medium Specialty Pizzas

14" Medium I Lavori (The Works)

$19.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Chile...as it says The Works.

14" Medium L'intero giardino (The Whole Garden)

$17.00

Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Chile, topped with Fresh Tomato.

14" Medium Barbacotto

$16.50

Tender and Juicy Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder Prepared with our Homemade Tangy BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella.

14" Medium Steak Formaggio

$19.50

Steak, Onions, over a Garlic White Sauce with Balsamic Glaze.

14" Medium Aloha in New Mexico

$16.50

Ham and Pineapple dusted with Red Chile.

14" Medium Bruschetta

$16.50

Fresh Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, topped with Shaved Parmesan.

14" Medium Viaggio a Taos (Trip to Taos)

$16.50

Chicken, Green Chile, Onions over a Garlic White Sauce.

14" Medium NM uniti (NM united)

$16.50

Pepperoni and Green Chile.

16" Large Specialty Pizzas

16" Large I Lavori (The Works)

$23.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Chile...as it says The Works.

16" Large L'intero giardino (The Whole Garden)

$21.00

Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Chile, topped with Fresh Tomato.

16" Large Barbacotto

$20.00

Tender and Juicy Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder Prepared with our Homemade Tangy BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella.

16" Large Steak Formaggio

$23.00

Steak, Onions, over a Garlic White Sauce with Balsamic Glaze.

16" Large Aloha in New Mexico

$20.00

Ham and Pineapple dusted with Red Chile.

16" Large Bruschetta

$20.00

Fresh Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, topped with Shaved Parmesan.

16" Large Viaggio a Taos (Trip to Taos)

$20.00

Chicken, Green Chile, Onions over a Garlic White Sauce.

16" Large NM uniti (NM united)

$20.00

Pepperoni and Green Chile.

Appetizer

Bread Knot

$4.25

Knot o' bread and Marinara.

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Bread, Butter, Garlic.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.50

Bread, Butter, Garlic, topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.75

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Crisp Croutons.

Spinaci e Feta

$5.75

Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Onions, Champagne Vinaigrette.

Giardino

$5.75

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, Arugula.

Sandwich

Barbacotta

$12.00

Tender and juicy Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder with our Homemade Tangy BBQ sauce served with Onions, Pickles, Red Chile Aioli.

Steak Formaggio

$13.50

Tender Steak prepared with Onions, Bell Peppers, smothered with Cheese.

NM Steak Formaggio

$13.50

Tender Steak prepared with Green Chile and smothered with Cheese.

Italiano

$12.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Tomato, Onions, Bell Peppers, Romaine, and Provolone Cheese.

Giardino

$11.50

Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic.

Beverages

Pellegrino

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Blood Orange

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Aqua Panna

$2.75

Fiji

$2.75

Dressings/Sauces/Chips

Ranch

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Champ Vin

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.50

Side Of Topping

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

221 NM 165 Suite I, Placitas, NM 87043

Directions

Gallery
Placitas Pizza image
Placitas Pizza image
Placitas Pizza image

