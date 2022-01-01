A map showing the location of Plane and Level Wine BarView gallery

Plane and Level Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

203 Midway

Spring, TX 77373

Tapas

Beef Empanadas

$12.00

Vegetable Empanadas

$12.00

Croquetas

$12.00

Patatas Riojansas

$12.00

Artisanal Cheese Pairing

$18.00

Grilled octopus

$18.00

Spanish Anchovies

$10.00

Vegetable Salad

$12.00

Fish of the Day

$20.00

Croquetas de bacalao & Sashimi

$18.00

Egg & Caviar

$30.00

Braised Short Ribs

$25.00

Black Truffles

$25.00

Russian Golden Osetra Caviar

$195.00

Jamon de Bellota 1 oz

$30.00

Moulard Duck

$22.00

Gambas al pil-pil

$15.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$28.00

Seafood Paella

$18.00

Mejillones al Azafran

$15.00

Seared Scallops

$20.00

Foie Gras

$25.00

Vegetarian Board

$25.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Patas Bravas

$14.00

Egg & Mushroom

$18.00

Piquillos and Crabmeat

$20.00

Albondigas

$18.00

Tuna Tartare & Caviar

$30.00

Amuse-Bouche

Desserts

Spiced Crema

$10.00

Crema Calatana

$10.00

Vasque Cheese cake

$10.00

Prix Fixe

Business Class Menu

$55.00

Five Course Tapas Menu

$95.00

Seven Course Tapas Manu

$140.00

First Class Tasting Menu

$195.00

Valentine's Day Menu

$175.00

Basque Country Menu

$150.00

Mediterrenean Dinner

$150.00

New Year's Eve Menu

$195.00

Mother's Day Brunch

$100.00

Child's Mother's Day Brunch

$35.00

Paella and Wine Class

$75.00

Empanada and Wine Class

$75.00

Oysters and Champagne

Raspberry Point Oysters 6

$18.00

Raspberry Point Oysters 12

$36.00

Queens Cup Oysters 6

$18.00

Queens Cup Oysters 12

$36.00

Fried Oyster

$18.00

Chargrilled Oysters

$18.00

Pigs and Pinot

Pintxo de Morcilla

$15.00

Cochinillo Y Favada

$30.00

Cocktails

Plane & Level Martini

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Plaza España

$16.00

Strawberry Apple Mimosa

$12.00

Malaga en Verano

$16.00

Glühwein

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Orangina

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.50

French Press

$6.00

Espreso

$2.50

Double Espreso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

Mondariz Natural

$8.00

Miondariz Sparkling

$8.00

Vichy Catalan

$8.00

Sparkling

Bunan Mousseux Rosé

$70.00

Bunan Mousseux Blanc

$65.00

Matignon Samur Brut

$55.00

Champagne Dumangin, Cuvee 17

$95.00

Champagne Dumangin '09

$240.00

Rodica Malvazia

$45.00

Bugey-Cerdon Sparkling Rosé

$65.00

Empire Estate Riesling

$60.00

Chapillon, Cava Brut

$60.00

Gls White

Toninno Romato Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Envidia Cochina, Albariño

$18.00

Christophe Patrice Chablis

$20.00

La Suffrene Blanc

$18.00

Specht Grand Cru, Riesling

$20.00

Sorin Côtes de Provence Blanc

$17.00

Pikasi Rebula

$15.00

Armelle Bourgogne Aligoté

$20.00

Pinol Portal, Blanco

$14.00

Gilles Lesimple Sancerre

$18.00

Château Reynon, Bordeaux

$18.00

Silentium, Verdejo

$15.00

Meridiano Cero, Varietal Blanc

$25.00

Rose

Paul & Remy, Le Rosé de Moristel

$50.00

Michel Vattan, Sancerre Rosé

$55.00

Sorin, Côtes de Provence Rosé

$60.00

Moulin de la Roque, Bandol Rosé

$55.00

La Garenne, Bandol Rosé

$65.00

La Suffrene, Bandol Rosé

$65.00

Pinol Portal, Rosado

$90.00

Makmėl Rosé

$50.00

La Garenne, VdP Rose

$40.00

Danielle De L'ansée Rosé

$40.00

Weszeli, Pet-Nat Rose

$60.00

Weszeli, Zweigelt Rose

$55.00

Driopi, Agiorgitiko Rose

$50.00

Parparoussis, Sidiritis Rose

$60.00

Domaine Rosé Bunan, CDP

$60.00

Domaine Bunan, Bandol Rosé

$75.00

Red

Amarant Pinot Noir

$1,000.00

Domaine Denis, Pernand-Vergelesses

$95.00

Domaine du Prieuré, Savigny-lès-Beaune

$110.00

Chateau de Ruth Cotes du Rhone

$55.00

Domaine La Suffrene "Les Lauves" 16

$140.00

Domaine La Suffrene "Les Lauves" 06

$240.00

Domaine La Suffrene "Les Lauves" 03

$250.00

Domaine La Suffrene "Les Lauves" 02

$275.00

Cotes de Berne, Morgon Beaujolais

$65.00

Rotllan Torra, Reserva

$120.00

Estrada Palacios Sentif

$75.00

San Quierce 6 meses, Rivera del Duero

$60.00

Hautes-Côtes de Nuits, Bourgogne

$75.00

Domaine Sorin, 11

$175.00

Lopez de Heredia, Cubillo

$75.00

Domaine Sorin, 12

$110.00

Gaela, Araña, Ribeira Sacra

$75.00

Bodegas Langa, Concejón

$75.00

Gaela, Small Q, Ribeira Sacra

$65.00

Domaine La Suffrene Bandol 17

$75.00

Domaine Gauby, Calcinaires

$80.00

Meridiano Cero, Babosa

$75.00

Domaine Tortochot, Chambertin Grand Cru

$650.00

San Quierce, M9, Ribera del Duero

$150.00

Celler Piñol, l'Avi Arrufi, Criança Vinyes Velles

$125.00

Celler Piñol, Mather Teresina

$150.00

Nuestra Señora del Portal, Catalonia

$55.00

Château Cambon La Pelouse, Bordeaux

$140.00

Father John Pinot Noir, Mendocino

$95.00

Father John Pinot Noir, Comptche Vineyard

$225.00

Armelle et Jean-Michel, Fixin

$120.00

Paul & Remy Green

$60.00

Lopez de Heredia, Bosconia

$105.00

Domaine Tortochot, Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru

$550.00

Arnoux & Fils, Vacqueyras Rouge "1717"

$220.00

L'Or de Line, Châteauneuf-de-Pape

$150.00

Meridiano, Cero, Varietales

$75.00

Domaine Bunan, Mas de la Rouvier Bandol Rouge

$90.00

Celler Piñol, Morenillo, Vinyes Velles

$180.00

Martinez Alesanco, Tinto Joven, Rioja

$60.00

Sweet

Dumangin Ratafia

$95.00

Ordoñes Muscat

$45.00

Cesar Florido Moscatel Dorado

$45.00

Meridiano Blanco Afrutado

$55.00

Gls Red

Hautes Côtes de Nuits, Bourgogne

$20.00

Domaine de la Garenne, Bandol

$18.00

Bodegas Langa, Consejon

$18.00

Estrada Palacios Sentif

$20.00

Cotes de Berne Morgon, Beaujolais

$18.00

San Quierce 6 Meses, Rivera del Duero

$16.00

Ch de Ruth Côtes-du-Rhône

$15.00

Gaela, Small Q, Ribeira Sacra

$18.00

Gaela, Araña, Ribeira Sacra

$20.00

La Suffrene Bandol Rouge

$18.00

Meridiano Cero, Varietales

$20.00

Meridiano Cero, Baboso

$20.00

Nuestra Señora del Portal, Catalonia

$16.00

Father John, Pinot Noir, Mendocino Coast

$25.00

Château Cambon La Pelouse, Bordeaux

$40.00

Domaine Denis, Pernand-Vergelesses

$25.00

Domaine Denis, Savigny-lès-Beaune

$28.00

Llenca Plana, Monsant

$14.00

Paulo & Remy, Green

$17.00

Lopez de Heredia, Bosconia

$28.00

Domaine Bunan, Mas de la Rouvier Bandol Rouge

$25.00

Martinez Alesanco, Tinto Joven, Rioja

$16.00

Lopez de Heredia, Cubillo

$28.00

Gls Rose

Paul & Remy, Le Rosé de Moristel

$15.00

Michel Vattan Sancerre Rose

$16.00

La Suffrene Rose Vinde Pays Rose

$11.00

Sorin, Rose, Cotes de provence Rose

$16.00

Moulin de La Roque Bandol Rose

$15.00

La Suffrene Cotes de Provence

$15.00

La Garenne, Bandol, Cuvee M Rose

$18.00

La Suffrene Bandol Rose

$18.00

Domaine Bunan Sparkling Rose

$18.00

Makmėl Wines, Rose, Arinarnoa, Bekaa District, Lebanon

$15.00

La Garenne, VdP Rose

$12.00

Danielle De L'ansée Rosé

$12.00

Weszeli Pet Nat Rose, Zweigelt, Austria

$18.00

Weszeli, Rose, Zweigelt, Austria

$15.00

Driopi, Agiogitiko Rose, Greece

$14.00

Parparoussis, Sidiritis Rose, Petite Fleur, Greece

$18.00

Domaine Bunan, Bandol Rosé

$20.00

Domaine Bunan, Côtes de Provence Rosé

$17.00

Gls Sparkling

Bunan Mousseux Blanc

$18.00

Bunan Mousseux Rosé

$20.00

Champagne Dumangin

$30.00

Bugey-Cerdon Sparkling Rosé

$18.00

Empire Estate Riesling

$16.00

Chapillon, Cava Brut

$16.00

Gls Sweet

Dumangin Ratafia

$18.00

Glühwein

$6.00

Florido, Moscatel,

$15.00

Ordoñez, Muscat, Malaga

$15.00

Meridiano Blanco Afrutado

$16.00

Turmeron Original

$12.00

Turmeron Blanco

$12.00

White

Tonnino, Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Dupuy de Lôme, Bandol

$150.00

Souviou Bandol Blanc

$75.00

Domaine La Suffrene

$75.00

Jacques Bavard, Saint-Romain

$130.00

Christophe Patrice, Chablis

$75.00

Rodica Malvasia

$50.00

Pikasi Rebola

$55.00

Gaela, Os Queixeiros, Blanco

$85.00

Sorin Côtes de Provence Blanc

$40.00

Envidia Cochina, Albariño

$75.00

Armelle Bourgogne Aligote

$75.00

Specht, Grand Cru Mandelberg, Riesling

$75.00

Meridiano Cero, Afrutado Seleccion

$50.00

Meridinao Cero, Varietales Blancos

$110.00

Celler Piñol, l'Avi Arrufi, Blanco

$125.00

Pinol Portal, Blanco

$50.00

Gilles Lesimple Sancerre

$65.00

Silentium, Verdejo

$55.00

Château Reynon, Bordeaux

$60.00

Vieux Clocher, Vacqueyras Blanc

$150.00

Daniel-Etienne Defaix, Chablis 1er Cru

$175.00

Flights

Flight Three

$30.00

Flight Four

$35.00

Cheese Wine Pairing

$25.00

Beers

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Paulaner Hefe Weizen

$8.00

Ayinger Bavarian Pils

$10.00

Estrella Damm Lager

$8.00

Saison Dupont

$40.00

Estrella Damm Daura

$8.00

König Pilsner

$8.00

Delirium Tremens

$15.00

Chimay Blue

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 Midway, Spring, TX 77373

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

