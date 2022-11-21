Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Plan B Glastonbury

review star

No reviews yet

120 Hebron Avenue

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Popular Items

Full Tenders (GF)
Mini Cheese Burgers
Kid's Mini Burgers

Appetizers

Bar Pickles

Bar Pickles

American Nachos (GF)

American Nachos (GF)

$12.49

Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce

Blue Chips (GF)

Blue Chips (GF)

$12.29

Fresh potato chips topped with tomatoes, warm blue cheese sauce, bacon, red onion and jalapenos

Buffalo Shrimp (GF)

Buffalo Shrimp (GF)

$12.99

5 large crispy shrimp tossed in your choice of mild, hot or insane sauce served with a carrot and celery heart salad & ranch

Calamari & Pickes

Calamari & Pickes

$13.99

Fried calamari & pickles with a lemon thyme aioli

Firecracker Cauliflower

Firecracker Cauliflower

$12.99

Buttermilk fried, served with sweet chili glaze, red cabbage &frisee

Full Tenders (GF)

Full Tenders (GF)

$13.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Full Wings (GF)

Full Wings (GF)

$21.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Half Tenders (GF)

Half Tenders (GF)

$11.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Half Wings (GF)

Half Wings (GF)

$12.59

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Jalapeno Poppers (GF)

Jalapeno Poppers (GF)

$12.99

We aren't responsible for the heat in these fresh jalapeno peppers stuffed with chicken, bacon and cheese topped with cilantro cream sauce and pico de gallo

Mini Cheese Burgers

Mini Cheese Burgers

$15.59

Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries

Southern Sliders

Southern Sliders

$12.99

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$12.99

Crispy fried cod over red cabbage and corn slaw topped avocado & Cilantro cream

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$10.99

Pulled pork with pickled cabbage & fried brussels sprouts

Southwest Chicken Taco

Southwest Chicken Taco

$11.99

Buttermilk fried chicken with black bean & corn relish over cabbage frisee, topped with B-BBQ

Soup & Salad

Beef Chili Cup (GF)

$7.99

With a dollop of horseradish cream

Beef Chili Bowl (GF)

$10.99

With a dollop of horseradish cream

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99
Burger Salad

Burger Salad

$11.00

Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$5.99

Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$11.99

Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

California Cobb

California Cobb

$11.00

Iceburg & romaine topped with chicken, baby tomatoes, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon and blue cheese tossed in tuffle ranch

Garden Salad Small (V/GF)

Garden Salad Small (V/GF)

$4.99

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Garden Salad Large (V/GF)

Garden Salad Large (V/GF)

$7.99

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$6.99
Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$12.00

Iceberg, romaine, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried garbanzo beans, & Feta cheese, with a lemon thyme vinaigrette, and topped with Tzatziki

Super Salad (V/GF)

Super Salad (V/GF)

$12.59

Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, apple sticks, carrots, candied walnuts & fresh mozzarella tossed in a sweet and spicy vinaigrette

Build Your Own Burger

Build your own Burger

B-Burgers

3 Shrooms

3 Shrooms

$16.49

Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese

Bacon Cheese

Bacon Cheese

$16.49

American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$16.59

Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo

Baja Burger

Baja Burger

$17.49

Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$15.99

Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$17.49

Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg & spiced maple aioli on a croissant bun

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.59

House made chili, frizzled onions & American cheese sauce

Philly Steak Burger

Philly Steak Burger

$16.99

Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce

Pretzel

Pretzel

$15.99

Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun

Tavern Classic

Tavern Classic

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce

The Squealer

The Squealer

$14.59

Half pork, half beef burger with bacon lettuce, pickles, cheese, tomato, mustard and mayo

West Coast

West Coast

$16.49

A fried egg, avacado & Kalamata olive mayo

Non Beef Burgers

The Fried Chicken Sando

The Fried Chicken Sando

$15.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with our signature seasoning, pickles, pickled cabbage, & throw down sauce

Cuban Burger

Cuban Burger

$14.99

Ground pork, bacon, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese & pickles

Organic Veggie Burger

Organic Veggie Burger

$13.99

House-made with organic beans, quinoa & fresh veggies, with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and garlic mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$17.49

Ground turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo

Buffalo Chicken Burger

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$15.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, Melted blue cheese, shredded carrots and crisp celery; mild, hot or insane

The Italian Job

The Italian Job

$15.99

Ground chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper sauce & pesto

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.99

Crispy Fried Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$15.99

Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun

Big Plates

Mac and Jack

Mac and Jack

$14.29

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions

Pulled Pork Mac and Jack

Pulled Pork Mac and Jack

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with Bourbon BBQ pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack

Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.99

Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Crispy fried Wild Alaskan Pollock & fancy fries served with buttermilk cole slaw & tartar sauce

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$19.99

Salmon, cilantro rice & Quinoa blend, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, & green goddess dressing

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, fried garbanzo beans, and tzatziki

Sides

Fancy Fries

Fancy Fries

$4.29

Disco Fries

$5.19

Truffle Fries

$4.29

Parmesan Fries

$4.29

Truffle Parm Fries

$4.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.29

Disco Tots

$4.99

Truffle Tots

$4.99

Parmesan Tots

$4.29

Truffle Parm Tots

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.29

Fresh Potato Chips

$4.29
Green Fries

Green Fries

$4.29

Mac and Cheese

$5.29

Mashed Potatoes

$5.29

Sautéed Kale& Co. with Bacon

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

Kids Menu

Kid's Mini Burgers

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kid's Cookie

$1.99

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$1.99

Kid Pasta w/Butter

$7.99

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.99Out of stock

Dessert

The B Cup

The B Cup

$6.75

Flourless chocolate cake filled with a vanilla mousse and dipped in chocolate ganache

Cheesecake Tart

Cheesecake Tart

$6.75

With a seasonal topping

Warm Cookie Sundae

Warm Cookie Sundae

$6.75

Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry

NA BEVS

Coke

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Diet Coke

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Sprite

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Gingerale

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Soda Water

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Kids Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Soda

Kid Lemonade

Red Bull

$6.00

MIlk

$2.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

Location

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Gallery
Plan B image
Banner pic
Plan B image

