Planchette Bistro and Creperie 95 east butler ave

Crepes

La mer

$26.00

mixed seafood crepes in mornay sauce

Le poulet

$22.00

chicken, asparagus, gruyere, in Bechamel sauce

La mediterrane

$20.00

olives, capers, sun dried tomato, spinach, onions, goat cheese in pesto sauce.

Saumon Fume

$24.00

smoked salmon, ricotta, cucumber asparagus, red onions, capers with lemon creme fraiche

La viande

$24.00

mixed wild mushroom with duck or short ribs in truffle cream sauce

La traditionelle

$20.00

__________

To Go

Filetmignon crepe

$30.00

Special

Appetizers

Chef's board

$21.00

selection of cold meat and cheese

Gratinee a l'oignion

$12.00

French onion soup

Escargots de Bourgogne

$16.00

baked snails in Butter, parsley and garlic

Bistro frites

$10.00

fries with bacon, Prosciutto, Emmental and Brie cheese

Clams

$16.00

Pate maison

$21.00

duck liver mousse triangles with cornichons

fried calamari

$14.00

__________

To Go

soup de jour

$12.00

Entrees

Steak and Fries

$32.00

hanger steak and French fries

Braised Beef short ribs

$35.00

over mushed potatoes and haricot vert

Poulet Roti

$26.00

roasted chicken with haricot vert and and garlic mashed potatoes

Moules provencales et frites

$26.00

steamed mussels in white or red spicy sauce served with frites

Andouille sausage

$26.00

sausage, onion and pepper served with mashed potatoes and garnished with mix green

Salmon

$35.00

pan seared salmon served with garlic mushed potato, haricot vert finished with jalepenos honey glaze.

Croque monsieur

$16.00

Black forest ham and Béchamel sauce on a toasted country bread, topped with melted gruyere and Brie cheese.

Burger Rossini

$25.00

Prime beef topped with foie gras and onions compote

Burguer clasique

$20.00

Prime beef, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions

Chicken sandwich

$15.00

poulet and epinard sandwich

Lobster ravioli

$32.00

Bucatini

$26.00

Duck

$32.00

__________

Coq au vin

$26.00

To Go

Bouillabaisse

$37.00

Bouillabaisse: shrimp, sol, clams, mussels in saffron tomato broth

Brannzino

$40.00

Special salad

$26.00

Salads

Spinach beets salad

$16.00

spinach, beets, goat cheese, caramelized walnut, Avocado in orange citrus vinaigrette

Salade de Caesar

$13.00

romaine heart, parmesan and croutons

S maison

$12.00

mixed field green, cherry tomato and house vinaigrette

arugula and quinoa

$15.00

Kale, quinoa, chickpeas, broccoli, Avocado in lemon vinaigrette

__________

salade de roquette au poulpe

$24.00

arugula, marinated grilled octopus in a lemon vinaigrette

Arugula salad

$15.00

To Go

Drinks

espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

American coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50+

__________

juice

$3.00

milk

$2.50

chocolate milk

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

To Go

Hot tea

$3.00

Dbl espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

French press

$3.50

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Mashed potato

$7.00

Haricot vert

$8.00

sauteed spinach

$8.00

sweet potato

$7.00

Small Caeser

$8.00

Side House

$8.00

__________

To Go

Specials

Special Appetizer

__________

Branzino

$40.00

Dover sole

$45.00

Rack lamb

$45.00

Filet mignon

$45.00

Mahi mahi

$37.00

Salmon

$35.00

Grooper

$37.00

Octopus

$21.95

Grilled clamari

$18.95

Red snapper

$37.00

Stuff veal chop

$49.00

Oyster

$18.95

Tuna

$37.00

Lobster bisque

$14.00

Sowed fish

$37.00

Trout crepe

$24.00

Kids menu

Chicken fingers

$12.00

breaded chicken fingers served with French fries

Cheese Raviolli

$12.00

cheese raviolli in butter sauce

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

To Go

Deserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate souffle

$10.00

Lemon cake

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$10.00

Apple tarte

$10.00

Ice-cream

$3.00+

Choc banana

$10.00

Raspberry comp

$10.00

Canolli

$10.00

Crepe suzett

$10.00

Carrot cake

$10.00

Cheese cake

$10.00

Red velvet

$10.00

Strawberry choc crepe

$10.00

Marsh chic crepe

$10.00

Appetizers

Chef's Board

$18.00

Chef's selection of cold meat and cheese.

Gratinee a l'oignion

$10.00

French onion soup

Escargots de Bourgogne

$14.00

baked snails in Butter, parley and garlic

Bistro frites

$10.00

house made fries with bacon, gruyere, and Brie cheese.

Canape a la minute

$10.00

chef's selection of topped crostini

Calamari

$12.00

fried calamari

soup de jour

$10.00

To Go

Crepes

La mer

$20.00

mixed seafood crepes crepes in lobster mornay sauce.

La viande

$18.00

mixed wild mushroom with duck or short ribs in truffle sauce.

La traditionelle

$15.00

ham, eggs, Brie and gruyere cheese

Le poulet

$16.00

Chicken, asparagus, gruyere in bechamel sauce

La mediterrane

$16.00

olives, capers, sun dried tomato, spinach, onions, goat cheese in pesto sauce

Saumon Fume

$18.00

smoked salmon, ricotta, asparagus, onions

To Go

Choc banana

$8.00

Trout

$20.00

Entrees

Cassecroute Saucisse Andouille

$15.00

sausage, onion, pepper, provolone cheese served with frites

cassecroute de poulet et aux epinards

$15.00

chicken, spinach, roasted pepper in pesto sauce

Moules provencales et frites

$20.00

steamed mussels in white or red spicy sauce served with frites.

Salmon

$28.00

pan seared salmon served with garlic mashed potatoes, haricot vert finished with jalapenos honey glaze

Burger Classique

$16.00

prime beef, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onions

Burger Rossini

$20.00

prime beef, topped with foie gras and onions compote

Croque monsieur

$14.00

black forest ham bechamel sauce on toasted country bread, topped with melted cheese, gruyere and Brie cheese

To Go

Cassecroute de cottelettes Brise

$16.00

braised short rib, exotic mushrooms, gruyere in brioche bread.

Steak and frites

$27.00

hunger steak and French fries.

Tuna

$28.00

Mahimahi

$28.00

Red snapper

$28.00

Sord

$28.00

Dover sole

$45.00

Banz

$45.00

Salads

salade de bettraves

$10.00+

spinach, beets, goat cheese, toasted walnut, avocado, in orange citrus vinaigrette.

Salade de caesar

$9.00+

romaine hearts, parmesan, and croutons.

Salade maison

$9.00+

mixed field green, cherry tomato and house vinaigrette

Salade de Quinoa et chou frise

$14.00

kale, Quinoa, chickpeas, asparagus, avocado in lemon vinaigrette

Arugula salad

$14.00

To Go

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Mashed potato

$7.00

Haricot vert

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Sauteed spinach

$8.00

To Go

Sweet pot fries

$7.00

Drinks

espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Iced tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

To Go

lemonade

$3.00

Perrier small

$3.50

Perrier large

$7.00

Reg coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Choc milk

$3.00

Hot choc

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Dbl espresso

$4.00

French press

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The taste of the Parisian food from the heart of Ambler

Location

95 east butler ave, Ambler, PA 19002

Directions

Gallery
Planchette Bistro and Creperie image
Planchette Bistro and Creperie image
Planchette Bistro and Creperie image

