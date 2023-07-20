Drinks

Cold-pressed Juice

I am Groot

I am Groot

$9.00

kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger, parsley

Hidden Leaf

Hidden Leaf

$9.00

kale, spinach, apple, orange, lemon, ginger

Sweet Monstera

Sweet Monstera

$9.00

kale, spinach, cucumber, pineapple, apple, lemon, parsley

Immunity

Immunity

$9.00

grapefruit, celery, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, parsley

Cali Citrus

Cali Citrus

$9.00

grapefruit, pineapple, orange, lemon, ginger

Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze

$9.00

apple, pineapple, orange, carrot, lemon

Just Beet it

Just Beet it

$9.00

beets, apple, carrot, lemon, ginger, parsley

Sweet Beet

Sweet Beet

$9.00

beet, carrot, orange, apple, pineapple

100% Cold Pressed Juice

100% Cold Pressed Juice

$9.00

celery, cucumber, grapefruit, orange, pineapple

Smoothie

Rohnert's Refresher

Rohnert's Refresher

$9.00

apple, strawberry, banana, ice

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$9.00

apple, strawberry, mango, ice

Guava Splash

$9.00

Guava, mango, banana

Tropical Bliss

Tropical Bliss

$9.00

orange, apple, pineapple, strawberry, ice

Money Green

Money Green

$9.00

kale, spinach, guava, orange, banana, ice

Berry Please

$9.00

apple, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry

Strawberry Colada

$9.00

coconut milk, strawberry, pineapple, banana

Ginger Shot

Grapefruit Ginger Shot

$4.00

ginger, grapefruit

Orange Ginger Shot

$4.00

ginger, orange

Apple Ginger Shot

$4.00

ginger, apple

Bowl

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.50

acai, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, coconut flakes

Dragonfruit Bowl

Dragonfruit Bowl

$12.50

dragonfruit, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, coconuut flakes

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

toast, avocado, arugala, tomato, chili flakes, lemon

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$9.00

toast, nutella, banana, strawberry, granola, coconut flakes

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$9.00

almond butter, banana, honey, granola, coconut flakes

Add On

Honey

$1.00

Almond Butter

$2.00

Bee Pollen

$1.00

Chia Seeds

$1.00

Coconut Flakes

$1.00

Goji Berries

$2.00

Granola

$2.00

Hemp Hearts

$1.00

Delivery 3pd

Cold-pressed Juice

I am Groot

I am Groot

$9.00

kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger, parsley

Hidden Leaf

Hidden Leaf

$9.00

kale, spinach, apple, orange, lemon, ginger

Sweet Monstera

Sweet Monstera

$9.00

kale, spinach, cucumber, pineapple, apple, lemon, parsley

Immunity

Immunity

$9.00

grapefruit, celery, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, parsley

Cali Citrus

Cali Citrus

$9.00

grapefruit, pineapple, orange, lemon, ginger

Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze

$9.00

apple, pineapple, orange, carrot, lemon

Just Beet it

Just Beet it

$9.00

beets, apple, carrot, lemon, ginger, parsley

Sweet Beet

Sweet Beet

$9.00

beet, carrot, orange, apple, pineapple

100% Cold Pressed Juice

100% Cold Pressed Juice

$9.00

celery, cucumber, grapefruit, orange, pineapple

Smoothie

Rohnert's Refresher

Rohnert's Refresher

$9.00

apple, strawberry, banana, ice

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$9.00

apple, strawberry, mango, ice

Tropical Bliss

Tropical Bliss

$9.00

orange, apple, pineapple, strawberry, ice

Money Green

Money Green

$9.00

kale, spinach, guava, orange, banana, ice

Ginger Shot

Grapefruit Ginger Shot

$4.00

ginger, grapefruit

Orange Ginger Shot

$4.00

ginger, orange

Apple Ginger Shot

$4.00

ginger, apple

Bowl

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.50

acai, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, coconut flakes

Dragonfruit Bowl

Dragonfruit Bowl

$12.50

dragonfruit, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, coconuut flakes

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

toast, avocado, arugala, tomato, chili flakes, lemon

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$9.00

toast, nutella, banana, strawberry, granola, coconut flakes

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$9.00

almond butter, banana, honey, granola, coconut flakes