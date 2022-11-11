- Home
Plaka Grill Falls Church - Falls Church
1216 West Broad St
Falls Church, VA 22046
Popular Items
Appetizers
Zucchini Fritters
Fried patties of zucchini with feta, mozzarella, mint, garlic (V)
Falafel Appetizer
Fried chickpea patties with lemon and herbs (D/V)
Dolmadakia
Grape leaves stuffed with lamb, beef, and rice, topped with Avgolemeno sauce (G/D)
Calamari
Flash fried calamari served with garlic aioli
Spanakopites
Flaky layers of phyllo dough wrapped around a spinach and feta filling (V)
Kotopoulaki
Fried chicken tenders served with honey mustard
Avgolemeno Soup
Faki Soup
Dips
Taramosalata
Creamy blended caviar with lemon and oil (G/D/E)
Tzatziki
Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic, and dill (G/E/V)
Hummus
Pureed chickpeas with garlic, lemon, and oil (G/D/E/V)
Tyrokafteri
Feta cheese blended with spicy and sweet peppers (G/E/V)
Melitzanosalata
Creamy roasted eggplant with lemon and garlic (G/V/D)
Greek Olives & Feta
Whole Kalamata Olives with cubed Greek Feta (G/E/V)
Dip Sampler
Salads
Small Plaka Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)
Small Village Salad
Traditional Greek Salad with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Small Peter’s Special Salad
Baby arugula served over a warm feta gallette, Kalamata Olives, shaved parmesan, grape & sun-dried tomatoes, and red onions (G/D/E/V)
Plaka Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)
Village Salad
Traditional Greek Salad with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers (G/D/E/V)
Peter’s Special Salad
Baby arugula served over a warm feta gallette, Kalamata Olives, shaved parmesan, grape & sun-dried tomatoes, and red onions (G/D/E/V)
Wraps
Chicago Gyro Wrap
Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)
Plaka Gyro Wrap
Authentic Greek Style gyro with house-made shaved pork gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries (G/D/E)
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
Pork Souvlaki Wrap
Grilled marinated pork skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/D/E)
Beef Souvlaki Wrap
Bifteki Wrap
House-made lamb & beef patty with garlic, onions and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, and feta
Loukaniko Wrap
Greek Style pork sausage wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries
Zucchini Wrap
Fried zucchini patties with garlic and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki (V)
Falafel Wrap
Fried chick pea patties with garlic and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki (V)
Roasted Veggie Wrap
Roasted veggies including eggplant, peppers, zucchini, squash and onions wrapped in pita with feta and tzatziki (G/D/E/V)
Shrimp Souvlaki Wrap
Build a Bowl
Main Courses
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
Grilled marinated all-white chicken skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/E)
Pork Souvlaki Dinner
Grilled marinated pork skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)
Plaka Gyro Dinner
Shaved pork gyro meat over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)
Chicago Gyro Dinner
Shaved lamb & beef gyro meat over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita
Bifteki Dinner
Grilled house-made lamb & beef patty over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D)
Beef Souvlaki Dinner
Grilled marinated beef skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)
Shrimp Souvlaki Dinner
Grilled marinated shrimp skewer over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)
Roasted Chicken
Quarter Roasted Chicken Meal
Quarter chicken served with two sides and pita (G/D/E)
Half Roasted Chicken meal
Whole Roasted Chicken Meal
Whole chicken served with two double sides and pita (G/D/E)
Quarter Roasted Chicken Only
Half Chicken Only
Whole Chicken Only
Whole chicken served with pita (G/D/E)
Signature Courses
Lamb Kapama
Slow cooked lamb cubes in our house marinara sauce, served with orzo pasta and Parmesan cheese with a Plaka Salad and pita (G/E)
Pastitsio
Layers of spiced beef and pasta topped with a creamy layer of béchamel. Served with oven roasted potatoes, Plaka Salad, and pita
Moussaka
Layers of spiced beef and roasted eggplant topped with a creamy layer of béchamel. Served with oven roasted potatoes, Plaka Salad, and pita
Mixed Grill
Meat sampler platter with chicken souvlaki, pork souvlaki, loukaniko and bifteki. Served with pita and tzatziki (G/D/E)
Sides
Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in our house seasoning (V)
Roasted Potatoes
Oven roasted potatoes cooked in lemon juice, rosemary, garlic and oil (G/D/E/V)
Rice Pilaf
Rice cooked with garlic, onions, herbs and butter (G/E/V)
Greek Style Green Beans
Green beans cooked in our house marinara sauce (G/D/E/V)
Gigantes
Greek style giant lima beans cooked in our house marinara sauce (G/D/E/V)
Mixed Veggies
Sauteed zucchini, squash and carrots with garlic butter and white wine (G/E/V)
Meats Only
Plaka Gyro Meat
Greek style pork gyro meat (G/D/E)
Chicago Gyro Meat
Shaved lamb & beef gyro meat
Chicken Souvlaki Skewer
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken (G/E)
Pork Souvlaki Skewer
Grilled marinated pork skewer (G/D/E)
Bifteki
House-made lamb & beef patty
Loukaniko
Greek style pork sausage
Beef Souvlaki Skewer
Grilled marinated beef skewer (G/D/E)
Shrimp Souvlaki Skewer
Grilled marinated shrimp skewer (G/D/E)
Kids
Extras
Small Tzatziki
Small Taramosalata
Small Hummus
Small Tyrokafteri
Small Melitzanosalata
Small Olives & Feta
Small Feta
Small Olives
Calamari Sauce
Honey Mustard
Medium Dressing
Medium Tzatziki
Medium Taramosalata
Medium Hummus
Medium Tyrokafteri
Medium Melitzanosalata
Medium Olives & Feta
Side Of Cucumbers
Pita
Medium Feta
Plaka Style
Medium Jalepenos
Medium Pepperoncini
Lemons
Desserts
Allergens
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Gotta get to Plaka!
1216 West Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046