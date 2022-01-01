Plancha Latin Kitchen imageView gallery

Plancha Latin Kitchen Long Beach Exchange

621 Reviews

$$

3860 Worsham Ave

Suite 300

Long Beach, CA 90846

Order Again

Popular Items

Layer Your Flavor
Yuca Fries
Chicken Burrito

Appetizers

1 Cheese & 1 Columbian Empanada

$6.00

1 Picadillo & 1 Cheese Empanada

$6.00

1 Picadillo & 1 Colombian Empanada

$6.00

Aguachile

$10.50
Chicharron con Guacamole

Chicharron con Guacamole

$6.25
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Chips con Guacamole

$6.25
Empanadas de Picadillo

Empanadas de Picadillo

$6.25

Empanadas de Queso

$6.25
Mexican Ceviche

Mexican Ceviche

$10.50Out of stock

Side of French Fries

$3.50

Yuca Fries

$6.25

Plancha Sandwiches

Traditional Cubano

Traditional Cubano

$10.00
California Cubano

California Cubano

$12.50
Patacones

Patacones

$10.50Out of stock

Ropa Vieja Torta

$12.50

Plancha Bowls

Chipotle Cauliflower

Chipotle Cauliflower

$14.75
Cuban Carnitas

Cuban Carnitas

$14.75
Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$14.75
Pescado Veracruz

Pescado Veracruz

$14.75

Plancha Rice Black Beans Veracruz Fixings Pescado Latin Sofrito Cilantro

Fajita Bowl

$14.75

Create Your Bowl

Layer Your Flavor

$14.75

Dessert

Guava and Cheese Empanada

Guava and Cheese Empanada

$4.25Out of stock

Churros

$3.25

Tacos

TACO COMBO

$11.00

Two tacos served with Plancha rice and Cuban black beans

Tacos A La Carte

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Baja Fish Taco

$3.50

Asada Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Chipotle Cauliflower Taco

$3.50

Soyrizo Con Papas Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Lengua Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Chorizo

$3.50Out of stock

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

Ropa Vieja Burrito

$10.00

Fish Burrito

$10.00

Asada Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Lengua Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.00

Octopus Burrito

$12.00

Hand Helds

Columbian Empanadas

$6.00

Tacos Ticos

$8.00Out of stock

Plancha Tostadas

Shrimp Mango Avocado Tostada/ With the Drink

$10.00

Plancha Chicken Tostada / With the Drink

$9.00

Plancha Carnitas Tostadas/ With the Drink

$9.00

Octopus Tostada

$12.00

Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$9.50

Chicken Nachos

$9.50

Asada Nachos

$9.50Out of stock

Vegetarian Nachos

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

Plancha Shrimp cocktail

$16.00

Labor Day Especial

3 Tacos Combo

$11.00

Cubanos Combo

$11.00

Burritos Combo

$11.00

Fountain Drinks/Bottle Water

Soda

$3.00

Bottle of water

$2.50

Margaritas

Karoline Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Lime Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00Out of stock

Tequila Shot

$4.00

Canned Beer/Bottle Beer

Pacifico

$7.00

Ultra Bottle

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Canned Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Aguas frescas

Jamaica

$3.00

Bottle drinks

Topo Chico

$2.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Mexican coke

$3.50

Topo Chico 25oz bottle

$6.00Out of stock

KIDS BOWL

KIDS LAYER UR FLAVORS

$6.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

kids Cheese quesadilla

$6.00

BEAN &CHEESE BURRITO

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

APPETIZERS

Nayarit Ceviche

Nayarit Ceviche

$54.00

Serves 6-8

MEXICAN CEVICHE

$54.00
CHICHARRONES WITH GUACAMOLE

CHICHARRONES WITH GUACAMOLE

$36.00

Serves 6-8

CHIPS AND SALSA

CHIPS AND SALSA

$30.00

Serves 6-8

PICADILLO EMPANADAS

PICADILLO EMPANADAS

$36.00

QUESO EMPANADAS

$36.00

SANDWICHES

TRADITIONAL CUBANOS

TRADITIONAL CUBANOS

$72.00

Serves 6-8

CALIFORNIA CUBANOS

CALIFORNIA CUBANOS

$72.00

Serves 6-8

CREATE YOUR OWN BOWLS

Let your guests create their own bowls.

BYOB for 6 - 8

$84.00

BYOB for 12 - 14

$168.00

ON THE SIDE

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

CUBAN SALAD

$12.00

HOUSEMADE CORN TORTILLAS

$6.00

PLANCHA TORTILLAS

$9.00

DESSERT

CHURROS

Serves 6-8

GUAVA AND CHEESE EMPANADAS

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Plancha Latin Kitchen is a collaboration of many different backgrounds and cultures presenting a Latin-American style cuisine that is blended, unique and healthy—It’s what Southern California is all about. You might recall memories of sitting at a table and feeling love through the food you were eating. Plancha was created with this in mind. We hope our hand-crafted, house-made dishes bring back those fond memories in our warm, comfortable atmosphere.

Website

Location

3860 Worsham Ave, Suite 300, Long Beach, CA 90846

Directions

Gallery
Plancha Latin Kitchen image
Plancha Latin Kitchen image

