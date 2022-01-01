plaine
215 E holland
alpine, TX 79830
Hot Espresso
latte
Ah, the latte! The staple. Espresso mixed with steamed milk and a slight latte milk foam that may have a beautiful picture to behold. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
mocha
It’s a latte but with chocolate! Choose your chocolate flavor and let us know if you’d like the whip today. The Mexican mocha is spicy, you were warned! We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
espresso
Espresso, straight up. Best enjoyed in house, in a mug. Choose how many shots, double, triple, or quad.
traditional macchiato
This is not the macchiato you’re looking for…. unless it is. This is not a caramel macchiato. This is a European sized drink, think 💭 small and not sweetened. Choose double, triple, or quad and we will top it with milk froth. Macchiato means marked in italian. The espresso is marked with foam. Eh, get it?
americano
Named for Americans visiting Europe and needing the espresso watered down, we present the Americano. Standard serving is 2 shots for small, 3shots for medium, and 4 shots for a large.
starcups macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
cortado
A Spanish style latte, the cortado is a European sized drink. All served in a small cup. Choose how many shots you’d like: double, triple, or quad. We add your choice of steamed milk. Best enjoyed in house, in a mug.
cappuccino
Espresso plus steamed milk and clouds of milk froth = cappuccino! If you like foam, order a cappuccino. If you don’t like foam, scroll for a latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium, and 4 shots in the large.
cubano
Cold Espresso
iced latte
We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
iced mocha
Like a mocha, only cold and iced. Cold frothed milk combined with iced down espresso and your choice of chocolate flavor. Watch out, the Mexican mocha is spicy but so delicious. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
iced starcups macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
iced americano
Cold Americans. Kidding. Espresso and water served over iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
iced cubano
Hot Coffee
red eye
Our house coffee from Big Bend Coffee Roasters paired with an espresso shot(s). We put 1 shot in a small, 2 shots in a medium, and 3 shots in a large.
cafe au lait
Our house coffee from Big Bend Coffee Roasters served with your choice of steamed milk.
house coffee
Our house coffee is a French roast from Big Bend Coffee Roasters.
Cold Coffee
vietnamese iced coffee
If you’re looking for an iced coffee that’s sweet, the Vietnamese is for you. We add a house made specialty vanilla sweet cream to our house made Nitro Cold Brew. 🤤 This can be made dairy free. We have a coconut milk version.
blended frio mocha
We get it. You like caffeine but not necessarily the taste of coffee. This is our frozen coffee drink for you. We freeze our cold brew into cubes to make this blended deliciousness. Pick your flavor! And tell us if you want whip.
iced red eye nitro
When you’ve been up all night but have to get to work, you order an iced red eye. Iced. Because you don’t have time to drink hot coffee. We add 1 shot of espresso to the small, 2 shots of espresso to the medium, and 3 shots of espresso to the large. *large requires a waiver… kidding. Or not?
nitro cold brew coffee
One of our signature drinks is our Nitro Cold Brew. We make the Nitro in house and can attest that this will get you going. Take a sip and tell us how smooth this Nitro is.
Hot Tea
matcha
We proudly use organic Encha Matcha. We combine the Encha Matcha with steamed milk to create a Matcha Latte. We recommend coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk for your matcha. Add honey to really make the magic happen.
dirty chai
What do you think this drink is? Get your mind out of the gutter! It’s espresso added to our chai drink. 1 shot added to a small. 2 shots added to a medium. Finally, we will add 3 shots to your large chai.
chai
We serve Oregon Chai. The chai is steamed together with your choice of milk. We think it’s sweet enough as is but add syrup if you want to add flavor and sweetness.
london fog
We will use Earl Grey tea to make your London Fog unless otherwise specified. We steep up the tea while we steam your milk. Then we combine the steamed milk to the steeping tea.
hot tea
Choose from our selection of Harney and Sons tea. Let us know if you’d like honey to sweeten it up.
Cold Tea
iced matcha
We proudly use organic Encha Matcha. We combine the Encha Matcha with steamed milk to create a Matcha Latte. We recommend coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk for your matcha. Served over ice. Add honey to really make the magic happen.
iced dirty chai
Once we make an iced chai, we add espresso shots. We will add 1 shot for a small, 2 for a medium, 3 for a large.
iced chai
We mix up our chai mix with your choice of cold frothed milk and serve it over ice.
iced tea
Choose from our black tea, green tea, or hibiscus tea. It starts off unsweetened. Add syrup if you choose!
Milk Drinks
steamer
Choose a syrup to add to steamed milk, also your choice. Let us know if you’d like whipped cream today. The vanilla steamer is a classic kids drink.
hot cocoa
Your choice of chocolate is combined with your choice of steamed milk. Watch out, the Mexican hot chocolate is spicy! Let us know if you’d like whipped cream today.
sweet pea
For our friends of all ages who want a frozen blended drink but don’t want coffee in it, we present the Sweet Pea! You choose what flavor sweet pea you’d like. We can make the Sweet Pea diary free. Let us know if you’d like whipped cream and we will top it off with festive sprinkles.
Water
CBD water
We proudly serve Weller broad spectrum CBD sparkling water, lightly flavored sparkling water. “Stay focused and chilled” is their motto.
bottled water
Good old fashioned bottle of water. Goes great with coffee. Stay hydrated.
italian soda
bubbly Water in a 24oz to go cup
flat water in a 24oz to go cup
Puppacino
CBD Scoop
Food
Peanut Butter Cookie
Cranberry Walnut Granola
Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Toffee Cake Brownie
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
Lemon Pound Cake
Choclate Chocolate Chip Slice
Toffee Brownie
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
215 E holland, alpine, TX 79830