Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Plan B Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.
Location
120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury, CT 06033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gino's Original Pizzeria - East Hartford
4.1 • 532
50 Main Street East Hartford, CT 06118
View restaurant
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - 361 Main St., East Hartford
No Reviews
365 Main St. East Hartford, CT 06118
View restaurant
Mickey's Oceanic Grill - 119 PITKIN ST
4.2 • 1,122
119 PITKIN ST EAST HARTFORD, CT 06108
View restaurant