Planet Wings of Haverstraw

review star

No reviews yet

240 Route 9W

Haverstraw, NY 10927

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Piece Wings
5 Piece Wings
Curly Fries

Starters

Nachos

$6.50

Deluxe Nachos

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, black beans (sour cream and salsa on the side)

Quesadillas (Cheese)

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese Choose: Hard Shell, Soft Shell | Add Beef or Chicken for $2 more

Twin Tacos

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese Choose: Hard Shell, Soft Shell | Beef or Chicken | Make it a Double Decker for $2 More

Curly Fries

$5.00

Natural Cut Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Stix

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Tater Tots

$5.50

Cheddar Poppers

$6.00

Jamaican Patties

$5.50

Buffalo Scoops

$8.99Out of stock

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$6.50

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

10 Piece Wings

$12.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

15 Piece Wings

$18.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

20 Piece Wings

$24.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

30 Piece Wings

$36.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

50 Piece Wings

$56.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

75 Piece Wings

$75.00

100 Piece Wings

$99.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$6.50

Served with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Sweet & Sour or choose from our additional 24 Flavors for .50¢ more

5 Piece Tenders

$10.00

Served with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Sweet & Sour or choose from our additional 24 Flavors for .50¢ more

Burgers

Original Burger

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles & mayo.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.00

BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar.

Signature Burger

$10.00

roasted jalapeno, cheddar jack cheese, braised onions, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.

Philly Cheesesteaks

Original Philly

$9.50

Thin sliced rib steak with teriyaki sauce & cheese.

Loaded Philly

$12.00

Thin sliced rib steak with teriyaki sauce, cheese, onions, mushrooms and peppers.

Chipotle Philly

$12.00

Thin sliced rib steak with bacon, cheese, grilled onions & our chipotle mayo sauce.

Chicken Philly

$9.50

Sandwiches

Classic Sandwich

$9.50

PW Chicken on choice of bread. Try it lightly dressed with romaine, tomato & honey mustard (or choice of ANY wing sauce).

Buffalo Sandwich

$11.00

PW Chicken topped with our Award-Winning Buffalo Sauce, romaine, chopped celery & chunky blue cheese dressing.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Served with chipotle mayo, bacon, and onions.

Gyro

Gyro Sandwich

$10.00

Salads

South Western Salad

$12.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast, crushed peanuts, shredded cabbage, and wonton noodles on a bed of spring greens and romaine with sesame ginger soy dressing.

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.00

Chopped grilled all-natural chicken breast, crispy bacon & vine ripened tomatoes, topped w/ fresh avocado, and home-style croutons on a bed of spring greens & romaine. Choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Mexican style all-natural chicken, homemade pico-de-gallo, & avocado on a field of greens, topped with crispy tortilla strips & served with a side of sour cream.

Buffalo Salad

$12.00

Grilled or crispy fresh chicken tossed in our Award-Winning Wing Sauce then served on a field of greens & romaine with vine ripened tomatoes, chopped celery, home-style croutons and our Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Our Signature Chicken (Grilled or Crispy) on fresh crisp romaine topped with gourmet shaved parmesan cheese, home-style croutons & our Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Mixed Green Salad

$8.50

Mixed spring greens & romaine topped with vine ripened tomatoes, crisp cucumber & home-style croutons Choice of dressing. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken Additional Cost.

Kids

Kids Wings

$11.00

Kids Nuggets

$8.00

Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter w/Reese's Cookie

$3.00

White Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

S'mores Cookie

$3.00

Burritos

Burrito

$9.00

**New Sandwich Specials**

Mango Habanero Sandwich

$8.00

Comes on ciabatta bread with sliced chicken, pineapple, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, jalapenos topped with mango habanero dressing.

Chicken Parmesan

$8.00

Comes on ciabatta bread with sliced crispy chicken, marinara, shredded parmesan asiago and mozzarella cheese.

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$8.00

Comes on ciabatta bread with sliced crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, onions topped with hot nashville dressing.

Wing Sauces

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Medium Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Applewood Smoked Rub

$1.00

BBQ Teriyaki

$1.00

Butter Garlic

$1.00

Cajun Kick

$1.00

Chipotle BBQ

$1.00

Gourmet Garlic

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot Gourmet Garlic

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Leapin' Lizard

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Oriental Seasame

$1.00

Parmesan Garlic Rub

$1.00

Parmesan Pepper

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Smoked Mesquite Rub

$1.00

Smokey BBQ

$1.00

Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Sriracha Honey

$1.00

Suicidal

$1.00

Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Sweet and Tangy

$1.00

Sweet BBQ

$1.00

Teriyaki Glaze

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Finger Sauces

Finger BBQ

$0.75

Finger Honey Mustard

$0.75

Finger Sweet and Sour

$0.75

Other Sacues

Sour Cream

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cheddar Sauce

$1.00

Tzatziki

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayo

Dressing

Oil and Vinegar

$1.00

Ranch

$0.80

French

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Golden Italian

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.80

Drinks

20oz Pepsi

$1.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

20oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Sierra Mist

$1.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

20oz Mountain Dew

$1.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

20oz Seltzer Water

$1.99

20oz Ginger Ale

$1.99

20oz Sunkist Grape

$1.99

20oz Lemonade

$1.99

20oz Ice Tea

$1.99

20oz Orange Soda

$1.99

20oz Root Beer

$1.99

20oz Hawaiian Punch

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.79

*****2 LITER PEPSI*****

$3.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

*****2 LITER DIET PEPSI****

$3.99

****2 LITER SIERRA MIST*****

$3.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

*****2 LITER MOUNTAIN DEW****

$3.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

****2 LITER ICE TEA*****

$3.99

****2 LITER HAWAIIAN PUNCH****

$3.99

****2 LITER ROOT BEER****

$3.99

*****2 LITER GINGER ALE****

$3.99

****2 LITER ORANGE SODA*****

$3.99

Pepsi

$1.99+

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Sierra Mist

$1.99+

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Mountain Dew

$1.99+

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Orange Soda

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy. Great Service Great Food!

Website

Location

240 Route 9W, Haverstraw, NY 10927

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

