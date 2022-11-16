A map showing the location of Planet Rock Vodka Distillery 5401 Hudson Bend RdView gallery
Barbeque
Food Trucks

Planet Rock Vodka Distillery 5401 Hudson Bend Rd

5401 Hudson Bend Rd

Austin, TX 78734

Popular Items

Blues on the Bend/Gumbo Festival 4-Pack Tickets
Blues on the Bend/Gumbo Festival Single Ticket
Lucas Birthday Party @ Planet Rock. Deposit

Gumbo Festival Participants

Gumbo Festival Team Participants

Gumbo Festival Team Participants

$80.00

We are so excited that you have decided to share your delicious gumbo with Planet Rock and our neighbors!!! Here are the details: ~Entry Fee: $80 (Includes: 6 tickets to give to friends/family) 4 people max on each team. ~Team Name: Please email Rachele Powell @ rachelepowell72@gmail.com with team name. in subject line put Gumbo Fest Team Name ~Set Up the day of festival begins at 7am. Teams must be set up with vehicles off SET UP site by 11:30am. ~BOOTHS- Teams are responsible for bringing their own table(s), chairs, tent (no bigger than 10x10) signage and a bowl/container for collecting Peoples Choice Chips. Electricity will be provided to each tent via an extension cord. Bring a power if you will need more than one (1) plug in. Planet Rock will provide teams with Judges 4oz taste cups and 4oz sampling cups for the general public. teams will need to bring their own service ware, assembly utentils and provide napkins for tasters! Goves need to worn while handling food.

Blues on the Bend/Gumbo Festival Cover Charge

Blues on the Bend/Gumbo Festival Single Ticket

$10.00

Price for one ticket: will get you one drink and tasting at Gumbo Fest and a full day of Blues Live Music!!

Blues on the Bend/Gumbo Festival 4-Pack Tickets

$29.95

4 Ticket- each ticket gets you one free drink and tasting at Gumbo Fest and a full day of Blues Live Music!!

Lucas Birthday Party @ Planet Rock

Lucas Birthday Party @ Planet Rock. Deposit

$1,170.28

50% food for 70ppl. $1170.28

Party Bus

Off Site Hourly Usage -4 hour min

$140.00

OnSite Hourly

$100.00

50% Party Bus Deposit

$1.00

Travis - 3-4/22. 5pm-12am rental

$360.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
5401 Hudson Bend Rd, Austin, TX 78734

