Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
American

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar Sawtelle

4,210 Reviews

$$

1800 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A LA CARTES

SIDE - BEEF PATTY

$8.00

SIDE - BREAD

$2.00

SIDE - FRIED CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE - GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE - SALMON

$8.00

SIDE - SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE - VEGAN PATTY

$8.00

SIDE - PRETZEL 1PC

$2.50

SIDE - NY STEAK

$10.00

BURGERS

BLEUPRINT

$22.00

CHEFS FAVORITE

$23.00

CLASSIC BIG BOY PATTY MELT

$20.00

MACHISMO BURGER

$22.00

PCB

$22.00

PLAN(T) BURGER

$22.00

SO CAL DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM SWISS

$23.00

KBBQ BURGER

$24.00

DISHES

CEDAR PLANK SALMON

$25.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES (2pc)

$21.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES (3pc)

$25.00

SMOKEY FRIED CHICKEN

$25.00

KIDS

BBQ CHICKEN STRIPS

$13.00

CHEESY PCB JR.

$11.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

JR. DONUT

$6.00

JR. SMOKEY FRIED CHICKEN

$13.00

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

PCB JR.

$11.00

MARKETING

BOGO (12 WINGS)

$12.00

SALADS

ASIAN SALAD

$19.00

BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD

$19.00

KALE Caesar salad

$16.00

PLAN(T) SALAD

$19.00

SALMON RED CAESAR SALAD

$23.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$22.00

HONEY SRIRACHA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$22.00

SALMON BLT

$23.00

SOUTHERN FRY SANDWICH

$22.00

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$22.00

SIDES

SMALL FRIES

$5.00

LARGE FRIES

$7.00

SMALL SWEET FRIES

$6.00

LARGE SWEET FRIES

$8.00

SMALL CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

LARGE CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

SMALL CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.00

LARGE CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$5.00

SIDE RED POTATO

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$8.00

SIDE WHOLE WAFFLE

$9.00

VEGETABLES

$9.00

SMALL TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

SNACKS/APPS

(6 PIECE) WINGS

$17.00

(12 PIECE) WINGS

$26.00

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$12.00

BEAST FRIES

$15.00

BOWL CHILI

$10.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

CUP CHILI

$8.00

DYNAMITE CRAB DIP

$19.50

ONION RINGS

$12.00

STUFFED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM

$17.00

SPECIALS

SLIDERS

$12.00

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$12.00

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

SWEETS

SINGLE DONUT

$6.00

VDAY DONUT

$12.00

ICE CREAM

$3.00

CRULLER DONUTS

$9.00

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

$7.00

QUINOA TACO

$7.00

SHRIMP TACO

$7.00

STEAK TACO

$7.00

TACO TUES - SHRIMP

$7.00

TACO TUES QUINOA

$7.00

TACO TUES- CHX

$7.00

TACO TUES- STK

$7.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH GINGER GRANT

$10.00

HH HOUSE BRUT ROSE

$9.00

HH HOUSE RED

$9.00

HH HOUSE WHITE

$9.00

HH SLOW N' LOW OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

HH TROPIC THUNDER

$10.00

HH TROPICAL DAISY

$10.00

HH DAYFALL

$7.00

HH BUENAVEZA

$7.00

HH SMOKEY PALOMA

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGES

A BEV REFILL

ACQUA PANNA

$9.00

ACQUA PANNA MINI

$6.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

BLACK TEA

$5.00

BLK WATER

$3.50

BLK WATER

$3.50

CHAMOMILE TEA

$5.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COFFEE

$5.00

COKE

$4.00

COLD BREW

$7.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.50

DECAF COFFEE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$5.00

ICED COFEE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

KIDS WATER

LEMONADE

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00Out of stock

MILK

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE SMASH

$6.00

ROOTBEER

$5.00

SPRITE

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$4.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

CJ MARGARITA

$15.00

GINGER GRANT

$14.00

KENTUCKY BUBBLE BATH

$16.00

PC PENICILLIN

$16.00

PISCO SOUR

$15.00

RIGHT ON BRINE

$15.00

RONIN

$16.00

SLOW N' LOW OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

TROPIC THUNDER

$14.00

TROPICAL DAISY

$14.00

WATERMELON PALOMA

$16.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$15.00

SMOKEY PALOMA

$15.00

MARGARITA

$14.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$14.00

APPLE MULE

$15.00

TASTER WINE

TASTER CASTLE ROCK PINOT NOIR

TASTER DREAMING TREE CHARDONNAY

TASTER HOUSE RED

TASTER HOUSE WHITE

TASTER JUSTIN SAUVIGNON BLANC

TASTER PINK FLAMINGO ROSE

TASTER SPARKLING

TASTER TOM GORE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

EVENT DRINKS

SHIKRA

$14.00

BLACK KITE

$15.00

STEPPE EAGLE

$15.00

CRESTED SERPENT EAGLE

$8.00

BLACK KITE CHARD

BEER

BLONDE

$7.00

BUENAVEZA

$7.00

DAYFALL

$7.00

BOTTOMLESS

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$30.00

REFILL BOTTOMLESS

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1800 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

Gallery
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar image
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

AOC Brentwood
orange star4.4 • 2,599
11648 San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90049
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
11324 National Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Westwood
orange starNo Reviews
10975 Weyburn Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90024
View restaurantnext
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
orange starNo Reviews
2424 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Holy Cow BBQ! 10645 W Pico Blvd West Los Angeles 310-622-1081
orange starNo Reviews
10645 Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064
View restaurantnext
Snug Harbor - Santa Monica
orange star3.5 • 344
2323 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Noble Tea
orange star4.6 • 3,119
11307 Mississippi Ave Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Asakuma Sushi Poke
orange star4.6 • 2,589
11769 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Goop Kitchen - The Colony - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 1,077
11419 Santa Monica Boulevard Suite K11 Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Percolate - Santa Monica Blvd
orange star4.9 • 875
11870 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Hermanito - Sawtelle
orange star4.5 • 762
2024 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Mar Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Little Tokyo
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston