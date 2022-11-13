Plan B - Simsbury
No reviews yet
4 Railroad Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bar Pickles
American Nachos (GF)
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
Blue Chips (GF)
Fresh potato chips topped with tomatoes, warm blue cheese sauce, bacon, red onion and jalapenos
Buffalo Shrimp (GF)
5 large crispy shrimp tossed in your choice of mild, hot or insane sauce served with a carrot and celery heart salad & ranch
Calamari & Pickes
Fried calamari & pickles with a lemon thyme aioli
Firecracker Cauliflower
Buttermilk fried, served with sweet chili glaze, red cabbage &frisee
Full Tenders (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Full Wings (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Half Tenders (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Half Wings (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Jalapeno Poppers (GF)
We aren't responsible for the heat in these fresh jalapeno peppers stuffed with chicken, bacon and cheese topped with cilantro cream sauce and pico de gallo
Mini Cheese Burgers
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Southern Sliders
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries
Baja Fish Taco
Crispy fried cod over red cabbage and corn slaw topped avocado & Cilantro cream
Pulled Pork Taco
Pulled pork with pickled cabbage & fried brussels sprouts
Southwest Chicken Taco
Buttermilk fried chicken with black bean & corn relish over cabbage frisee, topped with B-BBQ
Soup & Salad
Beef Chili Cup (GF)
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Beef Chili Bowl (GF)
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Burger Salad
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Caesar Salad Small
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
California Cobb
Iceburg & romaine topped with chicken, baby tomatoes, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon and blue cheese tossed in tuffle ranch
Garden Salad Small (V/GF)
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Garden Salad Large (V/GF)
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small
Greek Salad Large
Iceberg, romaine, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried garbanzo beans, & Feta cheese, with a lemon thyme vinaigrette, and topped with Tzatziki
Super Salad (V/GF)
Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, apple sticks, carrots, candied walnuts & fresh mozzarella tossed in a sweet and spicy vinaigrette
Build Your Own Burger
B-Burgers
3 Shrooms
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
Bacon Cheese
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Baja
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
Blue Cheese
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Breakfast Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg & spiced maple aioli on a croissant bun
Chili Cheese Burger
House made chili, frizzled onions & American cheese sauce
Philly Steak Burger
Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce
Pretzel
Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun
Tavern Classic
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
The Squealer
Half pork, half beef burger with bacon lettuce, pickles, cheese, tomato, mustard and mayo
West Coast
A fried egg, avacado & Kalamata olive mayo
PB and J Burger
Non Beef Burgers
The Fried Chicken Sando
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with our signature seasoning, pickles, pickled cabbage, & throw down sauce
Cuban Burger
Ground pork, bacon, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese & pickles
Organic Veggie Burger
House-made with organic beans, quinoa & fresh veggies, with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and garlic mayo
Turkey Club
Ground turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Crispy fried chicken breast, Melted blue cheese, shredded carrots and crisp celery; mild, hot or insane
The Italian Job
Ground chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper sauce & pesto
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Crispy Fried Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
Big Plates
Mac and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions
Pulled Pork Mac and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with Bourbon BBQ pulled pork
Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce
Shepherd's Pie
Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions
Fish and Chips
Crispy fried Wild Alaskan Pollock & fancy fries served with buttermilk cole slaw & tartar sauce
Salmon Bowl
Salmon, cilantro rice & Quinoa blend, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, & green goddess dressing
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, fried garbanzo beans, and tzatziki
Sides
Fancy Fries
Disco Fries
Truffle Fries
Parmesan Fries
Truffle Parm Fries
Tater Tots
Disco Tots
Truffle Tots
Parmesan Tots
Truffle Parm Tots
Cole Slaw
Fresh Potato Chips
Green Fries
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Kale& Co. with Bacon
Sweet Potato Fries
Hand Cut Fries
Kids Menu
Dessert
NA BEVS
Bottled beer
Ace Pineapple Cider
Allagash Triple
Allagash White
Allagash White 16 oz
Alvarium El Cabron
Angry Orchard
Back East Amber
Beer'd Dog n Boats
Black Hog Granola Brown
Black Hog Lager
Blue Moon
Blue Point Toasted Lager
Brooklyn Lager
Bud Light
Budweiser
Cisco Wandering Haze
City Steam Naughty Nurse
Colorblind Polarized
Coors Light
CounterWeight Headway
DFH/Trillium Tru-Action IPA
Dogfish Head 60 Min
Dogfish Head Seaquench
Downeast Cider
Fiddlehead IPA
Founders All Day IPA
Founders Porter
Harpoon IPA 16 oz
High Noon
Industrial Arts Wrench
Mich Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Light
New England Brewing Co Sea Hag
Odouls
Omission IPA
Omission Lager
Ommegang Hennepin
PBR 16 oz
Sam Wicked Easy
Sam Wicked Hazy
Samual Adams Boston Lager
Sea Dog Blueberry Wheat
Sea Hag IPA can
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stone IPA
Stony Dock Time
Truly
Truly Bucket
Truly Lemonade
Truly Seltzer
Truly Tea
Twisted Tea
Two Roads Lil Heaven
Two Roads No Limits 16 oz
Victory Prima Pilsner
Zero Gravity Green State Lager
Red Wine
Angeline Pinot Noir 6 oz
Angeline Pinot Noir 9 oz
Angeline Pinot Noir Bottle
Farmhouse Red Blend 6 oz
Farmhouse Red Blend 9 oz
Farmhouse Red Blend Bottle
Noble Vines 337 Cab 6 oz
Noble Vines 337 Cab 9 oz
Noble Vines 337 Cab Bottle
Twisted Cabernet 6 oz
Twisted Cabernet 9 oz
Twisted Cabernet Bottle
Twisted Merlot 6 oz
Twisted Merlot 9 oz
Twisted Merlot Bottle
Gnarly Head Cabernet
Robert Hall Cabernet
Mark West Pinot Noir
Marquis Red Blend
Battle Axe Malbec
White Wine
14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz
14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc 9 oz
14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
152 Pinot Grigio 6 oz
152 Pinot Grigio 9 oz
Beringer White Zin 6 oz
Beringer White Zin 9 oz
Beringer White Zin Bottle
Brotherhood Reisling 6 oz
Brotherhood Reisling 9 oz
Brotherhood Reisling Bottle
Champagne Split
Chateau St Michelle Chard 6 oz
Chateau St Michelle Chard 9 oz
Chateau St Michelle Chard Bottle
Chateau St Michelle Rose 6 oz
Chateau St Michelle Rose 9 oz
Chateau St Michelle Rose Bottle
Twisted Chardonnay 6 oz
Twisted Chardonnay 9 oz
Twisted Chardonnay Bottle
Twisted Pinot Grigio 6 oz
Twisted Pinot Grigio 9 oz
Twisted Pinot Grigio Bottle
Gnarly Head Chardonnay
Clos du Bois Chardonnay
Noble Vines 152 Pinot Grigio
14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc
Z Alexander Brown Sauvignon Blanc
La Belle Fete Rose
Lunetta Prosecco
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury, CT 06070