Restaurant header imageView gallery

plaine

review star

No reviews yet

215 E holland

alpine, TX 79830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

iced latte
iced starcups macchiato
iced mocha

Hot Espresso

latte

latte

Ah, the latte! The staple. Espresso mixed with steamed milk and a slight latte milk foam that may have a beautiful picture to behold. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.

mocha

mocha

It’s a latte but with chocolate! Choose your chocolate flavor and let us know if you’d like the whip today. The Mexican mocha is spicy, you were warned! We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.

espresso

espresso

Espresso, straight up. Best enjoyed in house, in a mug. Choose how many shots, double, triple, or quad.

traditional macchiato

traditional macchiato

This is not the macchiato you’re looking for…. unless it is. This is not a caramel macchiato. This is a European sized drink, think 💭 small and not sweetened. Choose double, triple, or quad and we will top it with milk froth. Macchiato means marked in italian. The espresso is marked with foam. Eh, get it?

americano

americano

Named for Americans visiting Europe and needing the espresso watered down, we present the Americano. Standard serving is 2 shots for small, 3shots for medium, and 4 shots for a large.

starcups macchiato

starcups macchiato

There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.

cortado

cortado

A Spanish style latte, the cortado is a European sized drink. All served in a small cup. Choose how many shots you’d like: double, triple, or quad. We add your choice of steamed milk. Best enjoyed in house, in a mug.

cappuccino

cappuccino

Espresso plus steamed milk and clouds of milk froth = cappuccino! If you like foam, order a cappuccino. If you don’t like foam, scroll for a latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium, and 4 shots in the large.

cubano

$5.65

Cold Espresso

iced latte

iced latte

We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.

iced mocha

iced mocha

Like a mocha, only cold and iced. Cold frothed milk combined with iced down espresso and your choice of chocolate flavor. Watch out, the Mexican mocha is spicy but so delicious. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.

iced starcups macchiato

iced starcups macchiato

There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.

iced americano

iced americano

Cold Americans. Kidding. Espresso and water served over iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.

iced cubano

$5.80

Hot Coffee

red eye

red eye

Our house coffee from Big Bend Coffee Roasters paired with an espresso shot(s). We put 1 shot in a small, 2 shots in a medium, and 3 shots in a large.

cafe au lait

cafe au lait

Our house coffee from Big Bend Coffee Roasters served with your choice of steamed milk.

house coffee

house coffee

Our house coffee is a French roast from Big Bend Coffee Roasters.

Cold Coffee

vietnamese iced coffee

vietnamese iced coffee

If you’re looking for an iced coffee that’s sweet, the Vietnamese is for you. We add a house made specialty vanilla sweet cream to our house made Nitro Cold Brew. 🤤 This can be made dairy free. We have a coconut milk version.

blended frio mocha

blended frio mocha

Out of stock

We get it. You like caffeine but not necessarily the taste of coffee. This is our frozen coffee drink for you. We freeze our cold brew into cubes to make this blended deliciousness. Pick your flavor! And tell us if you want whip.

iced red eye nitro

iced red eye nitro

When you’ve been up all night but have to get to work, you order an iced red eye. Iced. Because you don’t have time to drink hot coffee. We add 1 shot of espresso to the small, 2 shots of espresso to the medium, and 3 shots of espresso to the large. *large requires a waiver… kidding. Or not?

nitro cold brew coffee

nitro cold brew coffee

One of our signature drinks is our Nitro Cold Brew. We make the Nitro in house and can attest that this will get you going. Take a sip and tell us how smooth this Nitro is.

Hot Tea

matcha

matcha

We proudly use organic Encha Matcha. We combine the Encha Matcha with steamed milk to create a Matcha Latte. We recommend coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk for your matcha. Add honey to really make the magic happen.

dirty chai

dirty chai

What do you think this drink is? Get your mind out of the gutter! It’s espresso added to our chai drink. 1 shot added to a small. 2 shots added to a medium. Finally, we will add 3 shots to your large chai.

chai

chai

We serve Oregon Chai. The chai is steamed together with your choice of milk. We think it’s sweet enough as is but add syrup if you want to add flavor and sweetness.

london fog

london fog

We will use Earl Grey tea to make your London Fog unless otherwise specified. We steep up the tea while we steam your milk. Then we combine the steamed milk to the steeping tea.

hot tea

hot tea

Choose from our selection of Harney and Sons tea. Let us know if you’d like honey to sweeten it up.

Cold Tea

iced matcha

iced matcha

We proudly use organic Encha Matcha. We combine the Encha Matcha with steamed milk to create a Matcha Latte. We recommend coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk for your matcha. Served over ice. Add honey to really make the magic happen.

iced dirty chai

iced dirty chai

Once we make an iced chai, we add espresso shots. We will add 1 shot for a small, 2 for a medium, 3 for a large.

iced chai

iced chai

We mix up our chai mix with your choice of cold frothed milk and serve it over ice.

iced tea

iced tea

Choose from our black tea, green tea, or hibiscus tea. It starts off unsweetened. Add syrup if you choose!

Milk Drinks

steamer

steamer

Choose a syrup to add to steamed milk, also your choice. Let us know if you’d like whipped cream today. The vanilla steamer is a classic kids drink.

hot cocoa

hot cocoa

Your choice of chocolate is combined with your choice of steamed milk. Watch out, the Mexican hot chocolate is spicy! Let us know if you’d like whipped cream today.

sweet pea

sweet pea

$4.25

For our friends of all ages who want a frozen blended drink but don’t want coffee in it, we present the Sweet Pea! You choose what flavor sweet pea you’d like. We can make the Sweet Pea diary free. Let us know if you’d like whipped cream and we will top it off with festive sprinkles.

Water

CBD water

CBD water

$5.00

We proudly serve Weller broad spectrum CBD sparkling water, lightly flavored sparkling water. “Stay focused and chilled” is their motto.

bottled water

bottled water

$1.00

Good old fashioned bottle of water. Goes great with coffee. Stay hydrated.

italian soda

italian soda

bubbly Water in a 24oz to go cup

bubbly Water in a 24oz to go cup

$0.50
flat water in a 24oz to go cup

flat water in a 24oz to go cup

$0.50

Puppacino

$0.75

CBD Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream

zinger

zinger

milkshake

milkshake

double scoop

double scoop

single scoop

single scoop

junior scoop

junior scoop

Food

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Granola

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Toffee Cake Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Choclate Chocolate Chip Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Toffee Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Honey

$25.00+
Beans

Beans

$15.00

Sweaters

$55.00

Sticker

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

215 E holland, alpine, TX 79830

Directions

Gallery
Plaine image
Plaine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jugo - Alpine
orange starNo Reviews
208 West Holland Alpine, TX 79830
View restaurantnext
frama
orange star4.4 • 288
120 n austin st marfa, TX 79843
View restaurantnext
Spicewood
orange starNo Reviews
2612 W. US 90 Alpine, TX 79830
View restaurantnext
Ole Crystal Bar - 410 E Holland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
410 E Holland Ave Alpine, TX 79830
View restaurantnext
Map
More near alpine
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
El Paso
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
San Angelo
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston