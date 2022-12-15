Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Plank Road Tap Room

353 Reviews

$$

39W149 Plank Road

Elgin, IL 60124

Order Again

Popular Items

Saturday Fire Pit Reservation
Friday Fire Pit Reservation
Sunday Fire Pit Reservation

Howlers

Crystal Lake - Too Much Cologne

Crystal Lake - Too Much Cologne

$10.99+

5.2% Kolsch-Style Ale

Krombacher - Pils

Krombacher - Pils

$10.99+

4.8% German Pilsner

Magners - Pear

$10.99+

Half Acre - Tuna

$12.99+

Penrose - Lil Boots

$14.99+

Casa Humilde - Maracuyá Dreamin'

$13.99+

Maine - Lunch

$15.99+

Regular Dragons Milk

$16.99+

DMR

$17.99+
Allagash - White

Allagash - White

$10.99+

5.6% Witbier

Beer

Allagash - North Sky

Allagash - North Sky

$13.99

7.5% Stout (4-Pack)

Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen - Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston

Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen - Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston

$34.99

6% Blend of 1-, 2- and 3-year lambics brewed, and patiently matured in oak, only at Drie Fonteinen. 100% natural, authentic, spontaneously fermented and crafted with steadfast adherence to tradition. (750mL Bottle)

Une Année - Le Seul Noir II

Une Année - Le Seul Noir II

$10.99

American wild ale aged innwine barrels with peanut butter, concord grapes and vanilla beans.

Tilquin - Oude Gueuze À L'ancienne

$12.99

a spontaneous fermentation beer obtained from the blending of 1, 2 and 3 years old lambics. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, it is re-fermented in the bottle for a minimum period of 6 months. The lambics used were fermented and matured in our own oak barrels at the blendery. They are made from worts brewed by Boon, Lindemans, Girardin and Cantillon. The taste is tart and dry but has a certain roundness that makes this Gueuze à l’ancienne particularly accessible for non-experts. It will also delight fans of the genre for its sweet complexity. It also has a slight dry bitterness because of the youth of the oak barrels used, as they still release some tannins. It has a fresh lemony nose.

Allagash - River Trip

Allagash - River Trip

$12.99

4.8% Session Ale (4-Pack)

Guinness Extra

$11.99

Beers for Larry

$5.00

We don't charge to enjoy the trails. However, Breanne's father (Larry) puts a lot of love and work into maintaining them. We're sure he'd love if you bought him a beer!

Lagunitas - Willettized

$14.99

Anchor - Christmas Ale

$12.99

Crooked Stave - Sour Rosé

$16.99

Sour Ale aged in Oak with Raspberries & Blueberries

Spirits

Whiskey Acres - B-I-B Bourbon

Whiskey Acres - B-I-B Bourbon

$57.99
Whiskey Acres - Bourbon

Whiskey Acres - Bourbon

$49.99
Whiskey Acres - B-I-B Rye

Whiskey Acres - B-I-B Rye

$62.99
Whiskey Acres - Rye

Whiskey Acres - Rye

$49.99

Mt. Fuji Whiskey

$67.99

El Destilador - Tequila

$27.99

Snacks

Von Hanson's Pretzels - Tangy Mustard

Von Hanson's Pretzels - Tangy Mustard

$5.50Out of stock

Tangy Mustard Mmmmmmm, mustard!

Von Hanson's Pretzels - Parmesan

Von Hanson's Pretzels - Parmesan

$5.50

Parmesan A nutty flavor that we love.

Merch

10 oz. PRTR Glass (Spring of 2021 Edition)

10 oz. PRTR Glass (Spring of 2021 Edition)

$8.50+
20oz Glass PRTR Mug

20oz Glass PRTR Mug

$12.00

NOW IN-STOCK! The 20 oz. PRTR is a must have for any kitchen, lounge, or home bar. These mugs are not only large, but have a custom PRTR logo design in gold* and navy that distinguishes them from other glassware at the tap room. Their high quality and durability mean they will last through years of use. **Glassware will be ready for pick-up as early as SEPT. 17TH *Precious metals are not dishwasher or microwave safe.

0.5 Liter Oktoberfest Stein

0.5 Liter Oktoberfest Stein

$12.00

NOW IN-STOCK! The 0.5 Liter Oktoberfest Stein is a must have for any kitchen, lounge, or home bar. These mugs are not only large, but have a custom PRTR logo design in gold* and navy that distinguishes them from other glassware at the tap room. Their high quality and durability mean they will last through years of use. **Glassware will be ready for pick-up as early as SEPT. 17TH *Precious metals are not dishwasher or microwave safe.

Small PRTR Tee

Small PRTR Tee

$16.99

Heather Black w/red PRTR logo print across the chest and left sleeve.

Medium PRTR Tee

Medium PRTR Tee

$16.99

Heather Black w/red PRTR logo print across the chest and left sleeve.

Large PRTR Tee

Large PRTR Tee

$16.99

Heather Black w/red PRTR logo print across the chest and left sleeve.

XL PRTR Tee

XL PRTR Tee

$16.99

Heather Black w/red PRTR logo print across the chest and left sleeve.

2XL PRTR Tee

2XL PRTR Tee

$16.99

Heather Black w/red PRTR logo print across the chest and left sleeve.

3XL PRTR Tee

3XL PRTR Tee

$16.99

Heather Black w/red PRTR logo print across the chest and left sleeve.

Wine Barrel Stave Bottle Opener

Wine Barrel Stave Bottle Opener

$14.99

Each opener was taken from a French oak wine barrel stave from a California winery. The opener was then sanded smooth, hand-rubbed with conditioning oil and wood wax. Underneath the opening bolt, we have inlaid a rare earth magnet to catch your cap.

2022 Beer Advent Calendar

2022 Beer Advent Calendar

$105.00Out of stock

Pre-order your Beer Advent Calendar for Pick-Up in November! Be sure you provide a valid email address as this is how you will be notified when calendars will be ready for pickup. INCLUDES: 24 tasty 12-16 oz bottles or cans of craft beer Custom-printed Advent Calendar Box

Event Tickets

Riverlands Beer & Cheese Pairing

Riverlands Beer & Cheese Pairing

$29.99Out of stock

On Wednesday, Nov. 9th we're getting the band back together, for lack of a better term. Former Plank Road Tap Room Manager, Jeremy Teel, will be co-hosting this pairing with Alan. For those not aware, Jeremy spent years with us at PRTR, handling everything from scheduling to the customer experience (blame him). In 2019, Jeremy was offered a great position at Riverlands brewing. We were sad to see him go, but we're excited for his new venture. While we've had a Riverlands event here and there, we haven't had an intimate setting like a pairing to hang out and catch up. All of that said, our cheese pairings are always a tasty time, this being no exception. We're pairing the following Riverlands beers to four savory cheeses: Kiwi Burrow Keller Pils w/ a Tetilla Wolfssegen Dunkel Lager w/ a Parmesan Reggiano Dean Street Hazy IPA w/ an 18 month Irish Cheddar Barrel-Aged Bean Man w/ Rocherfort Papillon Black Label Blue Cheese (France) Get your tickets now! Phot

Fire Pit Reservations

FIRE PIT RESERVATIONS OPEN UP EACH WEEK ON TUESDAYS AT 10 AM In order to provide this experience there is a fire pit fee which includes: private enjoyment of the fire pit for your group during a designated day/time, premium kiln dried fire wood for maximum heat and less smoke, fire pit attendant to light it and keep your wood stocked. Cancellation policy: The fire pit fee holds your spot during the designated day and time of your fire pit reservation. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late, your will loose your reservation. There are no refunds except in instances where the weather does not allow us to build a fire (heavy rain or winds, etc.) in which case a full refund will be issued to you. Please include your phone number/email during checkout so we can notify you of this change if there is an issue.
Wednesday Fire Pit Rental - 1 hour

Wednesday Fire Pit Rental - 1 hour

$15.00

Hourly fire-pit rental rate. Please indicate your approximate arrival time in the notes section. Back to back rentals are allowed.

Thursday Fire Pit Rental - 1 hour

Thursday Fire Pit Rental - 1 hour

$15.00

Hourly fire-pit rental rate. Please indicate your approximate arrival time in the notes section. Back to back rentals are allowed.

Friday Fire Pit Reservation

Friday Fire Pit Reservation

In order to provide this experience there is a small fire pit fee which includes: private enjoyment of the fire pit for your group during a designated day/time, premium kiln dried fire wood for maximum heat and less smoke, fire pit attendant to light it and keep your wood stocked. Back to back rentals are allowed. Fire pits cannot be moved. Cancellation policy: The fire pit fee holds your spot during the designated day and time of your fire pit reservation. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late, your will loose your reservation. There are no refunds except in instances where the weather does not allow us to build a fire (heavy rain or winds, etc.) in which case a full refund will be issued to you. Please include your phone number during checkout so we can notify you of this change if there is an issue.

Saturday Fire Pit Reservation

Saturday Fire Pit Reservation

In order to provide this experience there is a small fire pit fee which includes: private enjoyment of the fire pit for your group during a designated day/time, premium kiln dried fire wood for maximum heat and less smoke, fire pit attendant to light it and keep your wood stocked. Back to back rentals are allowed. Fire pits cannot be moved. Cancellation policy: The fire pit fee holds your spot during the designated day and time of your fire pit reservation. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late, your will loose your reservation. There are no refunds except in instances where the weather does not allow us to build a fire (heavy rain or winds, etc.) in which case a full refund will be issued to you. Please include your phone number during checkout so we can notify you of this change if there is an issue.

Sunday Fire Pit Reservation

Sunday Fire Pit Reservation

In order to provide this experience there is a small fire pit fee which includes: private enjoyment of the fire pit for your group during a designated day/time, premium kiln dried fire wood for maximum heat and less smoke, fire pit attendant to light it and keep your wood stocked. Back to back rentals are allowed. Fire pits cannot be moved. Cancellation policy: The fire pit fee holds your spot during the designated day and time of your fire pit reservation. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late, your will loose your reservation. There are no refunds except in instances where the weather does not allow us to build a fire (heavy rain or winds, etc.) in which case a full refund will be issued to you. Please include your phone number during checkout so we can notify you of this change if there is an issue.

Lounge Pod Rental Deposit

11/11 (3pm-5pm) Pod Rental Deposit

11/11 (3pm-5pm) Pod Rental Deposit

$25.00

Welcome to the Woodland Lounge Pod by INshed! Rental fee: $50 ($12.50pp for 4 people) A non-refundable deposit of $25 to secure your date. The remaining $25 is due on the day of your rental. Back to back rentals are not permitted. What's included: - 2 hour rental (arrive 10 min prior to rental start time) - Seats up to 4 people max - Includes 1 beer per person - Table service - Heated, AC & Lighted - Equipped a 40" flat screen TV. - Ability to bring your own food or delivery on non- food truck days. * Note: 21+ only. Check in at the tap room. Access is via the beer garden and require walking through the lawn. Outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. We are unable to accommodate dogs in the pod at this time.

11/11 (6pm-8pm) Pod Rental Deposit

11/11 (6pm-8pm) Pod Rental Deposit

$25.00Out of stock

Welcome to the Woodland Lounge Pod by INshed! Rental fee: $50 ($12.50pp for 4 people) A non-refundable deposit of $25 to secure your date. The remaining $25 is due on the day of your rental. Back to back rentals are not permitted. What's included: - 2 hour rental (arrive 10 min prior to rental start time) - Seats up to 4 people max - Includes 1 beer per person - Table service - Heated, AC & Lighted - Equipped a 40" flat screen TV. - Ability to bring your own food or delivery on non- food truck days. * Note: 21+ only. Check in at the tap room. Access is via the beer garden and require walking through the lawn. Outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. We are unable to accommodate dogs in the pod at this time.

11/12 (3pm-6pm) Pod Rental Deposit

11/12 (3pm-6pm) Pod Rental Deposit

$25.00Out of stock

Welcome to the Woodland Lounge Pod by INshed! Rental fee: $50 ($12.50pp for 4 people) A non-refundable deposit of $25 to secure your date. The remaining $25 is due on the day of your rental. Back to back rentals are not permitted. What's included: - 2 hour rental (arrive 10 min prior to rental start time) - Seats up to 4 people max - Includes 1 beer per person - Table service - Heated, AC & Lighted - Equipped a 40" flat screen TV. - Ability to bring your own food or delivery on non- food truck days. * Note: 21+ only. Check in at the tap room. Access is via the beer garden and require walking through the lawn. Outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. We are unable to accommodate dogs in the pod at this time.

11/12 (6pm-8pm) Pod Rental Deposit

11/12 (6pm-8pm) Pod Rental Deposit

$25.00Out of stock

Welcome to the Woodland Lounge Pod by INshed! Rental fee: $50 ($12.50pp for 4 people) A non-refundable deposit of $25 to secure your date. The remaining $25 is due on the day of your rental. Back to back rentals are not permitted. What's included: - 2 hour rental (arrive 10 min prior to rental start time) - Seats up to 4 people max - Includes 1 beer per person - Table service - Heated, AC & Lighted - Equipped a 40" flat screen TV. - Ability to bring your own food or delivery on non- food truck days. * Note: 21+ only. Check in at the tap room. Access is via the beer garden and require walking through the lawn. Outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. We are unable to accommodate dogs in the pod at this time.

11/13 (2pm-4pm) Pod Rental Deposit

11/13 (2pm-4pm) Pod Rental Deposit

$25.00

Welcome to the Woodland Lounge Pod by INshed! Rental fee: $50 ($12.50pp for 4 people) A non-refundable deposit of $25 to secure your date. The remaining $25 is due on the day of your rental. Back to back rentals are not permitted. What's included: - 2 hour rental (arrive 10 min prior to rental start time) - Seats up to 4 people max - Includes 1 beer per person - Table service - Heated, AC & Lighted - Equipped a 40" flat screen TV. - Ability to bring your own food or delivery on non- food truck days. * Note: 21+ only. Check in at the tap room. Access is via the beer garden and require walking through the lawn. Outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. We are unable to accommodate dogs in the pod at this time.

11/13 (5pm-7pm) Pod Rental Deposit

11/13 (5pm-7pm) Pod Rental Deposit

$25.00

Welcome to the Woodland Lounge Pod by INshed! Rental fee: $50 ($12.50pp for 4 people) A non-refundable deposit of $25 to secure your date. The remaining $25 is due on the day of your rental. Back to back rentals are not permitted. What's included: - 2 hour rental (arrive 10 min prior to rental start time) - Seats up to 4 people max - Includes 1 beer per person - Table service - Heated, AC & Lighted - Equipped a 40" flat screen TV. - Ability to bring your own food or delivery on non- food truck days. * Note: 21+ only. Check in at the tap room. Access is via the beer garden and require walking through the lawn. Outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. We are unable to accommodate dogs in the pod at this time.

11/18 (6pm-8pm) Pod Rental Deposit

11/18 (6pm-8pm) Pod Rental Deposit

$25.00

Welcome to the Woodland Lounge Pod by INshed! Rental fee: $50 ($12.50pp for 4 people) A non-refundable deposit of $25 to secure your date. The remaining $25 is due on the day of your rental. Back to back rentals are not permitted. What's included: - 2 hour rental (arrive 10 min prior to rental start time) - Seats up to 4 people max - Includes 1 beer per person - Table service - Heated, AC & Lighted - Equipped a 40" flat screen TV. - Ability to bring your own food or delivery on non- food truck days. * Note: 21+ only. Check in at the tap room. Access is via the beer garden and require walking through the lawn. Outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. We are unable to accommodate dogs in the pod at this time.

12/9 (5pm-7pm) Pod Rental Deposit

12/9 (5pm-7pm) Pod Rental Deposit

$25.00

Welcome to the Woodland Lounge Pod by INshed! Rental fee: $50 ($12.50pp for 4 people) A non-refundable deposit of $25 to secure your date. The remaining $25 is due on the day of your rental. Back to back rentals are not permitted. What's included: - 2 hour rental (arrive 10 min prior to rental start time) - Seats up to 4 people max - Includes 1 beer per person - Table service - Heated, AC & Lighted - Equipped a 40" flat screen TV. - Ability to bring your own food or delivery on non- food truck days. * Note: 21+ only. Check in at the tap room. Access is via the beer garden and require walking through the lawn. Outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. We are unable to accommodate dogs in the pod at this time.

Membership

Current Member Renewal Only. Full list of benefits coming soon!
2023 Worst Kept Secret Society Membership

2023 Worst Kept Secret Society Membership

$100.00

If purchasing more than 1 membership, please list the name and email of each new member in the note section prior to checkout. **2023 Membership perks begin December 15, 2022 and end on December 15, 2023.

Restaurant info

Relax, You're Here Now.

Location

39W149 Plank Road, Elgin, IL 60124

