Planet Wings - White Plains

74 Virginia Road

White Plains, NY 10603

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Piece Wings
5 Piece Wings
15 Piece Wings

Starters

Nachos

$6.50

Deluxe Nachos

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, black beans (sour cream and salsa on the side)

Quesadillas (Cheese)

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese Choose: Hard Shell, Soft Shell | Add Beef or Chicken for $2 more

Twin Tacos

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese Choose: Hard Shell, Soft Shell | Beef or Chicken | Make it a Double Decker for $2 More

Curly Fries

$5.00

Natural Cut Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Stix

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Buffalo Scoops

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Fries

$6.50

Smily Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$6.50

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

10 Piece Wings

$12.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

15 Piece Wings

$18.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

20 Piece Wings

$24.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

30 Piece Wings

$36.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

50 Piece Wings

$56.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

75 Piece Wings

$75.00

100 Piece Wings

$99.00

Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Dressing (120 calories per 2oz. serving) Make it a Party Pack…Only $3 extra! (Extra Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery)

Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$6.50

Served with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Sweet & Sour or choose from our additional 24 Flavors for .50¢ more

5 Piece Tenders

$10.00

Served with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Sweet & Sour or choose from our additional 24 Flavors for .50¢ more

Burgers

Original Burger

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles & mayo.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.00

BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar.

Signature Burger

$10.00

roasted jalapeno, cheddar jack cheese, braised onions, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.

Philly Cheesesteaks

Original Philly

$9.50

Thin sliced rib steak with teriyaki sauce & cheese.

Loaded Philly

$12.00

Thin sliced rib steak with teriyaki sauce, cheese, onions, mushrooms and peppers.

Chipotle Philly

$12.00

Thin sliced rib steak with bacon, cheese, grilled onions & our chipotle mayo sauce.

Chicken Philly

$9.50

Sandwiches

Classic Sandwich

$9.50

PW Chicken on choice of bread. Try it lightly dressed with romaine, tomato & honey mustard (or choice of ANY wing sauce).

Buffalo Sandwich

$11.00

PW Chicken topped with our Award-Winning Buffalo Sauce, romaine, chopped celery & chunky blue cheese dressing.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Served with chipotle mayo, bacon, and onions.

Gyro

Gyro Sandwich

$10.00

Salads

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.00

Chopped grilled all-natural chicken breast, crispy bacon & vine ripened tomatoes, topped w/ fresh avocado, and home-style croutons on a bed of spring greens & romaine. Choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Mexican style all-natural chicken, homemade pico-de-gallo, & avocado on a field of greens, topped with crispy tortilla strips & served with a side of sour cream.

Buffalo Salad

$12.00

Grilled or crispy fresh chicken tossed in our Award-Winning Wing Sauce then served on a field of greens & romaine with vine ripened tomatoes, chopped celery, home-style croutons and our Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Our Signature Chicken (Grilled or Crispy) on fresh crisp romaine topped with gourmet shaved parmesan cheese, home-style croutons & our Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Mixed Green Salad

$8.50

Mixed spring greens & romaine topped with vine ripened tomatoes, crisp cucumber & home-style croutons Choice of dressing. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken Additional Cost.

Thai Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast, crushed peanuts, shredded cabbage, and wonton noodles on a bed of spring greens and romaine with sesame ginger soy dressing.

Kids

Kids Wings

$11.00

Kids Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fries

$8.00

Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter w/Reese's Cookie

$3.00

White Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

S'mores Cookie

$3.00

Burritos

Burrito

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

Cod fish sandwich on sesame buns with lettuce and choice of cheese optional

Fish Sandwich on Sesame Buns

$6.00

Wing Sauces

Applewood Smoked Rub

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Butter Garlic

$1.00

Cajun Kick

$1.00

Gourmet Garlic

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Leapin' Lizard

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Medium Sauce

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Oriental Seasame

$1.00

Parmesan Garlic Rub

$1.00

Smoked Mesquite Rub

$1.00

Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Sriracha Honey

$1.00

Suicidal

$1.00

Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Sweet and Tangy

$1.00

Teriyaki Glaze

$1.00

Finger Sauces

Finger BBQ

$0.75

Finger Honey Mustard

$0.75

Finger Sweet and Sour

$0.75

Other Sacues

Sour Cream

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cheddar Sauce

$1.00

Tzatziki

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Dressing

Oil and Vinegar

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

French

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Golden Italian

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Drinks

Slushy

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

20oz Pepsi

$2.29

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.29

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.29

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.29

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

20oz Seltzer Water

$2.29

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.29

20oz Sunkist Grape

$2.29

20oz Lemonade

$2.29

20oz Ice Tea

$2.29

20oz Orange Soda

$2.29

20oz Root Beer

$2.29

20oz Hawaiian Punch

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.79

Can Soda

$1.99

*****2 LITER PEPSI*****

$3.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

*****2 LITER DIET PEPSI****

$3.99

****2 LITER SIERRA MIST*****

$3.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

*****2 LITER MOUNTAIN DEW****

$3.99

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

****2 LITER ICE TEA*****

$3.99

****2 LITER HAWAIIAN PUNCH****

$3.99

****2 LITER ROOT BEER****

$3.99

*****2 LITER GINGER ALE****

$3.99

****2 LITER ORANGE SODA*****

$3.99

Pepsi

$1.99+

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Sierra Mist

$1.99+

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Mountain Dew

$1.99+

100 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Orange Soda

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+Out of stock

Specials

#1- 30 Wings

$46.00

#2- 50 Wings

$57.00

#3- 50 Wings 10 Mozz Sticks 2 orders of Fries

$79.00

#4- 100 Wings

$110.00

#5- 100 Wings 10 Mozz Sticks 10 Chicken Fingers

$139.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

CRAVE FLAVOR!

Website

Location

74 Virginia Road, White Plains, NY 10603

Directions

