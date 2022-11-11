Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Plaka Grill Falls Church - Falls Church

review star

No reviews yet

1216 West Broad St

Falls Church, VA 22046

Popular Items

Chicago Gyro Wrap
Build a Bowl
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

Appetizers

Zucchini Fritters

$8.25

Fried patties of zucchini with feta, mozzarella, mint, garlic (V)

Falafel Appetizer

$8.25

Fried chickpea patties with lemon and herbs (D/V)

Dolmadakia

$9.00

Grape leaves stuffed with lamb, beef, and rice, topped with Avgolemeno sauce (G/D)

Calamari

$13.00

Flash fried calamari served with garlic aioli

Spanakopites

$8.50

Flaky layers of phyllo dough wrapped around a spinach and feta filling (V)

Kotopoulaki

$8.50

Fried chicken tenders served with honey mustard

Avgolemeno Soup

$5.50

Faki Soup

$5.50

Dips

Taramosalata

$7.50

Creamy blended caviar with lemon and oil (G/D/E)

Tzatziki

$7.50

Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic, and dill (G/E/V)

Hummus

$7.50

Pureed chickpeas with garlic, lemon, and oil (G/D/E/V)

Tyrokafteri

$7.50

Feta cheese blended with spicy and sweet peppers (G/E/V)

Melitzanosalata

$7.50

Creamy roasted eggplant with lemon and garlic (G/V/D)

Greek Olives & Feta

$7.50

Whole Kalamata Olives with cubed Greek Feta (G/E/V)

Dip Sampler

$14.00

Salads

Salads can be prepared allergen free per request unless otherwise noted

Small Plaka Salad

$6.75

Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)

Small Village Salad

$8.15

Traditional Greek Salad with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Small Peter’s Special Salad

$7.25

Baby arugula served over a warm feta gallette, Kalamata Olives, shaved parmesan, grape & sun-dried tomatoes, and red onions (G/D/E/V)

Plaka Salad

$9.75

Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)

Village Salad

$13.25

Traditional Greek Salad with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers (G/D/E/V)

Peter’s Special Salad

$11.75

Baby arugula served over a warm feta gallette, Kalamata Olives, shaved parmesan, grape & sun-dried tomatoes, and red onions (G/D/E/V)

Wraps

Make any wrap a combo to get fries and a fountain soda! Wraps can be prepared allergen free per request unless otherwise noted

Chicago Gyro Wrap

$9.95

Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)

Plaka Gyro Wrap

$9.75

Authentic Greek Style gyro with house-made shaved pork gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries (G/D/E)

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$9.95

Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)

Pork Souvlaki Wrap

$9.95

Grilled marinated pork skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/D/E)

Beef Souvlaki Wrap

$10.55

Bifteki Wrap

$9.95

House-made lamb & beef patty with garlic, onions and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, and feta

Loukaniko Wrap

$9.95

Greek Style pork sausage wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries

Zucchini Wrap

$9.95

Fried zucchini patties with garlic and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki (V)

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Fried chick pea patties with garlic and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki (V)

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Roasted veggies including eggplant, peppers, zucchini, squash and onions wrapped in pita with feta and tzatziki (G/D/E/V)

Shrimp Souvlaki Wrap

$10.55

Build a Bowl

Choose a base, protein and toppings to create something unique to your taste!

Build a Bowl

$11.50

Main Courses

Entree plates with meat, salad, side and pita. Main courses can be prepared allergen free per request unless otherwise noted.

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$16.55

Grilled marinated all-white chicken skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/E)

Pork Souvlaki Dinner

$16.55

Grilled marinated pork skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)

Plaka Gyro Dinner

$16.55

Shaved pork gyro meat over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)

Chicago Gyro Dinner

$16.55

Shaved lamb & beef gyro meat over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita

Bifteki Dinner

$16.55

Grilled house-made lamb & beef patty over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D)

Beef Souvlaki Dinner

$17.55

Grilled marinated beef skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)

Shrimp Souvlaki Dinner

$17.55

Grilled marinated shrimp skewer over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)

Roasted Chicken

Oven roasted chicken (G/D/E)

Quarter Roasted Chicken Meal

$9.75

Quarter chicken served with two sides and pita (G/D/E)

Half Roasted Chicken meal

$13.95

Whole Roasted Chicken Meal

$34.95

Whole chicken served with two double sides and pita (G/D/E)

Quarter Roasted Chicken Only

$7.00

Half Chicken Only

$9.50

Whole Chicken Only

$18.25

Whole chicken served with pita (G/D/E)

Signature Courses

Plaka's take on traditional Greek favorites. Signature Courses can be prepared allergen free per request unless otherwise noted

Lamb Kapama

$18.50

Slow cooked lamb cubes in our house marinara sauce, served with orzo pasta and Parmesan cheese with a Plaka Salad and pita (G/E)

Pastitsio

$17.50

Layers of spiced beef and pasta topped with a creamy layer of béchamel. Served with oven roasted potatoes, Plaka Salad, and pita

Moussaka

$17.50

Layers of spiced beef and roasted eggplant topped with a creamy layer of béchamel. Served with oven roasted potatoes, Plaka Salad, and pita

Mixed Grill

$21.95

Meat sampler platter with chicken souvlaki, pork souvlaki, loukaniko and bifteki. Served with pita and tzatziki (G/D/E)

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Hand-cut fries tossed in our house seasoning (V)

Roasted Potatoes

$5.95

Oven roasted potatoes cooked in lemon juice, rosemary, garlic and oil (G/D/E/V)

Rice Pilaf

$5.50

Rice cooked with garlic, onions, herbs and butter (G/E/V)

Greek Style Green Beans

$6.50

Green beans cooked in our house marinara sauce (G/D/E/V)

Gigantes

$6.50

Greek style giant lima beans cooked in our house marinara sauce (G/D/E/V)

Mixed Veggies

$6.50

Sauteed zucchini, squash and carrots with garlic butter and white wine (G/E/V)

Meats Only

Meats a la carte

Plaka Gyro Meat

$6.50

Greek style pork gyro meat (G/D/E)

Chicago Gyro Meat

$6.50

Shaved lamb & beef gyro meat

Chicken Souvlaki Skewer

$6.50

Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken (G/E)

Pork Souvlaki Skewer

$6.50

Grilled marinated pork skewer (G/D/E)

Bifteki

$6.50

House-made lamb & beef patty

Loukaniko

$6.50

Greek style pork sausage

Beef Souvlaki Skewer

$8.00

Grilled marinated beef skewer (G/D/E)

Shrimp Souvlaki Skewer

$8.00

Grilled marinated shrimp skewer (G/D/E)

Kids

Perfect size meals for kids 12 and under

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pizza (No Feta)

$7.00

Kids Chicken Souvlaki

$8.00

Kids Pork Souvlaki

$8.00

Kids Plaka Gyro

$8.00

Kids Chicago

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Beef Souvlaki

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Souvlaki

$9.00

Extras

Small Tzatziki

$1.35

Small Taramosalata

$1.35

Small Hummus

$1.35

Small Tyrokafteri

$1.35

Small Melitzanosalata

$1.35

Small Olives & Feta

$1.35

Small Feta

$1.35

Small Olives

$1.35

Calamari Sauce

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Medium Dressing

$0.55

Medium Tzatziki

$2.50

Medium Taramosalata

$2.50

Medium Hummus

$2.50

Medium Tyrokafteri

$2.50

Medium Melitzanosalata

$2.50

Medium Olives & Feta

$2.50

Side Of Cucumbers

$2.25

Pita

$1.35

Medium Feta

$2.50

Plaka Style

$1.25

Medium Jalepenos

$0.95

Medium Pepperoncini

$0.65

Lemons

Desserts

Baklava

$5.25Out of stock

Galaktoboureko

$5.25

Rizogalo

$5.25

Greek Yogurt

$5.25

Greek Christmas Cookies

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Water

$2.00

Honest Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Saratoga

$2.50

Perrier

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.50Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Gotta get to Plaka!

Location

1216 West Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046

Directions

