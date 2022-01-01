- Home
Planet Wings of Haverstraw
240 Route 9W
Haverstraw, NY 10927
Popular Items
Starters
Nachos
Deluxe Nachos
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, black beans (sour cream and salsa on the side)
Quesadillas (Cheese)
Lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese Choose: Hard Shell, Soft Shell | Add Beef or Chicken for $2 more
Twin Tacos
Lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese Choose: Hard Shell, Soft Shell | Beef or Chicken | Make it a Double Decker for $2 More
Curly Fries
Natural Cut Fries
Mozzarella Stix
Onion Rings
Tater Tots
Cheddar Poppers
Jamaican Patties
Buffalo Scoops
Wings
5 Piece Wings
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)
10 Piece Wings
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)
15 Piece Wings
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)
20 Piece Wings
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)
30 Piece Wings
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)
50 Piece Wings
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)
75 Piece Wings
100 Piece Wings
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)
Tenders
Burgers
Philly Cheesesteaks
Sandwiches
Classic Sandwich
PW Chicken on choice of bread. Try it lightly dressed with romaine, tomato & honey mustard (or choice of ANY wing sauce).
Buffalo Sandwich
PW Chicken topped with our Award-Winning Buffalo Sauce, romaine, chopped celery & chunky blue cheese dressing.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Served with chipotle mayo, bacon, and onions.
Salads
South Western Salad
Fresh grilled chicken breast, crushed peanuts, shredded cabbage, and wonton noodles on a bed of spring greens and romaine with sesame ginger soy dressing.
Chicken BLT Salad
Chopped grilled all-natural chicken breast, crispy bacon & vine ripened tomatoes, topped w/ fresh avocado, and home-style croutons on a bed of spring greens & romaine. Choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Mexican style all-natural chicken, homemade pico-de-gallo, & avocado on a field of greens, topped with crispy tortilla strips & served with a side of sour cream.
Buffalo Salad
Grilled or crispy fresh chicken tossed in our Award-Winning Wing Sauce then served on a field of greens & romaine with vine ripened tomatoes, chopped celery, home-style croutons and our Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Our Signature Chicken (Grilled or Crispy) on fresh crisp romaine topped with gourmet shaved parmesan cheese, home-style croutons & our Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed spring greens & romaine topped with vine ripened tomatoes, crisp cucumber & home-style croutons Choice of dressing. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken Additional Cost.
Cookies
Burritos
**New Sandwich Specials**
Mango Habanero Sandwich
Comes on ciabatta bread with sliced chicken, pineapple, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, jalapenos topped with mango habanero dressing.
Chicken Parmesan
Comes on ciabatta bread with sliced crispy chicken, marinara, shredded parmesan asiago and mozzarella cheese.
Nashville Hot Sandwich
Comes on ciabatta bread with sliced crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, onions topped with hot nashville dressing.
Wing Sauces
Mild Sauce
Medium Sauce
Hot Sauce
Applewood Smoked Rub
BBQ Teriyaki
Butter Garlic
Cajun Kick
Chipotle BBQ
Gourmet Garlic
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Hot Gourmet Garlic
Jamaican Jerk
Leapin' Lizard
Lemon Pepper
Mango Habanero
Oriental Seasame
Parmesan Garlic Rub
Parmesan Pepper
Ranch
Smoked Mesquite Rub
Smokey BBQ
Spicy BBQ
Sriracha Honey
Suicidal
Sweet and Sour
Sweet and Tangy
Sweet BBQ
Teriyaki Glaze
BBQ
Dressing
Drinks
20oz Pepsi
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Sierra Mist
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
20oz Mountain Dew
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
20oz Seltzer Water
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Sunkist Grape
20oz Lemonade
20oz Ice Tea
20oz Orange Soda
20oz Root Beer
20oz Hawaiian Punch
Bottled Water
*****2 LITER PEPSI*****
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
*****2 LITER DIET PEPSI****
****2 LITER SIERRA MIST*****
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
*****2 LITER MOUNTAIN DEW****
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
****2 LITER ICE TEA*****
****2 LITER HAWAIIAN PUNCH****
****2 LITER ROOT BEER****
*****2 LITER GINGER ALE****
****2 LITER ORANGE SODA*****
Pepsi
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
Diet Pepsi
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
Sierra Mist
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
Mountain Dew
100 calories per 8 fl. oz.
Iced Tea
Fruit Punch
Orange Soda
Root Beer
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy. Great Service Great Food!
240 Route 9W, Haverstraw, NY 10927