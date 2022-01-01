Plancha Latin Kitchen Long Beach Exchange
621 Reviews
$$
Plancha Latin Kitchen is a collaboration of many different backgrounds and cultures presenting a Latin-American style cuisine that is blended, unique and healthy—It’s what Southern California is all about. You might recall memories of sitting at a table and feeling love through the food you were eating. Plancha was created with this in mind. We hope our hand-crafted, house-made dishes bring back those fond memories in our warm, comfortable atmosphere.
Location
3860 Worsham Ave, Suite 300, Long Beach, CA 90846
