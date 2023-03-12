Restaurant header imageView gallery
Plan B Southington

20 Spring Street

Southington, CT 06489

Mini Cheese Burgers
Blue Chips (GF)
Full Tenders (GF)

NEW Menu

Appetizers

Bar Pickles

Out of stock
American Nachos (GF)

$12.49

Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce

Blue Chips (GF)

$12.29

Fresh potato chips topped with tomatoes, warm blue cheese sauce, bacon, red onion and jalapenos

Buffalo Shrimp (GF)

$12.99

5 large crispy shrimp tossed in your choice of mild, hot or insane sauce served with a carrot and celery heart salad & ranch

Calamari & Pickes

$13.99

Fried calamari & pickles with a lemon thyme aioli

Firecracker Cauliflower

$12.99

Buttermilk fried, served with sweet chili glaze, red cabbage &frisee

Full Tenders (GF)

$13.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Full Wings (GF)

$21.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Half Tenders (GF)

$11.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Half Wings (GF)

$12.59

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Jalapeno Poppers (GF)

$12.99

We aren't responsible for the heat in these fresh jalapeno peppers stuffed with chicken, bacon and cheese topped with cilantro cream sauce and pico de gallo

Meatballs

$13.00
Mini Cheese Burgers

$15.59

Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries

Southern Sliders

$12.99

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries

Baja Fish Taco

$12.99

Crispy fried cod over red cabbage and corn slaw topped avocado & Cilantro cream

Pulled Pork Taco

$10.99

Pulled pork with pickled cabbage & fried brussels sprouts

Southwest Chicken Taco

$11.99

Buttermilk fried chicken with black bean & corn relish over cabbage frisee, topped with B-BBQ

Soup & Salad

Beef Chili Cup (GF)

$7.99

With a dollop of horseradish cream

Beef Chili Bowl (GF)

$10.99

With a dollop of horseradish cream

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99
Burger Salad

$10.00

Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions

Caesar Salad Small

$5.99

Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Large

$11.99

Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

California Cobb

$9.00

Iceburg & romaine topped with chicken, baby tomatoes, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon and blue cheese tossed in tuffle ranch

Garden Salad Small (V/GF)

$4.99

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Garden Salad Large (V/GF)

$7.99

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$6.99
Greek Salad Large

$12.00

Iceberg, romaine, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried garbanzo beans, & Feta cheese, with a lemon thyme vinaigrette, and topped with Tzatziki

Super Salad (V/GF)

$12.59

Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, apple sticks, carrots, candied walnuts & fresh mozzarella tossed in a sweet and spicy vinaigrette

Build Your Own Burger

Build your own Burger

B-Burgers

3 Shrooms

$16.49

Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese

Bacon Cheese

$16.49

American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$16.59

Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo

Baja Burger

$17.49

Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread

Blue Cheese

$15.99

Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce

Breakfast Burger

$17.49

Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg & spiced maple aioli on a croissant bun

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.59

House made chili, frizzled onions & American cheese sauce

Philly Steak Burger

$16.99

Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce

Pretzel

$15.99

Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun

Tavern Classic

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce

The Squealer

$14.59

Half pork, half beef burger with bacon lettuce, pickles, cheese, tomato, mustard and mayo

West Coast

$16.49

A fried egg, avacado & Kalamata olive mayo

Non Beef Burgers

The Fried Chicken Sando

$15.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with our signature seasoning, pickles, pickled cabbage, & throw down sauce

Cuban Burger

$14.99

Ground pork, bacon, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese & pickles

Organic Veggie Burger

$13.99

House-made with organic beans, quinoa & fresh veggies, with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and garlic mayo

Turkey Club

$17.49

Ground turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$15.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, Melted blue cheese, shredded carrots and crisp celery; mild, hot or insane

The Italian Job

$15.99

Ground chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper sauce & pesto

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.99

Crispy Fried Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Crispy Chicken Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun

Big Plates

Mac and Jack

$14.29

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions

Pulled Pork Mac and Jack

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with Bourbon BBQ pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce

Shepherd's Pie

$18.99

Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Crispy fried Wild Alaskan Pollock & fancy fries served with buttermilk cole slaw & tartar sauce

Salmon Bowl

$19.99

Salmon, cilantro rice & Quinoa blend, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, & green goddess dressing

Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, fried garbanzo beans, and tzatziki

Sides

Fancy Fries

$4.29

Disco Fries

$5.19

Truffle Fries

$4.29

Parmesan Fries

$4.29

Truffle Parm Fries

$4.99
Tater Tots

$4.29

Disco Tots

$4.99

Truffle Tots

$4.99

Parmesan Tots

$4.29

Truffle Parm Tots

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.29Out of stock

Fresh Potato Chips

$4.29
Green Fries

$4.29

Mac and Cheese

$5.29

Mashed Potatoes

$5.29

Sautéed Kale& Co. with Bacon

$4.29Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29Out of stock

Dessert

The B Cup

$6.75

Flourless chocolate cake filled with a vanilla mousse and dipped in chocolate ganache

Cheesecake Tart

$6.75

With a seasonal topping

Warm Cookie Sundae

$6.75

Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry

Take Out Platters

1 DZN Beef and Cheese Minis

$45.00

One dozen of our famous beef and cheese mini burgers pack to go

Wing Platter

$50.00

5 lbs of Cripsy chicken wings dressed with your favorite sauce

Chicken Tender Platter

$38.00

2 lbs of crispy fried chicken tenders dressed up with your favorite sauce

Jumbo American Nachos

$20.00

All the major food groups are always a hit at a gathering - crispy, salty, meaty & cheesy!

DRINKS - Southington

NA BEVS

Coke

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Diet Coke

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Sprite

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Gingerale

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Soda Water

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Kids Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Soda

Kid Lemonade

Red Bull

$6.00

MIlk

$2.79

Saratoga Still

$3.79Out of stock

Draft Beer

2nd Bridge New London Ale

$7.25Out of stock

32 oz Growler

$15.00

32 oz of your favorite local draft beer to go in one of our growlers

32 oz growler refill

$12.00

Bring your own 32 oz clean growler and fill it with your favorite local draft beer to go!

Alvarium Draft

$6.50

Alvarium Seasonal

$7.50Out of stock

Back East Brewing Draft

$7.00

Beer of the week

$6.50Out of stock

Berkshire

$7.50Out of stock

Black Hog Golden Hour

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Boulevard

$5.50Out of stock

Build Your Own Beer Flight

$10.00

Captain Lawrence

$6.25Out of stock

Cisco Forever New England

$7.00Out of stock

Coles Road Brewing

$7.50Out of stock

Counterweight Workhorse Pilsner

$6.50Out of stock

Dogfish Head

$7.25Out of stock

Downeast Original Cider

$6.00Out of stock

East Hartford 10 Penny

$6.50

East Rock

$7.50Out of stock

Elysian Draft

$8.50Out of stock

Fairfield Juice Box Hero

$7.50

Firefly Locals Only

$7.00Out of stock

Five Churches Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Founders 4 Giants

$7.50Out of stock

Founders All Day

$7.00

Founders French Toast

$9.50

Funk Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Harpoon

$6.75Out of stock

High Life Draft

$5.50Out of stock

Hoax Draft

$6.50

Hog River

$7.50Out of stock

Hooker

$7.00Out of stock

Kona

$6.50Out of stock

Lasting Brass

$8.00Out of stock

Lawson's Draft

$8.25

Long Trail

$7.50Out of stock

Maine Lunch

$8.50

New England Cider

$6.50

New Holland Draft

$9.50Out of stock

Newburgh Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Night Shift

$5.00Out of stock

Nightshift Pumpkin

$7.50Out of stock

One Family Brewing

$7.25Out of stock

Powder Hollow Raspberry Sour

$7.50Out of stock

Relic Death of Peanuts

$7.50Out of stock

Retro Draft

$3.50Out of stock

Reverie Brewing

$7.25Out of stock

Sam Adams Seasonal 16 oz

$6.00

Sam Adams Seasonal 23 oz

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.75Out of stock

Sloop

$8.25Out of stock

Stormalong Draft

$7.50Out of stock

Sweetwater Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Ten Penny Ale

$6.25Out of stock

Tribus*

$7.50

Troegs

$8.50

Two Roads

$6.50Out of stock

Von Trapp Draft

$6.50Out of stock

Whalers

$6.75Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Abita Purple Haze

$5.75Out of stock

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.50

Allagash Triple

$9.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00Out of stock

Athletic N/A

$6.00

Back East Amber

$5.50Out of stock

Beer'd Dog n Boats

$12.50Out of stock

Black Hog granola Brown

$6.25

Black Hog Granola Brown

$8.50

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

City Steam Naughty Nurse

$6.50

Colorblind Polarized

$12.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.50

CounterWeight Headway

$9.00

DFH/Trillium Tru-Action IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Dogfish Head 60 Miute

$6.50

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$6.25Out of stock

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty LoCal IPA

$6.25Out of stock

Downeast Original Cider

$8.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$12.00

Firefly Hollow Glow Cans

$5.00Out of stock

Founders Porter

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon

$8.00

Industrial Arts Wrench

$12.00Out of stock

Lawson's Lil' Sip (16oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Lawsons Sip of Sunshine 16 oz

$9.00Out of stock

Magic Hat #9

$5.75Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50Out of stock

Narragansett

$3.75Out of stock

New Belgium FatTire

$7.00Out of stock

New England Brewing Co Sea Hag

$6.50Out of stock

Odouls

$4.50

Omission Lager

$6.00

Ommegang Hennepin

$8.75Out of stock

PBR 16 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Sam Wicked Hazy

$5.50Out of stock

Samual Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Sea Dog Blueberry Wheat

$5.50Out of stock

Sea Hag IPA can

$6.50Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.50

Stormalong Blue Hills Cider

$9.00Out of stock

Troegs Cocao

$7.25Out of stock

Troegs Sunshine Pilsner

$5.00Out of stock

Truly Bucket

$20.00Out of stock

Truly Seltzer

$5.50

Twistyed Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Two Roads Lil Heaven

$8.00

Two Roads No Limits 16 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Two Roads Road to Ruin

$7.25Out of stock

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$6.50

Red Wine

Battle Axe Malbec 6oz

$8.00

Battle Axe Malbec 9oz

$14.50

Battle Axe Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Gnarly Head Cabernet 6oz

$8.00

Gnarly Head Cabernet 9oz

$12.00

Gnarly Head Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Mark West Pinot Noir 6oz

$8.00

Mark West Pinot Noir 9oz

$13.50

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Marquis Red Blend 6oz

$8.00

Marquis Red Blend 9oz

$14.50

Marquis Red Blend Bottle

$30.00

Robert Hall Cab 6oz

$10.00

Robert Hall Cab 9oz

$15.00

Robert Hall Cab Bottle

$28.00

White Wine

14 Hands Sauv Blanc 6oz

$8.00

14 Hands Sauv Blanc 9oz

$12.00

14 Hands Sauvignon BTL

$28.00

Clos du Bois Chard 6oz

$10.00

Clos du Bois Chard 9oz

$14.00Out of stock

Clos du Bois Chard BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Gnarly Head Chard 6oz

$8.00

Gnarly Head Chard 9oz

$12.00

Gnarly Head Chard BTL

$28.00

La Belle Rose 6oz

$10.00

La Belle Rose 9oz

$14.50

La Belle Fete Rose BTL

$30.00

La Marca Prosecco

$8.00Out of stock

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

Noble Vines P.G. 6oz

$8.00

Noble Vines P.G. 9oz

$12.00

Noble Vines P.G. BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Z. Brown Sauv Blanc 6oz

$10.00

Z. Brown Sauv Blanc 9oz

$12.00

Z. Brown Sauv Blanc BTL

$28.00

Cocktails

*Apricot Whiskey Sour

$11.00

*B is for Bourbon Espresso Martini

$14.00

*Back in the Saddle

$10.00

*Fig Manhattan

$12.00

*Guava Mule

$10.00

*Perfect Pear

$12.00

*Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

*Strawberry Rhubarb Gimlet

$12.00

*Sugar Rum Cherry

$10.00

*Winter Flyer

$14.00