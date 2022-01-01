Plank Road Pub and Grill imageView gallery

Plank Road Pub and Grill

901 Reviews

$$

1632 Mid Valley Dr

De Pere, WI 54115

Seltzers

Carbliss

$7.00

Highnoon

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

NA Bevs

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Diet Mist

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Diet Dew

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

OJ Pineapple

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Energy

$4.00

Point Rootbeer

$4.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.50

Peach Green Tea

$3.50

Water

Red Bull/ Rock Star

$4.50

Employee Red Bull

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Beverage

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Sierra Mist

Diet Mist

Mt Dew

Dt Dew

Root Beer

Lemonade

Rasp Tea

Reg Tea

Cran

OJ/Pineapple

Milk

Choc Milk

Appetizers

Fried Wings

$13.19

This is a wing

Grilled Wings

$13.19

Boneless Wings

$12.89

Cauli Wings

$11.59

Cheese Curds

$10.29

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Pork Quesadilla

$11.49

Steak Quesadilla

$11.49

Spin Dip

$10.79

Pickle Chips

$8.69

Combo Basket

$14.29

Onion Rings

$8.29

Basket of Fries

$6.29

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Chips & Salsa

$6.29

Soups & Salads

Soup

$5.29

Chili

$6.29

Club Salad

$12.29

House Salad

$9.69

Fiesta Salad

$11.49

Italian Grinder Salad

$13.29

Side Salad

$4.89

Sandwiches

Hog Heaven

$13.79

Grilled Cheese

$12.29

Club Sandwich

$12.59

Italian Ciabatta

$13.29

Philly

$13.59

Reuben

$12.29

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$13.39

Santa Fe Wrap

$11.59

Smokehouse Turkey Wrap

$11.29

BYO Chicken

$10.79

BLT

$10.99

Burgers

Parmesan Peppercorn

$13.29

Whiskey Old Fashioned Burger

$14.29

Smokestack Burger

$12.79

Poutine Burger

$12.79

BYO Burger

$10.79

Craft Burger

$10.29

Entrees

Pan Fried Chicken

$18.79

Coconut-Miso Salmon

$20.29

Tenderloin Steak Skewers

$21.29

Ribeye

$28.59

Pastas

Mac & Cheese

$13.29

Crack Pasta

$15.59

Pizzas & Flatbreads

BYO Pizza

$14.29

Supreme Pizza

$20.59

Caprese Flatbread

$13.79

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.29

CCCQ Flatbread

$14.29

BYO Flatbread

$9.29

Kids

Kids Grilled cheese

$3.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$3.99

Kids Chicken quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Mac

$3.99

Kids Chicken strips

$4.99

Add Ons

Extra Side Sauce Charge

$0.59

Extra Bread Planks (2PC)

$0.79

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$4.49

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$9.99

Brat w/chips

Brat W/ Chips

$6.00

SPEED SCREEN

Tap Leinis Toasted Bock

$6.00Out of stock

TAP Blue Moon

$5.50

TAP Bud Light

$4.50

TAP Coors Light

$4.50

TAP Nut Brown Ale

$6.00

TAP Miller Lite

$4.50

Tap Ahnapee Oct Fest

$6.00Out of stock

Tap Titletown Bent Tuba Oct

$5.50Out of stock

Tap Point Snow Pilot

$5.00

Tap Summer Shandy

$4.50

Titletown Honey Ale 400

$6.00Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1632 Mid Valley Dr, De Pere, WI 54115

Plank Road Pub and Grill image

