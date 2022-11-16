Planet Rock Vodka Distillery 5401 Hudson Bend Rd

Gumbo Festival Team Participants

$80.00

We are so excited that you have decided to share your delicious gumbo with Planet Rock and our neighbors!!! Here are the details: ~Entry Fee: $80 (Includes: 6 tickets to give to friends/family) 4 people max on each team. ~Team Name: Please email Rachele Powell @ rachelepowell72@gmail.com with team name. in subject line put Gumbo Fest Team Name ~Set Up the day of festival begins at 7am. Teams must be set up with vehicles off SET UP site by 11:30am. ~BOOTHS- Teams are responsible for bringing their own table(s), chairs, tent (no bigger than 10x10) signage and a bowl/container for collecting Peoples Choice Chips. Electricity will be provided to each tent via an extension cord. Bring a power if you will need more than one (1) plug in. Planet Rock will provide teams with Judges 4oz taste cups and 4oz sampling cups for the general public. teams will need to bring their own service ware, assembly utentils and provide napkins for tasters! Goves need to worn while handling food.